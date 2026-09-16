Week 2 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Tight Ends

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players, such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 2

Trey McBride vs. Seahawks Colston Loveland vs. Vikings Tyler Warren at Chiefs Dalton Kincaid vs. Lions (Thurs.) Isaiah Likely at Rams (Mon.) Tucker Kraft at Jets Dallas Goedert at Titans Juwan Johnson vs. Ravens Sam LaPorta at Bills (Thurs.) Travis Kelce vs. Colts

Complete Week 2 tight end rankings

Week 2 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dallas Goedert at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert, listed as a starter for the Eagles last week, posted two touchdowns and 23.7 fantasy points in a win over the Commanders. He was also second in target share, behind only DeVonta Smith. At the thin tight end position, I’d continue to start the veteran against the Titans. The matchup might not be great on paper—Kenyon Sadiq rushed for a touchdown in Week 1—but I’m sticking with Goedert as a fantasy starter for now.

Start ‘Em

Dalton Kincaid vs. Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): I whiffed badly on Kincaid last week, as the Texans defense was stout against tight ends last season but stunk in Week 1. In fact, the Utah product went off for 130 yards and 18 fantasy points. Next up for the Bills is a home game against the Lions, who allowed two touchdowns and the second-most points to tight ends in their opener. As long as he’s healthy, Kincaid has TE1 upside on a weekly basis.

Josh Allen finds Dalton Kincaid for a 35-yard gain!



BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4KRrY8i6tA — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Michael Mayer at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayer was targeted seven times and caught six passes in the Raiders' win over the Dolphins, and he also saw a team-high 24.3% of the targets in the Las Vegas offense. Assuming Brock Bowers (knee) is unable to return to action this week, I’d start Mayer in a plus matchup against the Chargers. Their defense was smoked by Trey McBride in Week 1 (I know, I know, he smokes most defenses), but Mayer is a nice option if Bowers is out again.

Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fannin was a fantasy dud last weekend, scoring just 4.1 fantasy points in the Browns' blowout loss to the Jaguars. The good news is that he has a much better matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 2. Last week, the Tampa D allowed Mike Gesicki to beat them for five catches, 78 yards and a touchdown (18.8 fantasy points). So as long as you don’t have another viable option, I’d give Fannin the benefit of the doubt this week.

More Starts

Isaiah Likely at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Juwan Johnson at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

T.J. Hockenson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tight End Streamers

Mark Andrews vs. Colts (41%): Zay Flowers (hamstring) in question; saw a 25% target share for the Ravens in Week 1.

Zay Flowers (hamstring) in question; saw a 25% target share for the Ravens in Week 1. Brenton Strange at Broncos (12%): Scored a touchdown in Week 1; saw a 14.3% target share for the Jaguars.

Scored a touchdown in Week 1; saw a 14.3% target share for the Jaguars. T.J. Hockenson at Bears (9%): Scored a touchdown and 13.6 points in Week 1; Bears are 12th in EPA/Target vs. tight ends.

Week 2 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts did nothing, zip, zilch, bupkis (you get my point) last week against the Steelers. It wasn’t all his fault, as Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush was brutal. He had a 59.1% catchable-ball rate, which was among the worst in the league among quarterbacks, and his aDOT (average depth of target) was a dreadful 4.5. So if Rush is forced into action again because Tua Tagovailoa is out, I’d be keeping Pitts far from my starting fantasy lineup even in a game against Carolina.

Sit ‘Em

Jake Ferguson vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Remember when this Cowboy was one of the top tight ends in fantasy football? Yeah, it seems like a while ago. In his last seven games dating back to last season, Ferguson has scored more than 7.6 points just once. That includes a 7.6-point performance against the Commanders in Week 17 of 2025. So while this weekend’s matchup is good on paper, it’s tough to start Ferguson due to declining stats and target share.

Pat Freiermuth at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth was a nice waiver add this week after he posted 15.6 points and a 13.5% target share for the Steelers against the Falcons. However, this weekend’s road contest against the Patriots is formidable. Dating back to last season, their defense has held tight ends mostly in check (13.2 PPG allowed). What’s more, Freiermuth has caught just eight passes and has averaged 6.9 points in three career games against New England.

Mike Gesicki at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki went off last week, scoring a touchdown and 18.8 fantasy points in the Bengals' win over the Buccaneers. I wouldn’t “chase” the points, as I think the Bengals will look to get Ja’Marr Chase more involved in the passing game this week. Let’s be honest … Gesicki is not getting a near 21% target share again. I also don’t think the Texans defense is as bad as it looked last week, so I think Gesicki will fall back to earth.

More Sits

Hunter Henry vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Oronde Gadsden II vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Greg Dulcich at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)