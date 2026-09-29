Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Can you name the top-10 fantasy kickers after three weeks? I bet you can’t get even half of them right. That’s because the current list includes Spencer Shrader, Ryan Fitzgerald, Matt Gay and Chad Ryland! That doesn’t mean you should rush to grab one of those guys off the waiver wire, but it’s notable for those of you with current kicking duds such as Cameron Dicker and Harrison Mevis.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at HOU
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. DAL
3
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. JAC
4
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. LAC
5
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. MIA
6
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. TEN
7
Spencer Shrader
IND
at WAS
8
Harrison Butker
KC
at LV
9
Trey Smack
GB
at TB
10
Cam Little
JAC
at CIN
11
Chris Boswell
PIT
at CLE
12
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. DET
13
Jake Bates
DET
at CAR
14
Drew Stevens
WAS
vs. IND
15
Nick Folk
ATL
at NO
16
Daniel Carlson
NO
vs. ATL
17
Chad Ryland
ARI
at NYG
18
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. NYJ
19
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. DEN
20
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. ARI
21
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. GB
22
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. NE
23
Matt Gay
LV
vs. KC
24
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at CHI
25
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. LAR
26
Wil Lutz
DEN
at SF
27
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at PHI
28
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at SEA
29
Andres Borregales
NE
at BUF
30
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. PIT
31
Joey Slye
TEN
at BAL
32
Riley Patterson
MIA
at MIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano