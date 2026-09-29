Week 4 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The third week of the fantasy season was chock full of worrisome injuries, especially at running back, where De’Von Achane, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr. all went down. Achane suffered the worst ailment of the bunch, tearing his right ACL. He’ll miss the remainder of the season.
We also saw big-name wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker go down with differing degrees of injuries. That position is taking on some damage as a result of quarterback injuries as well, with the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart (out for the season) and now Baker Mayfield all hurt … that affects their receiving options.
As a result, you’re going to see a lot of new names in more prominent positions in the rankings and, on the flip side, some other players experiencing a major decline in value.
Here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
DET
at CAR
2
Bijan Robinson
RB2
ATL
at NO
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
SEA
vs. LAC
4
Kenneth Walker III
RB3
KC
at LV
5
Jonathan Taylor
RB4
IND
at WAS
6
Derrick Henry
RB5
BAL
vs. TEN
7
Christian McCaffrey
RB6
SF
vs. DEN
8
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
vs. JAC
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR3
DET
at CAR
10
Chris Olave
WR4
NO
vs. ATL
11
Puka Nacua
WR5
LAR
at PHI
12
Jeremiyah Love
RB7
ARI
at NYG
13
James Cook
RB8
BUF
vs. NE
14
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
at HOU
15
Ashton Jeanty
RB9
LV
vs. KC
16
D'Andre Swift
RB10
CHI
vs. NYJ
17
Drake London
WR7
ATL
at NO
18
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
at NYG
19
Justin Jefferson
WR8
MIN
vs. MIA
20
Christian Watson
WR9
GB
at TB
21
Zay Flowers
WR10
BAL
vs. TEN
22
Saquon Barkley
RB11
PHI
vs. LAR
23
Nico Collins
WR11
HOU
vs. DAL
24
Garrett Wilson
WR12
NYJ
at CHI
25
George Pickens
WR13
DAL
at HOU
26
Tetairoa McMillan
WR14
CAR
vs. DET
27
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
vs. KC
28
Chuba Hubbard
RB12
CAR
vs. DET
29
Kyren Williams
RB13
LAR
at PHI
30
Parker Washington
WR15
JAC
at CIN
31
Chase Brown
RB14
CIN
vs. JAC
32
Rashee Rice
WR16
KC
at LV
33
Davante Adams
WR17
LAR
at PHI
34
Devonta Smith
WR18
PHI
vs. LAR
35
Tee Higgins
WR19
CIN
vs. JAC
36
Bucky Irving
RB15
TB
vs. GB
37
Jaylen Warren
RB16
PIT
at CLE
38
Michael Wilson
WR20
ARI
at NYG
39
Braelon Allen
RB17
NYJ
at CHI
40
Javonte Williams
RB18
DAL
at HOU
41
Cam Skattebo
RB19
NYG
vs. ARI
42
Bhayshul Tuten
RB20
JAC
at CIN
43
Omarion Hampton
RB21
LAC
at SEA
44
Ollie Gordon II
RB22
MIA
at MIN
45
Jaylen Waddle
WR21
DEN
at SF
46
George Kittle
TE3
SF
vs. DEN
47
TreVeyon Henderson
RB23
NE
at BUF
48
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB24
MIN
vs. MIA
49
Malik Nabers
WR22
NYG
vs. ARI
50
Josh Downs
WR23
IND
at WAS
51
Jalen Coker
WR24
CAR
vs. DET
52
Matthew Golden
WR25
GB
at TB
53
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
at WAS
54
Travis Kelce
TE5
KC
at LV
55
David Montgomery
RB25
HOU
vs. DAL
56
DJ Moore
WR26
BUF
vs. NE
57
Terry McLaurin
WR27
WAS
vs. IND
58
Luther Burden II
WR28
CHI
vs. NYJ
59
Ladd McConkey
WR29
LAC
at SEA
60
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR30
SF
vs. DEN
61
Keenan Allen
WR31
IND
at WAS
62
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB26
WAS
vs. IND
63
Alvin Kamara
RB27
NO
vs. ATL
64
Juwan Johnson
TE6
NO
vs. ATL
65
Sam LaPorta
TE7
DET
at CAR
66
DK Metcalf
WR32
PIT
at CLE
67
Jameson Williams
WR33
DET
at CAR
68
Kenyon Sadiq
TE8
NYJ
at CHI
69
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE9
CLE
vs. PIT
70
Tucker Kraft
TE10
GB
at TB
71
Mike Evans
WR34
SF
vs. DEN
72
Stefon Diggs
WR35
WAS
vs. IND
73
Dalton Kincaid
TE11
BUF
vs. NE
74
Jordan Addison
WR36
MIN
vs. MIA
75
Romeo Doubs
WR37
NE
at BUF
76
Denzel Boston
WR38
CLE
vs. PIT
77
Quinshon Judkins
RB28
CLE
vs. PIT
78
Jadarian Price
RB29
SEA
vs. LAC
79
Tony Pollard
RB30
TEN
at BAL
80
Emeka Egbuka
WR39
TB
vs. GB
81
J.K. Dobbins
RB31
DEN
at SF
82
Rome Odunze
WR40
CHI
vs. NYJ
83
Colston Loveland
TE12
CHI
vs. NYJ
84
Devaughn Vele
WR41
NO
vs. ATL
85
Xavier Worthy
WR42
KC
at LV
86
Dalton Schultz
TE13
HOU
vs. DAL
87
Carnell Tate
WR43
TEN
at BAL
88
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB32
NE
at BUF
89
Isaiah Likely
TE14
NYG
vs. ARI
90
Jakobi Meyers
WR44
JAC
at CIN
91
Courtland Sutton
WR45
DEN
at SF
92
Kalif Raymond
WR46
CHI
vs. NYJ
93
Mack Hollins
WR47
NE
at BUF
94
Blake Corum
RB33
LAR
at PHI
95
Dontayvion Wicks
WR48
PHI
vs. LAR
96
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR49
TEN
at BAL
97
Tre Tucker
WR50
LV
vs. KC
98
KC Concepcion
WR51
CLE
vs. PIT
99
Woody Marks
RB34
HOU
vs. DAL
100
Malik Washington
WR52
MIA
at MIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano