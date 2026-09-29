Week 4 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

The third week of the fantasy season was chock full of worrisome injuries, especially at running back, where De’Von Achane, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr. all went down. Achane suffered the worst ailment of the bunch, tearing his right ACL. He’ll miss the remainder of the season.

We also saw big-name wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker go down with differing degrees of injuries. That position is taking on some damage as a result of quarterback injuries as well, with the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart (out for the season) and now Baker Mayfield all hurt … that affects their receiving options.

As a result, you’re going to see a lot of new names in more prominent positions in the rankings and, on the flip side, some other players experiencing a major decline in value.

Here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 DET at CAR 2 Bijan Robinson RB2 ATL at NO 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 SEA vs. LAC 4 Kenneth Walker III RB3 KC at LV 5 Jonathan Taylor RB4 IND at WAS 6 Derrick Henry RB5 BAL vs. TEN 7 Christian McCaffrey RB6 SF vs. DEN 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN vs. JAC 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR3 DET at CAR 10 Chris Olave WR4 NO vs. ATL 11 Puka Nacua WR5 LAR at PHI 12 Jeremiyah Love RB7 ARI at NYG 13 James Cook RB8 BUF vs. NE 14 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL at HOU 15 Ashton Jeanty RB9 LV vs. KC 16 D'Andre Swift RB10 CHI vs. NYJ 17 Drake London WR7 ATL at NO 18 Trey McBride TE1 ARI at NYG 19 Justin Jefferson WR8 MIN vs. MIA 20 Christian Watson WR9 GB at TB 21 Zay Flowers WR10 BAL vs. TEN 22 Saquon Barkley RB11 PHI vs. LAR 23 Nico Collins WR11 HOU vs. DAL 24 Garrett Wilson WR12 NYJ at CHI 25 George Pickens WR13 DAL at HOU 26 Tetairoa McMillan WR14 CAR vs. DET 27 Brock Bowers TE2 LV vs. KC 28 Chuba Hubbard RB12 CAR vs. DET 29 Kyren Williams RB13 LAR at PHI 30 Parker Washington WR15 JAC at CIN 31 Chase Brown RB14 CIN vs. JAC 32 Rashee Rice WR16 KC at LV 33 Davante Adams WR17 LAR at PHI 34 Devonta Smith WR18 PHI vs. LAR 35 Tee Higgins WR19 CIN vs. JAC 36 Bucky Irving RB15 TB vs. GB 37 Jaylen Warren RB16 PIT at CLE 38 Michael Wilson WR20 ARI at NYG 39 Braelon Allen RB17 NYJ at CHI 40 Javonte Williams RB18 DAL at HOU 41 Cam Skattebo RB19 NYG vs. ARI 42 Bhayshul Tuten RB20 JAC at CIN 43 Omarion Hampton RB21 LAC at SEA 44 Ollie Gordon II RB22 MIA at MIN 45 Jaylen Waddle WR21 DEN at SF 46 George Kittle TE3 SF vs. DEN 47 TreVeyon Henderson RB23 NE at BUF 48 Aaron Jones Sr. RB24 MIN vs. MIA 49 Malik Nabers WR22 NYG vs. ARI 50 Josh Downs WR23 IND at WAS 51 Jalen Coker WR24 CAR vs. DET 52 Matthew Golden WR25 GB at TB 53 Tyler Warren TE4 IND at WAS 54 Travis Kelce TE5 KC at LV 55 David Montgomery RB25 HOU vs. DAL 56 DJ Moore WR26 BUF vs. NE 57 Terry McLaurin WR27 WAS vs. IND 58 Luther Burden II WR28 CHI vs. NYJ 59 Ladd McConkey WR29 LAC at SEA 60 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR30 SF vs. DEN 61 Keenan Allen WR31 IND at WAS 62 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB26 WAS vs. IND 63 Alvin Kamara RB27 NO vs. ATL 64 Juwan Johnson TE6 NO vs. ATL 65 Sam LaPorta TE7 DET at CAR 66 DK Metcalf WR32 PIT at CLE 67 Jameson Williams WR33 DET at CAR 68 Kenyon Sadiq TE8 NYJ at CHI 69 Harold Fannin Jr. TE9 CLE vs. PIT 70 Tucker Kraft TE10 GB at TB 71 Mike Evans WR34 SF vs. DEN 72 Stefon Diggs WR35 WAS vs. IND 73 Dalton Kincaid TE11 BUF vs. NE 74 Jordan Addison WR36 MIN vs. MIA 75 Romeo Doubs WR37 NE at BUF 76 Denzel Boston WR38 CLE vs. PIT 77 Quinshon Judkins RB28 CLE vs. PIT 78 Jadarian Price RB29 SEA vs. LAC 79 Tony Pollard RB30 TEN at BAL 80 Emeka Egbuka WR39 TB vs. GB 81 J.K. Dobbins RB31 DEN at SF 82 Rome Odunze WR40 CHI vs. NYJ 83 Colston Loveland TE12 CHI vs. NYJ 84 Devaughn Vele WR41 NO vs. ATL 85 Xavier Worthy WR42 KC at LV 86 Dalton Schultz TE13 HOU vs. DAL 87 Carnell Tate WR43 TEN at BAL 88 Rhamondre Stevenson RB32 NE at BUF 89 Isaiah Likely TE14 NYG vs. ARI 90 Jakobi Meyers WR44 JAC at CIN 91 Courtland Sutton WR45 DEN at SF 92 Kalif Raymond WR46 CHI vs. NYJ 93 Mack Hollins WR47 NE at BUF 94 Blake Corum RB33 LAR at PHI 95 Dontayvion Wicks WR48 PHI vs. LAR 96 Wan'Dale Robinson WR49 TEN at BAL 97 Tre Tucker WR50 LV vs. KC 98 KC Concepcion WR51 CLE vs. PIT 99 Woody Marks RB34 HOU vs. DAL 100 Malik Washington WR52 MIA at MIN