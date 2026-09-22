Week 3 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-name players like De’VonAchane, Saquon Barkley and Drake London have had slow starts, while the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Jalen Coker are just two of a handful of upstart players who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. With injuries to notable players like Nico Collins in the last week, you’ll also notice some new names on this week’s fantasy list.
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Hubbard and Coker), while projected starters like Achane, London, and Colston Loveland have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.
So, here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
DET
vs. NYJ
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
SEA
at WAS
3
Bijan Robinson
RB2
ATL
at GB
4
Kenneth Walker III
RB3
KC
at MIA
5
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
at PIT
6
Puka Nacua
WR3
LAR
at DEN
7
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
vs. NYJ
8
Chris Olave
WR5
NO
vs. LV
9
Derrick Henry
RB4
BAL
at DAL
10
Christian McCaffrey
RB5
SF
vs. ARI
11
Jonathan Taylor
RB6
IND
vs. HOU
12
Ashton Jeanty
RB7
LV
at NO
13
James Cook
RB8
BUF
vs. LAC
14
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
vs. BAL
15
Justin Jefferson
WR7
MIN
at TB
16
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
at SF
17
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
at PIT
18
Saquon Barkley
RB10
PHI
at CHI
19
D'Andre Swift
RB11
CHI
vs. PHI
20
Zay Flowers
WR8
BAL
at DAL
21
Devonta Smith
WR9
PHI
at CHI
22
Breece Hall
RB12
NYJ
at DET
23
Omarion Hampton
RB13
LAC
at BUF
24
Javonte Williams
RB14
DAL
vs. BAL
25
Chuba Hubbard
RB15
CAR
at CLE
26
Christian Watson
WR10
GB
vs. ATL
27
Garrett Wilson
WR11
NYJ
at DET
28
Tetairoa McMillan
WR12
CAR
at CLE
29
Parker Washington
WR13
JAC
vs. NE
30
Kyren Williams
RB16
LAR
at DEN
31
George Pickens
WR14
DAL
vs. BAL
32
Rashee Rice
WR15
KC
at MIA
33
David Montgomery
RB17
HOU
at IND
34
Jaylen Waddle
WR16
DEN
vs. LAR
35
Bucky Irving
RB18
TB
vs. MIN
36
Cam Skattebo
RB19
NYG
vs. TEN
37
Mike Evans
WR17
SF
vs. ARI
38
Brock Bowers
TE3
LV
at NO
39
Davante Adams
WR18
LAR
at DEN
40
TreVeyon Henderson
RB20
NE
at JAC
41
De'Von Achane
RB21
MIA
vs. KC
42
Dalton Kincaid
TE2
BUF
vs. LAC
43
Tee Higgins
WR19
CIN
at PIT
44
Jeremiyah Love
RB22
ARI
at SF
45
Malik Nabers
WR20
NYG
vs. TEN
46
Drake London
WR21
ATL
at GB
47
Jalen Coker
WR22
CAR
at CLE
48
Emeka Egbuka
WR23
TB
vs. MIN
49
Ladd McConkey
WR24
LAC
at BUF
50
Devaughn Vele
WR25
NO
vs. LV
51
Jameson Williams
WR26
DET
vs. NYJ
52
Denzel Boston
WR27
CLE
vs. CAR
53
Josh Downs
WR28
IND
vs. HOU
54
Jaylen Warren
RB23
PIT
vs. CIN
55
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB24
MIN
at TB
56
Bhayshul Tuten
RB25
JAC
vs. NE
57
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB26
NO
vs. LV
58
Jadarian Price
RB27
SEA
at WAS
59
Matthew Golden
WR29
GB
vs. ATL
60
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
vs. HOU
61
DK Metcalf
WR30
PIT
vs. CIN
62
George Kittle
TE5
SF
vs. ARI
63
Travis Kelce
TE6
KC
at MIA
64
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB28
NE
at JAC
65
Stefon Diggs
WR31
WAS
vs. SEA
66
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR32
SF
vs. ARI
67
Sam LaPorta
TE7
DET
vs. NYJ
68
Isaiah Likely
TE8
NYG
vs. TEN
69
Dalton Schultz
TE9
HOU
at IND
70
Luther Burden III
WR33
CHI
vs. PHI
71
Tucker Kraft
TE10
GB
vs. ATL
72
Terry McLaurin
WR34
WAS
vs. SEA
73
Quinshon Judkins
RB29
CLE
vs. CAR
74
Romeo Doubs
WR35
NE
at JAC
75
Mark Andrews
TE11
BAL
at DAL
76
Michael Wilson
WR36
ARI
at SF
77
Tre Tucker
WR37
LV
at NO
78
J.K. Dobbins
RB30
DEN
vs. LAR
79
Juwan Johnson
TE12
NO
vs. LV
80
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE13
CLE
vs. CAR
81
Keenan Allen
WR38
IND
vs. HOU
82
Jonah Coleman
RB31
DEN
vs. LAR
83
Keon Coleman
WR39
BUF
vs. LAC
84
Courtland Sutton
WR40
DEN
vs. LAR
85
Colston Loveland
TE14
CHI
vs. PHI
86
Jakobi Meyers
WR41
JAC
vs. NE
87
Khalil Shakir
WR42
BUF
vs. LAC
88
Jake Ferguson
TE15
DAL
vs. BAL
89
Dontayvion Wicks
WR43
PHI
at CHI
90
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE16
ATL
at GB
91
Oronde Gadsden II
TE17
LAC
at BUF
92
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB32
WAS
vs. SEA
93
MarShawn Lloyd
RB33
GB
vs. ATL
94
Xavier Worthy
WR44
KC
at MIA
95
Darren Waller
TE18
CAR
at CLE
96
Tyler Allgeier
RB34
ARI
at SF
97
Blake Corum
RB35
LAR
at DEN
98
Rome Odunze
WR45
CHI
vs. PHI
99
Tony Pollard
RB36
TEN
at NYG
100
Rashod Bateman
WR46
BAL
at DAL
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano