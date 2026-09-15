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Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings For PPR Leagues

Where does CeeDee Lamb rank in Week 2 against the NFC East-rival Commanders?
Michael Fabiano|
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Drake London struggled, while many wideouts who were left on fantasy benches, such as Devaughn Vele, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Matthew Golden, put up strong numbers. We even saw Jalen Coker finish first in points among wide receivers based on PPR scoring systems … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!

Since we have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their next upcoming matchup and/or a mix of both. 

So, here are my fantasy receiver rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at ARI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. NYG

3

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at CHI

4

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at HOU

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at BUF

6

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. CIN

7

Chris Olave

NO

at BAL

8

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. NO

9

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. WAS

10

D.J. Moore

BUF

vs. DET

11

George Pickens

DAL

vs. WAS

12

Devonta Smith

PHI

at TEN

13

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. IND

14

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. GB

15

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at ATL

16

Christian Watson

GB

at NYJ

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. LV

18

Parker Washington

JAC

at DEN

19

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. CLE

20

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. MIN

21

Malik Nabers

NYG

at LAR

22

Tee Higgins

CIN

at HOU

23

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at DAL

24

Mike Evans

SF

vs. MIA

25

Jameson Williams

DET

at BUF

26

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

vs. JAC

27

Drake London

ATL

vs. CAR

28

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. NYG

29

Jalen Coker

CAR

at ATL

30

DK Metcalf

PIT

at NE

31

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. MIN

32

Stefon Diggs

WAS

at DAL

33

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

vs. MIA

34

Matthew Golden

GB

at NYJ

35

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. SEA

36

Devaughn Vele

NO

at BAL

37

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

vs. CLE

38

Jordan Addison

MIN

at CHI

39

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. LV

40

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

vs. SEA

41

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. JAC

42

Romeo Doubs

NE

vs. PIT

43

Alec Pierce

IND

at KC

44

Jayden Reed

GB

at NYJ

45

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at DEN

46

Josh Downs

IND

at KC

47

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at DEN

48

Caleb Douglas

MIA

at SF

49

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

at NE

50

Carnell Tate

TEN

vs. PHI

51

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. DET

52

Denzel Boston

CLE

at TB

53

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

vs. PHI

54

KC Concepcion

CLE

at TB

55

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. IND

56

Mack Hollins

NE

vs. PIT

57

Keenan Allen

IND

at KC

58

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

vs. GB

59

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at ARI

60

Kalif Raymond

CHI

vs. MIN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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