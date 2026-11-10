Week 10 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings
Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of those defensive units, with the Bears being the most valuable. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Bills and Ravens, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few team defenses have also seen their fantasy value decline, including the Patriots.
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Texans
HOU
at CLE
2
Jaguars
JAC
at TEN
3
Chiefs
KC
at ATL
4
Rams
LAR
at ARI
5
Bills
BUF
at NYJ
6
Seahawks
SEA
at LV
7
Ravens
BAL
vs. LAC
8
Packers
GB
vs. MIN
9
Vikings
MIN
at GB
10
Saints
NO
vs. CAR
11
Panthers
CAR
at NO
12
Colts
IND
vs. MIA
13
Dolphins
MIA
at IND
14
Bengals
CIN
vs. PIT
15
Commanders
WAS
at NYG
16
Chargers
LAC
at BAL
17
Steelers
PIT
at CIN
18
Raiders
LV
vs. SEA
19
Lions
DET
vs. NE
20
Browns
CLE
vs. HOU
21
Giants
NYG
vs. WAS
22
Patriots
NE
at DET
23
Cardinals
ARI
vs. LAR
24
49ers
SF
at DAL
25
Cowboys
DAL
vs. SF
26
Falcons
ATL
vs. KC
27
Titans
TEN
vs. JAC
28
Jets
NYJ
vs. BUF
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano