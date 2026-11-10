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Week 10 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings

Kyle Hamilton and the Ravens are ranked favorably (No. 7) ahead of their matchup vs. the winless Chargers at home.
Michael Fabiano|
Kyle Hamilton, Ravens.
Kyle Hamilton, Ravens. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without the services of those defensive units, with the Bears being the most valuable. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bills and Ravens, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few team defenses have also seen their fantasy value decline, including the Patriots. 

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Texans

HOU

at CLE

2

Jaguars

JAC

at TEN

3

Chiefs

KC

at ATL

4

Rams

LAR

at ARI

5

Bills

BUF

at NYJ

6

Seahawks

SEA

at LV

7

Ravens

BAL

vs. LAC

8

Packers

GB

vs. MIN

9

Vikings

MIN

at GB

10

Saints

NO

vs. CAR

11

Panthers

CAR

at NO

12

Colts

IND

vs. MIA

13

Dolphins

MIA

at IND

14

Bengals

CIN

vs. PIT

15

Commanders

WAS

at NYG

16

Chargers

LAC

at BAL

17

Steelers

PIT

at CIN

18

Raiders

LV

vs. SEA

19

Lions

DET

vs. NE

20

Browns

CLE

vs. HOU

21

Giants

NYG

vs. WAS

22

Patriots

NE

at DET

23

Cardinals

ARI

vs. LAR

24

49ers

SF

at DAL

25

Cowboys

DAL

vs. SF

26

Falcons

ATL

vs. KC

27

Titans

TEN

vs. JAC

28

Jets

NYJ

vs. BUF

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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