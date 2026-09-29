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Week 4 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

The Lions have a tricky matchup in Carolina this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Aidan Hutchinson, Lions
Aidan Hutchinson, Lions | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

If I told you in August that the Las Vegas Raiders would be among the best defenses in fantasy football after three weeks back, you would have fitted me with a straitjacket and placed me in a padded room. But guess what … it’s true! The same is true of the Cincinnati Bengals' and Carolina Panthers' defense; both are in the top 10 among fantasy defenses this season.

This just proves that drafting a defense too soon, no matter how good it might be projected to be going into a new season, isn’t a good idea. Playing the matchup is the best way to go. That’s why looking at weekly opponents for all 32 NFL defenses is so important to succeed. 

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Vikings

MIN

vs. MIA

2

Seahawks

SEA

vs. LAC

3

Ravens

BAL

vs. TEN

4

Steelers

PIT

at CLE

5

Packers

GB

at TB

6

Cardinals

ARI

at NYG

7

Chiefs

KC

at LV

8

Bills

BUF

vs. NE

9

Bears

CHI

vs. NYJ

10

Saints

NO

vs. ATL

11

Texans

HOU

vs. DAL

12

Rams

LAR

at PHI

13

Broncos

DEN

at SF

14

Jets

NYJ

at CHI

15

49ers

SF

vs. DEN

16

Jaguars

JAC

at CIN

17

Browns

CLE

vs. PIT

18

Cowboys

DAL

at HOU

19

Colts

IND

at WAS

20

Patriots

NE

at BUF

21

Falcons

ATL

at NO

22

Raiders

LV

vs. KC

23

Lions

DET

at CAR

24

Giants

NYG

vs. ARI

25

Commanders

WAS

vs. IND

26

Buccaneers

TB

vs. GB

27

Bengals

CIN

vs. JAC

28

Eagles

PHI

vs. LAR

29

Chargers

LAC

at SEA

30

Titans

TEN

at BAL

31

Dolphins

MIA

at MIN

32

Panthers

CAR

vs. DET

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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