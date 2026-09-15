Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For PPR Leagues

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr. and Jake Ferguson struggled, while many tight ends who were left on fantasy benches—Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Hockenson—put up strong numbers. We even saw Isaiah Likely score two touchdowns and finish first among tight ends in PPR points … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!

Since we still have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.

So, here are my tight end rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI vs. SEA 2 Colston Loveland CHI vs. MIN 3 Tyler Warren IND at KC 4 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DET 5 Isaiah Likely NYG at LAR 6 Tucker Kraft GB at NYJ 7 Dallas Goedert PHI at TEN 8 Juwan Johnson NO at BAL 9 Sam LaPorta DET at BUF 10 Michael Mayer LV at LAC 11 Travis Kelce KC vs. IND 12 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at TB 13 George Kittle SF vs. MIA 14 Mark Andrews BAL vs. NO 15 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. CAR 16 Brenton Strange JAC at DEN 17 T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI 18 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CIN 19 Hunter Henry NE vs. PIT 20 Pat Freiermuth PIT at NE 21 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS 22 Terrance Ferguson LAR vs. NYG 23 Evan Engram DEN vs. JAC 24 AJ Barner SEA at ARI 25 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ vs. GB 26 Chig Okonkwo WAS at DAL 27 Cade Otton TB vs. CLE 28 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. PHI 29 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. GB 30 Greg Dulcich MIA at SF 31 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. NYG 32 Oronde Gadsden LAC vs. LV