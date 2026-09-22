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Week 3 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Chuba Hubbard and the hot Panthers offense have a favorable matchup (Browns).
Michael Fabiano|
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-name players like De’VonAchane, Saquon Barkley and Drake London have had slow starts, while the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Jalen Coker are just two of a handful of upstart players who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. With injuries to notable players like Nico Collins in the last week, you’ll also notice some new names on this week’s fantasy list.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Hubbard and Coker), while projected starters like Achane, London, and Colston Loveland have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

DET

vs. NYJ

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR1

SEA

at WAS

3

Bijan Robinson

RB2

ATL

at GB

4

Kenneth Walker III

RB3

KC

at MIA

5

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

at PIT

6

Puka Nacua

WR3

LAR

at DEN

7

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

vs. NYJ

8

Chris Olave

WR5

NO

vs. LV

9

Derrick Henry

RB4

BAL

at DAL

10

Christian McCaffrey

RB5

SF

vs. ARI

11

Jonathan Taylor

RB6

IND

vs. HOU

12

Ashton Jeanty

RB7

LV

at NO

13

James Cook

RB8

BUF

vs. LAC

14

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

vs. BAL

15

Justin Jefferson

WR7

MIN

at TB

16

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

at SF

17

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

at PIT

18

Saquon Barkley

RB10

PHI

at CHI

19

D'Andre Swift

RB11

CHI

vs. PHI

20

Zay Flowers

WR8

BAL

at DAL

21

Devonta Smith

WR9

PHI

at CHI

22

Breece Hall

RB12

NYJ

at DET

23

Omarion Hampton

RB13

LAC

at BUF

24

Javonte Williams

RB14

DAL

vs. BAL

25

Chuba Hubbard

RB15

CAR

at CLE

26

Christian Watson

WR10

GB

vs. ATL

27

Garrett Wilson

WR11

NYJ

at DET

28

Tetairoa McMillan

WR12

CAR

at CLE

29

Parker Washington

WR13

JAC

vs. NE

30

Kyren Williams

RB16

LAR

at DEN

31

George Pickens

WR14

DAL

vs. BAL

32

Rashee Rice

WR15

KC

at MIA

33

David Montgomery

RB17

HOU

at IND

34

Jaylen Waddle

WR16

DEN

vs. LAR

35

Bucky Irving

RB18

TB

vs. MIN

36

Cam Skattebo

RB19

NYG

vs. TEN

37

Mike Evans

WR17

SF

vs. ARI

38

Brock Bowers

TE3

LV

at NO

39

Davante Adams

WR18

LAR

at DEN

40

TreVeyon Henderson

RB20

NE

at JAC

41

De'Von Achane

RB21

MIA

vs. KC

42

Dalton Kincaid

TE2

BUF

vs. LAC

43

Tee Higgins

WR19

CIN

at PIT

44

Jeremiyah Love

RB22

ARI

at SF

45

Malik Nabers

WR20

NYG

vs. TEN

46

Drake London

WR21

ATL

at GB

47

Jalen Coker

WR22

CAR

at CLE

48

Emeka Egbuka

WR23

TB

vs. MIN

49

Ladd McConkey

WR24

LAC

at BUF

50

Devaughn Vele

WR25

NO

vs. LV

51

Jameson Williams

WR26

DET

vs. NYJ

52

Denzel Boston

WR27

CLE

vs. CAR

53

Josh Downs

WR28

IND

vs. HOU

54

Jaylen Warren

RB23

PIT

vs. CIN

55

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB24

MIN

at TB

56

Bhayshul Tuten

RB25

JAC

vs. NE

57

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB26

NO

vs. LV

58

Jadarian Price

RB27

SEA

at WAS

59

Matthew Golden

WR29

GB

vs. ATL

60

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

vs. HOU

61

DK Metcalf

WR30

PIT

vs. CIN

62

George Kittle

TE5

SF

vs. ARI

63

Travis Kelce

TE6

KC

at MIA

64

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB28

NE

at JAC

65

Stefon Diggs

WR31

WAS

vs. SEA

66

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR32

SF

vs. ARI

67

Sam LaPorta

TE7

DET

vs. NYJ

68

Isaiah Likely

TE8

NYG

vs. TEN

69

Dalton Schultz

TE9

HOU

at IND

70

Luther Burden III

WR33

CHI

vs. PHI

71

Tucker Kraft

TE10

GB

vs. ATL

72

Terry McLaurin

WR34

WAS

vs. SEA

73

Quinshon Judkins

RB29

CLE

vs. CAR

74

Romeo Doubs

WR35

NE

at JAC

75

Mark Andrews

TE11

BAL

at DAL

76

Michael Wilson

WR36

ARI

at SF

77

Tre Tucker

WR37

LV

at NO

78

J.K. Dobbins

RB30

DEN

vs. LAR

79

Juwan Johnson

TE12

NO

vs. LV

80

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE13

CLE

vs. CAR

81

Keenan Allen

WR38

IND

vs. HOU

82

Jonah Coleman

RB31

DEN

vs. LAR

83

Keon Coleman

WR39

BUF

vs. LAC

84

Courtland Sutton

WR40

DEN

vs. LAR

85

Colston Loveland

TE14

CHI

vs. PHI

86

Jakobi Meyers

WR41

JAC

vs. NE

87

Khalil Shakir

WR42

BUF

vs. LAC

88

Jake Ferguson

TE15

DAL

vs. BAL

89

Dontayvion Wicks

WR43

PHI

at CHI

90

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE16

ATL

at GB

91

Oronde Gadsden II

TE17

LAC

at BUF

92

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB32

WAS

vs. SEA

93

MarShawn Lloyd

RB33

GB

vs. ATL

94

Xavier Worthy

WR44

KC

at MIA

95

Darren Waller

TE18

CAR

at CLE

96

Tyler Allgeier

RB34

ARI

at SF

97

Blake Corum

RB35

LAR

at DEN

98

Rome Odunze

WR45

CHI

vs. PHI

99

Tony Pollard

RB36

TEN

at NYG

100

Rashod Bateman

WR46

BAL

at DAL

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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