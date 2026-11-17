Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!

This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. The good news is that, aside from the Seahawks and Rams, none of these teams' defenses are fantasy starters. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Bills and Chiefs defenses, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details!

With that, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 11 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Texans HOU vs. IND 2 Chiefs KC vs. ARI 3 Bills BUF vs. MIA 4 Steelers PIT at PHI 5 Broncos DEN vs. LV 6 Lions DET vs. TB 7 Bears CHI vs. NO 8 Jaguars JAC at NYG 9 Vikings MIN at SF 10 Jets NYJ at LAC 11 Bengals CIN at WAS 12 Cowboys DAL vs. TEN 13 Chargers LAC vs. NYJ 14 Ravens BAL at CAR 15 Panthers CAR vs. BAL 16 49ers SF vs. MIN 17 Saints NO at CHI 18 Raiders LV at DEN 19 Colts IND at HOU 20 Eagles PHI vs. PIT 21 Titans TEN at DAL 22 Giants NYG vs. JAC 23 Cardinals ARI at KC 24 Commanders WAS vs. CIN 25 Buccaneers TB at DET 26 Dolphins MIA at BUF