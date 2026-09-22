Week 3 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-name players like De’VonAchane, Saquon Barkley and Drake London have had slow starts, while the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Jalen Coker are just two of a handful of upstart players who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. With injuries to notable players like Nico Collins in the last week, you’ll also notice some new names on this week’s fantasy list.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Hubbard and Coker), while projected starters like Achane, London, and Colston Loveland have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 DET vs. NYJ 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 SEA at WAS 3 Bijan Robinson RB2 ATL at GB 4 Kenneth Walker III RB3 KC at MIA 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN at PIT 6 Puka Nacua WR3 LAR at DEN 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET vs. NYJ 8 Chris Olave WR5 NO vs. LV 9 Derrick Henry RB4 BAL at DAL 10 Christian McCaffrey RB5 SF vs. ARI 11 Jonathan Taylor RB6 IND vs. HOU 12 Ashton Jeanty RB7 LV at NO 13 James Cook RB8 BUF vs. LAC 14 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL vs. BAL 15 Justin Jefferson WR7 MIN at TB 16 Trey McBride TE1 ARI at SF 17 Chase Brown RB9 CIN at PIT 18 Saquon Barkley RB10 PHI at CHI 19 D'Andre Swift RB11 CHI vs. PHI 20 Zay Flowers WR8 BAL at DAL 21 Devonta Smith WR9 PHI at CHI 22 Breece Hall RB12 NYJ at DET 23 Omarion Hampton RB13 LAC at BUF 24 Javonte Williams RB14 DAL vs. BAL 25 Chuba Hubbard RB15 CAR at CLE 26 Christian Watson WR10 GB vs. ATL 27 Garrett Wilson WR11 NYJ at DET 28 Tetairoa McMillan WR12 CAR at CLE 29 Parker Washington WR13 JAC vs. NE 30 Kyren Williams RB16 LAR at DEN 31 George Pickens WR14 DAL vs. BAL 32 Rashee Rice WR15 KC at MIA 33 David Montgomery RB17 HOU at IND 34 Jaylen Waddle WR16 DEN vs. LAR 35 Bucky Irving RB18 TB vs. MIN 36 Cam Skattebo RB19 NYG vs. TEN 37 Mike Evans WR17 SF vs. ARI 38 Brock Bowers TE3 LV at NO 39 Davante Adams WR18 LAR at DEN 40 TreVeyon Henderson RB20 NE at JAC 41 De'Von Achane RB21 MIA vs. KC 42 Dalton Kincaid TE2 BUF vs. LAC 43 Tee Higgins WR19 CIN at PIT 44 Jeremiyah Love RB22 ARI at SF 45 Malik Nabers WR20 NYG vs. TEN 46 Drake London WR21 ATL at GB 47 Jalen Coker WR22 CAR at CLE 48 Emeka Egbuka WR23 TB vs. MIN 49 Ladd McConkey WR24 LAC at BUF 50 Devaughn Vele WR25 NO vs. LV 51 Jameson Williams WR26 DET vs. NYJ 52 Denzel Boston WR27 CLE vs. CAR 53 Josh Downs WR28 IND vs. HOU 54 Jaylen Warren RB23 PIT vs. CIN 55 Aaron Jones Sr. RB24 MIN at TB 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB25 JAC vs. NE 57 Travis Etienne Jr. RB26 NO vs. LV 58 Jadarian Price RB27 SEA at WAS 59 Matthew Golden WR29 GB vs. ATL 60 Tyler Warren TE4 IND vs. HOU 61 DK Metcalf WR30 PIT vs. CIN 62 George Kittle TE5 SF vs. ARI 63 Travis Kelce TE6 KC at MIA 64 Rhamondre Stevenson RB28 NE at JAC 65 Stefon Diggs WR31 WAS vs. SEA 66 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR32 SF vs. ARI 67 Sam LaPorta TE7 DET vs. NYJ 68 Isaiah Likely TE8 NYG vs. TEN 69 Dalton Schultz TE9 HOU at IND 70 Luther Burden III WR33 CHI vs. PHI 71 Tucker Kraft TE10 GB vs. ATL 72 Terry McLaurin WR34 WAS vs. SEA 73 Quinshon Judkins RB29 CLE vs. CAR 74 Romeo Doubs WR35 NE at JAC 75 Mark Andrews TE11 BAL at DAL 76 Michael Wilson WR36 ARI at SF 77 Tre Tucker WR37 LV at NO 78 J.K. Dobbins RB30 DEN vs. LAR 79 Juwan Johnson TE12 NO vs. LV 80 Harold Fannin Jr. TE13 CLE vs. CAR 81 Keenan Allen WR38 IND vs. HOU 82 Jonah Coleman RB31 DEN vs. LAR 83 Keon Coleman WR39 BUF vs. LAC 84 Courtland Sutton WR40 DEN vs. LAR 85 Colston Loveland TE14 CHI vs. PHI 86 Jakobi Meyers WR41 JAC vs. NE 87 Khalil Shakir WR42 BUF vs. LAC 88 Jake Ferguson TE15 DAL vs. BAL 89 Dontayvion Wicks WR43 PHI at CHI 90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE16 ATL at GB 91 Oronde Gadsden II TE17 LAC at BUF 92 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB32 WAS vs. SEA 93 MarShawn Lloyd RB33 GB vs. ATL 94 Xavier Worthy WR44 KC at MIA 95 Darren Waller TE18 CAR at CLE 96 Tyler Allgeier RB34 ARI at SF 97 Blake Corum RB35 LAR at DEN 98 Rome Odunze WR45 CHI vs. PHI 99 Tony Pollard RB36 TEN at NYG 100 Rashod Bateman WR46 BAL at DAL