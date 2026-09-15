Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr. and Jake Ferguson struggled, while many tight ends who were left on fantasy benches—Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Hockenson—put up strong numbers. We even saw Isaiah Likely score two touchdowns and finish first among tight ends in PPR points … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!
Since we still have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.
So, here are my tight end rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. SEA
2
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. MIN
3
Tyler Warren
IND
at KC
4
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. DET
5
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at LAR
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
at NYJ
7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at TEN
8
Juwan Johnson
NO
at BAL
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
at BUF
10
Michael Mayer
LV
at LAC
11
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. IND
12
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at TB
13
George Kittle
SF
vs. MIA
14
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. NO
15
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. CAR
16
Brenton Strange
JAC
at DEN
17
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at CHI
18
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. CIN
19
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. PIT
20
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at NE
21
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. WAS
22
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
vs. NYG
23
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. JAC
24
AJ Barner
SEA
at ARI
25
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
vs. GB
26
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
at DAL
27
Cade Otton
TB
vs. CLE
28
Gunnar Helm
TEN
vs. PHI
29
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. GB
30
Greg Dulcich
MIA
at SF
31
Colby Parkinson
LAR
vs. NYG
32
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. LV
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano