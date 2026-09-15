Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Drake London struggled, while many wideouts who were left on fantasy benches, such as Devaughn Vele, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Matthew Golden, put up strong numbers. We even saw Jalen Coker finish first in points among wide receivers based on PPR scoring systems … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!
Since we have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their next upcoming matchup and/or a mix of both.
So, here are my fantasy receiver rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at ARI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. NYG
3
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at CHI
4
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at HOU
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at BUF
6
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. CIN
7
Chris Olave
NO
at BAL
8
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. NO
9
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. WAS
10
D.J. Moore
BUF
vs. DET
11
George Pickens
DAL
vs. WAS
12
Devonta Smith
PHI
at TEN
13
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. IND
14
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. GB
15
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at ATL
16
Christian Watson
GB
at NYJ
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. LV
18
Parker Washington
JAC
at DEN
19
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. CLE
20
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. MIN
21
Malik Nabers
NYG
at LAR
22
Tee Higgins
CIN
at HOU
23
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at DAL
24
Mike Evans
SF
vs. MIA
25
Jameson Williams
DET
at BUF
26
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
vs. JAC
27
Drake London
ATL
vs. CAR
28
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. NYG
29
Jalen Coker
CAR
at ATL
30
DK Metcalf
PIT
at NE
31
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. MIN
32
Stefon Diggs
WAS
at DAL
33
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
vs. MIA
34
Matthew Golden
GB
at NYJ
35
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. SEA
36
Devaughn Vele
NO
at BAL
37
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
vs. CLE
38
Jordan Addison
MIN
at CHI
39
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. LV
40
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
vs. SEA
41
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. JAC
42
Romeo Doubs
NE
vs. PIT
43
Alec Pierce
IND
at KC
44
Jayden Reed
GB
at NYJ
45
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at DEN
46
Josh Downs
IND
at KC
47
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at DEN
48
Caleb Douglas
MIA
at SF
49
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
at NE
50
Carnell Tate
TEN
vs. PHI
51
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. DET
52
Denzel Boston
CLE
at TB
53
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
vs. PHI
54
KC Concepcion
CLE
at TB
55
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. IND
56
Mack Hollins
NE
vs. PIT
57
Keenan Allen
IND
at KC
58
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
vs. GB
59
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at ARI
60
Kalif Raymond
CHI
vs. MIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano