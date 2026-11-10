Week 10 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of those defensive units, with the Bears being the most valuable. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bills and Ravens, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few team defenses have also seen their fantasy value decline, including the Patriots.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Texans HOU at CLE 2 Jaguars JAC at TEN 3 Chiefs KC at ATL 4 Rams LAR at ARI 5 Bills BUF at NYJ 6 Seahawks SEA at LV 7 Ravens BAL vs. LAC 8 Packers GB vs. MIN 9 Vikings MIN at GB 10 Saints NO vs. CAR 11 Panthers CAR at NO 12 Colts IND vs. MIA 13 Dolphins MIA at IND 14 Bengals CIN vs. PIT 15 Commanders WAS at NYG 16 Chargers LAC at BAL 17 Steelers PIT at CIN 18 Raiders LV vs. SEA 19 Lions DET vs. NE 20 Browns CLE vs. HOU 21 Giants NYG vs. WAS 22 Patriots NE at DET 23 Cardinals ARI vs. LAR 24 49ers SF at DAL 25 Cowboys DAL vs. SF 26 Falcons ATL vs. KC 27 Titans TEN vs. JAC 28 Jets NYJ vs. BUF