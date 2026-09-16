Week 2 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players, such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Cardinals Puka Nacua vs. Giants (Mon.) Justin Jefferson at Bears Ja’Marr Chase at Texans Amon-Ra St. Brown at Bills (Thurs.) Nico Collins vs. Bengals Chris Olave at Ravens Zay Flowers vs. Saints CeeDee Lamb vs. Commanders DJ Moore vs. Lions (Thurs.)

Complete Week 2 wide receiver rankings

Week 2 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

DeVonta Smith at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith was one of last week’s biggest fantasy duds, as he hauled in just three passes and finished with 8.3 fantasy points. That’s the bad news. The good news is that he should rebound in a big way against the Titans. Their defense surrendered 13.9 points to the Jets' Garrett Wilson in Week 1, and allowed the fifth-best EPA (expected points added)/Pass and the third-best pass success percentage … and that was to Geno Smith. Start DeVonta Smith with confidence.

Start ‘Em

DJ Moore vs. Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Moore was a star last week for the Bills, posting five catches for 100 yards and scoring 21 fantasy points despite what was a bad matchup on paper in Houston. He should find success again this week against a Lions defense that gave up big games to both Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in the opener. The expected points total is in the low 50s, too, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair. So Moore is all lined up to shine again.

HOW DID THEY COMPLETE THIS?



Josh Allen finds his newest target DJ Moore for the @BuffaloBills TD



📺 CBS & Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/kh81iWTpJu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Luther Burden III vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Burden didn’t post a huge stat line last week, but he did lead all Bears wideouts in snaps played and posted five catches in a win over the Panthers. He has a plus matchup next on the slate against the Vikings, who allowed more points to wide receivers than any team in the league in Week 1. Minnesota was also tied for the third-most targets per route run, so Burden is in good position to post a nice stat line.

Parker Washington at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): This week’s matchup against Denver might look bad on paper, but Washington is tough to sit these days. The talented wideout has scored no fewer than 19 fantasy points in his last five games (including the playoffs) dating back to last year, including a Week 16 contest against the Broncos in which he posted a career-high 26.5 fantasy points. I’m keeping Washington in my starting fantasy lineups until further notice.

Terry McLaurin at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin put up a stinker in Week 1, posting just 3.4 fantasy points while fellow Commanders receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams combined for 31.9 points. Still, I’m keeping the faith in the veteran wideout in a plus matchup against the Cowboys. The 'Boys allowed the second-highest EPA/Pass percentage (0.7) last week, and only the Browns allowed a better pass success percentage. This makes both McLaurin and Diggs nice options this week.

More Starts

Jameson Williams at Bills (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Emeka Egbuka at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mike Evans vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Stefon Diggs at Cowboys (27%): The Cowboys allowed the second-highest EPA/Pass Percentage in their opening game.

The Cowboys allowed the second-highest EPA/Pass Percentage in their opening game. Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Dolphins (13%): De’Zhaun Stribling is out; Samuel tied for a team-high seven targets in Week 1.

De’Zhaun Stribling is out; Samuel tied for a team-high seven targets in Week 1. Devaughn Vele at Ravens (4%): Led Saints wide receivers in snaps played, posted 19.9 fantasy points against the Lions.

Week 2 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Drake London vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This week’s matchup against the Panthers is pretty favorable on paper, as their defense allowed the seventh-most points to wideouts in Week 1. However, the Falcons’ quarterback situation is a mess. Tua Tagovailoa remains a question mark and Michael Penix Jr. is out, so third-stringer Cooper Rush might get another start. If that’s the case, it’ll be hard to start London with any confidence in this NFC South contest.

Sit ‘Em

Brian Thomas Jr. at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Thomas failed to make an impact in Week 1, scoring just seven fantasy points in the Jaguars' win over the Browns. By comparison, we saw Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron all score at least 10 points. I’d keep Thomas on the sidelines this week, too (he was a sit in Week 1) against Patrick Surtain and a Broncos pass defense that held BTJ to a mere 3.8 points in a Week 16 contest last season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a sit last week, Harrison saw just three targets and scored a mere 4.3 fantasy points against the Chargers. What’s more, the duo of Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne were targeted a combined 15 times. So, while MHJ has actually had some success in the stat sheets against this week’s opponent, the Seahawks, it’s hard to start him in what is a difficult matchup on paper. I’d keep Harrison sidelined.

DK Metcalf at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf has had a lot of success in his career against the Patriots, so I could understand starting him as a flex this week based on that trend. However, if he draws Christian Gonzalez often, his stats could be less than stellar. Per PFF, Gonzalez allowed just one catch for five yards when covering All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba last week. So if we’re going to see Metcalf produce, it will have to be when Gonzalez is covering another player.

Shutdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez awaits. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carnell Tate vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tate was the first rookie wideout picked in most drafts, and he certainly has plenty of upside at the NFL level. The concern, however, is that the Titans offense has looked terrible in both the preseason and Week 1 with Cam Ward under center. What’s more, he’ll have to face an Eagles defense that held Terry McLaurin to a mere 3.4 points last week. At this point, there isn’t a Titans player I’d start in fantasy leagues.

More Sits

Alec Pierce at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Quentin Johnston vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Romeo Doubs vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)