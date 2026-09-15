Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings For PPR Leagues

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Drake London struggled, while many wideouts who were left on fantasy benches, such as Devaughn Vele, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Matthew Golden, put up strong numbers. We even saw Jalen Coker finish first in points among wide receivers based on PPR scoring systems … I didn’t have that on my bingo card!

Since we have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their next upcoming matchup and/or a mix of both.

So, here are my fantasy receiver rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI 2 Puka Nacua LAR vs. NYG 3 Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI 4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at HOU 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at BUF 6 Nico Collins HOU vs. CIN 7 Chris Olave NO at BAL 8 Zay Flowers BAL vs. NO 9 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS 10 D.J. Moore BUF vs. DET 11 George Pickens DAL vs. WAS 12 Devonta Smith PHI at TEN 13 Rashee Rice KC vs. IND 14 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. GB 15 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at ATL 16 Christian Watson GB at NYJ 17 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. LV 18 Parker Washington JAC at DEN 19 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. CLE 20 Luther Burden III CHI vs. MIN 21 Malik Nabers NYG at LAR 22 Tee Higgins CIN at HOU 23 Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL 24 Mike Evans SF vs. MIA 25 Jameson Williams DET at BUF 26 Jaylen Waddle DEN vs. JAC 27 Drake London ATL vs. CAR 28 Davante Adams LAR vs. NYG 29 Jalen Coker CAR at ATL 30 DK Metcalf PIT at NE 31 Rome Odunze CHI vs. MIN 32 Stefon Diggs WAS at DAL 33 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF vs. MIA 34 Matthew Golden GB at NYJ 35 Michael Wilson ARI vs. SEA 36 Devaughn Vele NO at BAL 37 Chris Godwin Jr. TB vs. CLE 38 Jordan Addison MIN at CHI 39 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. LV 40 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. SEA 41 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. JAC 42 Romeo Doubs NE vs. PIT 43 Alec Pierce IND at KC 44 Jayden Reed GB at NYJ 45 Jakobi Meyers JAC at DEN 46 Josh Downs IND at KC 47 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at DEN 48 Caleb Douglas MIA at SF 49 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT at NE 50 Carnell Tate TEN vs. PHI 51 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DET 52 Denzel Boston CLE at TB 53 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN vs. PHI 54 KC Concepcion CLE at TB 55 Xavier Worthy KC vs. IND 56 Mack Hollins NE vs. PIT 57 Keenan Allen IND at KC 58 Adonai Mitchell NYJ vs. GB 59 Rashid Shaheed SEA at ARI 60 Kalif Raymond CHI vs. MIN