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Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Evan McPherson sits comfortably in the top five in this week's ranks as the Bengals host the Jaguars.
Michael Fabiano|
Evan McPherson, Bengals.
Evan McPherson, Bengals. | Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Can you name the top-10 fantasy kickers after three weeks? I bet you can’t get even half of them right. That’s because the current list includes Spencer Shrader, Ryan Fitzgerald, Matt Gay and Chad Ryland! That doesn’t mean you should rush to grab one of those guys off the waiver wire, but it’s notable for those of you with current kicking duds such as Cameron Dicker and Harrison Mevis. 

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at HOU

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. DAL

3

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. JAC

4

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. LAC

5

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. MIA

6

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. TEN

7

Spencer Shrader

IND

at WAS

8

Harrison Butker

KC

at LV

9

Trey Smack

GB

at TB

10

Cam Little

JAC

at CIN

11

Chris Boswell

PIT

at CLE

12

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. DET

13

Jake Bates

DET

at CAR

14

Drew Stevens

WAS

vs. IND

15

Nick Folk

ATL

at NO

16

Daniel Carlson

NO

vs. ATL

17

Chad Ryland

ARI

at NYG

18

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. NYJ

19

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. DEN

20

Dominic Zvada

NYG

vs. ARI

21

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. GB

22

Tyler Bass

BUF

vs. NE

23

Matt Gay

LV

vs. KC

24

Jason Sanders

NYJ

at CHI

25

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. LAR

26

Wil Lutz

DEN

at SF

27

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at PHI

28

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at SEA

29

Andres Borregales

NE

at BUF

30

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. PIT

31

Joey Slye

TEN

at BAL

32

Riley Patterson

MIA

at MIN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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