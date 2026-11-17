Week 11 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings
Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!
This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. The good news is that, aside from the Seahawks and Rams, none of these teams' defenses are fantasy starters. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Bills and Chiefs defenses, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details!
With that, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 11 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Texans
HOU
vs. IND
2
Chiefs
KC
vs. ARI
3
Bills
BUF
vs. MIA
4
Steelers
PIT
at PHI
5
Broncos
DEN
vs. LV
6
Lions
DET
vs. TB
7
Bears
CHI
vs. NO
8
Jaguars
JAC
at NYG
9
Vikings
MIN
at SF
10
Jets
NYJ
at LAC
11
Bengals
CIN
at WAS
12
Cowboys
DAL
vs. TEN
13
Chargers
LAC
vs. NYJ
14
Ravens
BAL
at CAR
15
Panthers
CAR
vs. BAL
16
49ers
SF
vs. MIN
17
Saints
NO
at CHI
18
Raiders
LV
at DEN
19
Colts
IND
at HOU
20
Eagles
PHI
vs. PIT
21
Titans
TEN
at DAL
22
Giants
NYG
vs. JAC
23
Cardinals
ARI
at KC
24
Commanders
WAS
vs. CIN
25
Buccaneers
TB
at DET
26
Dolphins
MIA
at BUF
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano