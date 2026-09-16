Week 2 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Running Backs

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players, such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 2

Jahmyr Gibbs at Bills (Thurs.) Bijan Robinson vs. Panthers Jonathan Taylor at Chiefs Ashton Jeanty at Chargers Derrick Henry vs. Saints Kenneth Walker III vs. Colts Christian McCaffrey vs. Dolphins Chase Brown at Texans Saquon Barkley at Titans James Cook vs. Lions (Thurs.)

Complete Week 2 running back rankings

Week 2 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

David Montgomery vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Montgomery, listed as the Texans' starter last week, posted three touchdowns and 28.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. He saw a near 40% touch share, too, and Montgomery was the lone Houston back with a red-zone look (6). I’d keep him in your fantasy lineups against the Bengals, who allowed more than 20 points to the Bucs' Bucky Irving last week. Their defense also allowed the fifth-highest (tied) rush rate success.

Start ‘Em

Chuba Hubbard at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard was much better than expected last week, scoring two touchdowns and 23.7 fantasy points in the Panthers' loss to the Bears. He also saw a 29% touch share, while Jonathon Brooks was limited to just five touches (tied with AJ Dillon) and an 11% share. The Falcons defense is no great shakes, and the fact that Hubbard saw such a large percentage of the Panthers' backfield touches makes him a viable choice.

Cam Skattebo at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Skattebo posted a touchdown and 14.1 fantasy points in the Giants’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys. He also saw a 30% touch share and four red-zone looks in the contest. I’d start him against the Rams, who allowed the highest rush success rate (73%) last week and will be without Myles Garrett. Even if Aaron Donald is active, he hasn’t played in an NFL game since January 2024 and could see limited snaps.

Cam Skattebo is back to scoring TDs and hitting backflips 🙌



DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZoMoPaWGmh — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026

Jordan Mason at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mason had a nice opening week, posting 11.9 points while leading the Vikings' backfield in touches (15). While he still shared the snaps and work with Aaron Jones Sr., Mason is now a viable flex option. He has a great matchup against the Bears, who allowed Hubbard to have a huge stat line last week and gave up the league's highest rush success percentage. As long as Mason (thumb) is active, he’s a nice starting option.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt had a nice start to his second season, posting a touchdown and 12.6 fantasy points in the Commanders' loss to the Eagles. He also saw a 34% touch share, nearly 20% higher than Rachaad White's workload. I’d start the man they call “Bill” against the Cowboys, who allowed 4.3 yards per rush and 27.3 fantasy points to Skattebo and the Giants in Week 1. Consider Croskey-Merritt a viable flex option this weekend.

More Starts

Javonte Williams vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bucky Irving vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Travis Etienne Jr. at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Blake Corum vs. Giants (17%): Posted a 22% touch share in Week 1; Giants ranked eighth in EPA/Rush in Week 1.

Posted a 22% touch share in Week 1; Giants ranked eighth in EPA/Rush in Week 1. Kyle Monangai vs. Vikings (16%): Posted a 20% touch share and averaged 10 yards per rush vs. Carolina in Week 1.

Posted a 20% touch share and averaged 10 yards per rush vs. Carolina in Week 1. Kaelon Black vs. Dolphins (1%): Tied Christian McCaffrey with a 27.3% touch share in Week 1; plus matchup vs. Miami.

Week 2 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Quinshon Judkins at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit last week, Judkins was limited to 14 touches and seven fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Jaguars. This week’s game against the Buccaneers isn’t terrible on paper, but I worry about the Browns falling into another negative game script and abandoning the run. Dylan Sampson is out, so Judkins could see more work regardless, but I’d beware starting him as anything more than a low-flex option.

Sit ‘Em

Jaylen Warren at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): If we learned anything from Week 1, it’s that the Steelers' backfield rotation could be a major fantasy headache. While Warren received five more touches against the Falcons, Rico Dowdle played 14 more snaps. That not only limits Warren’s ceiling but also affects his floor in the stat sheets. He does bring some flex value in PPR formats for those in need, but Warren and Dowdle are both risky starting options.

MarShawn Lloyd at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lloyd was non-existent last weekend for the Packers, seeing just 13 touches while averaging a brutal 2.9 yards per rush. He also didn’t start against the Vikings in Week 1, as Chris Brooks got the first snap and played seven more snaps. Those are enough facts to keep Lloyd out of your starting fantasy lineups. He also faces a Jets defense that gave up next to nothing to both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in New York's season-opening win.

Bhayshul Tuten at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Tuten wasn’t bad in Week 1, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and leading the Jaguars backfield with a 32% touch share. However, he still put up just 9.8 fantasy points, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. also saw a few touches. I also don’t think this week’s opponent, the Broncos, are as bad against running backs as their defense looked in Week 1 against the Chiefs and Kenneth Walker III. I’d be hesitant to start Tuten in this AFC matchup.

Tony Pollard vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard was mostly invisible in Week 1, scoring just 4.4 fantasy points in a bad loss to the Jets (and in what was a good matchup). The Titans look terrible on offense, which is enough reason to sideline Pollard, but he also has a bad matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia is a 7.5 favorite on the road, and the potential for another negative game script, coupled with Pollard losing touches to Tyjae Spears, makes him a sit.

More Sits

J.K. Dobbins vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tyler Allgeier at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jonathon Brooks at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)