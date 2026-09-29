Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Can you name the top-10 fantasy kickers after three weeks? I bet you can’t get even half of them right. That’s because the current list includes Spencer Shrader, Ryan Fitzgerald, Matt Gay and Chad Ryland! That doesn’t mean you should rush to grab one of those guys off the waiver wire, but it’s notable for those of you with current kicking duds such as Cameron Dicker and Harrison Mevis.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at HOU 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. DAL 3 Evan McPherson CIN vs. JAC 4 Jason Myers SEA vs. LAC 5 Will Reichard MIN vs. MIA 6 Tyler Loop BAL vs. TEN 7 Spencer Shrader IND at WAS 8 Harrison Butker KC at LV 9 Trey Smack GB at TB 10 Cam Little JAC at CIN 11 Chris Boswell PIT at CLE 12 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. DET 13 Jake Bates DET at CAR 14 Drew Stevens WAS vs. IND 15 Nick Folk ATL at NO 16 Daniel Carlson NO vs. ATL 17 Chad Ryland ARI at NYG 18 Cairo Santos CHI vs. NYJ 19 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. DEN 20 Dominic Zvada NYG vs. ARI 21 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. GB 22 Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE 23 Matt Gay LV vs. KC 24 Jason Sanders NYJ at CHI 25 Jake Elliott PHI vs. LAR 26 Wil Lutz DEN at SF 27 Harrison Mevis LAR at PHI 28 Cameron Dicker LAC at SEA 29 Andres Borregales NE at BUF 30 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. PIT 31 Joey Slye TEN at BAL 32 Riley Patterson MIA at MIN