Week 2 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Team Defenses & Kickers

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players, such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 2

Eagles defense at Titans 49ers defense vs. Dolphins Seahawks defense at Cardinals Buccaneers defense vs. Browns Chargers defense vs. Raiders Ravens defense vs. Saints Chiefs defense vs. Colts Rams defense vs. Giants (Mon.) Panthers defense at Falcons Packers defense at Jets

Complete Week 2 defense rankings

Week 2 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Eagles defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles have one of the easiest matchups on the slate, facing quarterback Cam Ward and a Titans offense that has struggled in the preseason and now into Week 1. They scored just 10 points and generated a mere 195 yards of total offense, and their O-line allowed three sacks. Philadelphia’s D should feast in this inter-conference contest.

Start ‘Em

49ers defense vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners held Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense to just seven points in their opener, and this week’s matchup against the Dolphins is far more favorable. Miami's offensive line allowed five sacks of Malik Willis, and the Fins also committed two giveaways. Look for the 49ers defense to be fantasy gold this weekend.

Buccaneers defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Buccaneers are a fine streaming option this week given their plus matchup against Deshaun Watson and the Browns. In Week 1, their offense scored just 10 points. What’s more, the O-line allowed five sacks and the offense committed two giveaways. Tampa Bay should be a top-five fantasy defense as a result.

More Starts

Chargers defense vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ravens defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Seahawks defense at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Team Defense Streamers

Packers defense at Jets (11%): Potential plus matchup against the Jets and their often turnover-prone quarterback, Geno Smith.

Potential plus matchup against the Jets and their often turnover-prone quarterback, Geno Smith. Bears defense vs. Vikings (8%): The Vikings allowed three sacks in Week 1; Carson Wentz can be very turnover-prone.

The Vikings allowed three sacks in Week 1; Carson Wentz can be very turnover-prone. Panthers defense at Falcons (1%): The Falcons offense projects to be a plus matchup if it has backup QB Cooper Rush starting again.

Week 2 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Vikings defense vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Vikings defense gave up a big stat line to Jordan Love a week ago, and now it faces what may be the league’s best offense. Last week, the Bears scored 59 and compiled 552 yards of total offense in a win over the Panthers. That makes Minnesota’s defense an easy fade in this NFC North contest.

Sit ‘Em

Broncos defense vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense was brutal in the opener, allowing the Chiefs to score 31 points and compile nearly 400 yards of total offense. Next up is a date with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who are proving to have a high-octane offense once again. Even at home, I’d be wary of this version of the Orange Crush in Week 2.

Jaguars defense at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars were a popular streamer in Week 1 against the Browns, but this week’s road matchup in Denver makes it a fade. While the Broncos offense struggled in the opener, I wouldn’t bet against coach Sean Payton getting this unit back to its 2025 form. Look for a high-scoring game and keep the Jags benched.

The Texans, Rams, and Broncos were supposed to be three of the top defenses in the NFL (and three of the toughest matchups in fantasy football).



All three were shredded in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/xN8eyMk6FQ — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 15, 2026

More Sits

Lions defense at Bills (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Bills defense vs. Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Browns defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Fabs's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 2

Brandon Aubrey vs. Commanders Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Bengals Cameron Dicker vs. Raiders Cam Little vs. Broncos Eddy Pineiro vs. Dolphins Tyler Loop vs. Saints Cairo Santos vs. Vikings Chase McLaughlin vs. Browns Jason Myers at Cardinals Harrison Mevis vs. Giants (Mon.)

Complete Week 2 kicker rankings

Week 2 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Eddy Pineiro vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The 49ers kicker nailed two field goals and scored 10 fantasy points in Week 1, and this week’s matchup against Miami makes him a terrific choice once again. The projected total in this game is in the mid-40s (Vegas must expect a lot of points from the 49ers), and the Dolphins allowed two field goals in last weekend’s loss to the Raiders.

Start ‘Em

Cairo Santos vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos had a nice start to the season, kicking a field goal and making a bananas eight extra points in a win over the Panthers. The Bears might have the best offense in the league right now, which benefits Santos as a kicker, and the total in this game is in the mid-to-high 40s. I’d keep the veteran in starting lineups once again.

The Bears are going to be such a fun fantasy football team. Great offense, lousy defense. Perfect recipe. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 13, 2026

Harrison Mevis vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mevis put up a lousy one point in last week’s loss to the 49ers, but I’m keeping the faith in the Rams offense (and coach Sean McVay) to turn it around. With an expected game total in the high-40s, Vegas is expecting a potential shootout in this Monday night battle with the Giants. I’d stick with Mevis for at least one more week.

More Starts

Tyler Loop vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chase McLaughlin vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Harrison Butker vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Kicker Streamers

Tyler Bass vs. Lions (5%): Scored 13 fantasy points in Week 1; expected game total vs. Detroit is in the low 50s for Thursday night.

Scored 13 fantasy points in Week 1; expected game total vs. Detroit is in the low 50s for Thursday night. Trey Smack at Jets (17%): Connected on three field goals and scored 13 fantasy points in NFL debut; plus matchup vs. Jets.

Connected on three field goals and scored 13 fantasy points in NFL debut; plus matchup vs. Jets. Drew Stevens at Cowboys (0%): Highest game total of the week; Vegas lists game in the low 50s, so Stevens is a sleeper.

Week 2 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell posted a respectable eight fantasy points in last week’s win over the Falcons, but an upcoming matchup in New England makes him a risk for managers. The Patriots have allowed the fourth-fewest points to kickers since last season, and this appears to be a potentially low-scoring affair. That could limit Boswell this week.

Sit ‘Em

Jake Elliott at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliot scored just five points in the Eagles’ Week 1 win, and he now has failed to score more than eight points in all but one of his last seven games dating back to last season. That is due in large part to the fact that no team has seen fewer red-zone field-goal attempts than Philadelphia has since the start of last season. As such, Elliot is a sit ’em.

Jason Sanders vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders posted a solid 14 fantasy points in his Jets debut, which was pretty impressive when you consider the team added Blake Grupe as its projected top kicker (he was a healthy scratch). Who the team’s kicker will be in Week 2 remains to be seen, and even if Sanders gets the nod again, I’d fade him in a low-total game.

More Sits

Andy Borregales vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Nick Folk vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chad Ryland vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)