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Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For PPR Leagues

The Giants' Isaiah Likely moves into top five after his two-touchdown game in Week 1.
Michael Fabiano|
Isaiah Likely, Giants
Isaiah Likely, Giants | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr. and Jake Ferguson struggled, while many tight ends who were left on fantasy benches—Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Hockenson—put up strong numbers. We even saw Isaiah Likely score two touchdowns and finish first among tight ends in PPR points … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!

Since we still have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both. 

So, here are my tight end rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. SEA

2

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. MIN

3

Tyler Warren

IND

at KC

4

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. DET

5

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at LAR

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

at NYJ

7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at TEN

8

Juwan Johnson

NO

at BAL

9

Sam LaPorta

DET

at BUF

10

Michael Mayer

LV

at LAC

11

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. IND

12

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at TB

13

George Kittle

SF

vs. MIA

14

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. NO

15

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. CAR

16

Brenton Strange

JAC

at DEN

17

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at CHI

18

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. CIN

19

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. PIT

20

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at NE

21

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. WAS

22

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

vs. NYG

23

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. JAC

24

AJ Barner

SEA

at ARI

25

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

vs. GB

26

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

at DAL

27

Cade Otton

TB

vs. CLE

28

Gunnar Helm

TEN

vs. PHI

29

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. GB

30

Greg Dulcich

MIA

at SF

31

Colby Parkinson

LAR

vs. NYG

32

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. LV

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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