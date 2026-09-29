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Week 4 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Jeremiyah Love climbs into the top 15 in this week's flex ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The third week of the fantasy season was chock full of worrisome injuries, especially at running back, where De’Von Achane, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr. all went down. Achane suffered the worst ailment of the bunch, tearing his right ACL. He’ll miss the remainder of the season.

We also saw big-name wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker go down with differing degrees of injuries. That position is taking on some damage as a result of quarterback injuries as well, with the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart (out for the season) and now Baker Mayfield all hurt … that affects their receiving options. 

As a result, you’re going to see a lot of new names in more prominent positions in the rankings and, on the flip side, some other players experiencing a major decline in value.

Here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

DET

at CAR

2

Bijan Robinson

RB2

ATL

at NO

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR1

SEA

vs. LAC

4

Kenneth Walker III

RB3

KC

at LV

5

Jonathan Taylor

RB4

IND

at WAS

6

Derrick Henry

RB5

BAL

vs. TEN

7

Christian McCaffrey

RB6

SF

vs. DEN

8

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

vs. JAC

9

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR3

DET

at CAR

10

Chris Olave

WR4

NO

vs. ATL

11

Puka Nacua

WR5

LAR

at PHI

12

Jeremiyah Love

RB7

ARI

at NYG

13

James Cook

RB8

BUF

vs. NE

14

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

at HOU

15

Ashton Jeanty

RB9

LV

vs. KC

16

D'Andre Swift

RB10

CHI

vs. NYJ

17

Drake London

WR7

ATL

at NO

18

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

at NYG

19

Justin Jefferson

WR8

MIN

vs. MIA

20

Christian Watson

WR9

GB

at TB

21

Zay Flowers

WR10

BAL

vs. TEN

22

Saquon Barkley

RB11

PHI

vs. LAR

23

Nico Collins

WR11

HOU

vs. DAL

24

Garrett Wilson

WR12

NYJ

at CHI

25

George Pickens

WR13

DAL

at HOU

26

Tetairoa McMillan

WR14

CAR

vs. DET

27

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

vs. KC

28

Chuba Hubbard

RB12

CAR

vs. DET

29

Kyren Williams

RB13

LAR

at PHI

30

Parker Washington

WR15

JAC

at CIN

31

Chase Brown

RB14

CIN

vs. JAC

32

Rashee Rice

WR16

KC

at LV

33

Davante Adams

WR17

LAR

at PHI

34

Devonta Smith

WR18

PHI

vs. LAR

35

Tee Higgins

WR19

CIN

vs. JAC

36

Bucky Irving

RB15

TB

vs. GB

37

Jaylen Warren

RB16

PIT

at CLE

38

Michael Wilson

WR20

ARI

at NYG

39

Braelon Allen

RB17

NYJ

at CHI

40

Javonte Williams

RB18

DAL

at HOU

41

Cam Skattebo

RB19

NYG

vs. ARI

42

Bhayshul Tuten

RB20

JAC

at CIN

43

Omarion Hampton

RB21

LAC

at SEA

44

Ollie Gordon II

RB22

MIA

at MIN

45

Jaylen Waddle

WR21

DEN

at SF

46

George Kittle

TE3

SF

vs. DEN

47

TreVeyon Henderson

RB23

NE

at BUF

48

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB24

MIN

vs. MIA

49

Malik Nabers

WR22

NYG

vs. ARI

50

Josh Downs

WR23

IND

at WAS

51

Jalen Coker

WR24

CAR

vs. DET

52

Matthew Golden

WR25

GB

at TB

53

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

at WAS

54

Travis Kelce

TE5

KC

at LV

55

David Montgomery

RB25

HOU

vs. DAL

56

DJ Moore

WR26

BUF

vs. NE

57

Terry McLaurin

WR27

WAS

vs. IND

58

Luther Burden II

WR28

CHI

vs. NYJ

59

Ladd McConkey

WR29

LAC

at SEA

60

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR30

SF

vs. DEN

61

Keenan Allen

WR31

IND

at WAS

62

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB26

WAS

vs. IND

63

Alvin Kamara

RB27

NO

vs. ATL

64

Juwan Johnson

TE6

NO

vs. ATL

65

Sam LaPorta

TE7

DET

at CAR

66

DK Metcalf

WR32

PIT

at CLE

67

Jameson Williams

WR33

DET

at CAR

68

Kenyon Sadiq

TE8

NYJ

at CHI

69

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE9

CLE

vs. PIT

70

Tucker Kraft

TE10

GB

at TB

71

Mike Evans

WR34

SF

vs. DEN

72

Stefon Diggs

WR35

WAS

vs. IND

73

Dalton Kincaid

TE11

BUF

vs. NE

74

Jordan Addison

WR36

MIN

vs. MIA

75

Romeo Doubs

WR37

NE

at BUF

76

Denzel Boston

WR38

CLE

vs. PIT

77

Quinshon Judkins

RB28

CLE

vs. PIT

78

Jadarian Price

RB29

SEA

vs. LAC

79

Tony Pollard

RB30

TEN

at BAL

80

Emeka Egbuka

WR39

TB

vs. GB

81

J.K. Dobbins

RB31

DEN

at SF

82

Rome Odunze

WR40

CHI

vs. NYJ

83

Colston Loveland

TE12

CHI

vs. NYJ

84

Devaughn Vele

WR41

NO

vs. ATL

85

Xavier Worthy

WR42

KC

at LV

86

Dalton Schultz

TE13

HOU

vs. DAL

87

Carnell Tate

WR43

TEN

at BAL

88

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB32

NE

at BUF

89

Isaiah Likely

TE14

NYG

vs. ARI

90

Jakobi Meyers

WR44

JAC

at CIN

91

Courtland Sutton

WR45

DEN

at SF

92

Kalif Raymond

WR46

CHI

vs. NYJ

93

Mack Hollins

WR47

NE

at BUF

94

Blake Corum

RB33

LAR

at PHI

95

Dontayvion Wicks

WR48

PHI

vs. LAR

96

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR49

TEN

at BAL

97

Tre Tucker

WR50

LV

vs. KC

98

KC Concepcion

WR51

CLE

vs. PIT

99

Woody Marks

RB34

HOU

vs. DAL

100

Malik Washington

WR52

MIA

at MIN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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