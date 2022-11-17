Skip to main content
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

Expect plenty of defense in Jets-Patriots clash.

About a month is left before your league's fantasy football playoffs, so let's stay sharp with my Week 11 PPR rankings. Down goes Hurts! The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped that champagne last week as the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now Philadelphia and Minnesota are the two one-loss franchises. The Texans remain the team with the worst record at 1-7-1.

I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals at SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Chiefs vs. Chargers (O/U 50). The next two highest point total games are Bears vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Cowboys vs. Vikings (O/U 47.5).

The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Jets vs. Patriots (O/U 38). The next two lowest point totals are the Rams vs. Saints (O/U 39) and Commanders vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

My Week 11 team defense rankings:

  1. Ravens, BAL (vs. CAR)
  2. Eagles, PHI (at IND)
  3. 49ers, SF (vs. ARI)
  4. Bills, BUF (vs. CLE)
  5. Patriots, NE (vs. NYJ)
  6. Jets, NYJ (at NE)
  7. Cowboys, DAL (at MIN)
  8. Bengals, CIN (at PIT)
  9. Broncos, DEN (vs. LV)
  10. Rams, LAR (at NO)
  11. Giants, NYG (vs. DET)
  12. Saints, NO (vs. LAR)
  13. Chiefs, KC (at LAC)
  14. Raiders, LV (at DEN)
  15. Falcons, ATL (vs. CHI
  16. Titans, TEN (at GB)
  17. Steelers, PIT (vs. CIN)
  18. Cardinals, ARI (vs. SF)
  19. Bears, CHI (at ATL)
  20. Lions, DET (at NYG)
  21. Panthers, CAR (at BAL)
  22. Browns, CLE (at BUF)
  23. Vikings, MIN (vs. DAL)
  24. Chargers, LAC (vs. KC)
  25. Colts, IND (vs. PHI)
  26. Texans, HOU (vs. WAS)
  27. Packers, GB (vs. TEN)
  28. Commanders, WAS (at HOU)
