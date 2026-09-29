Week 4 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

If I told you in August that the Las Vegas Raiders would be among the best defenses in fantasy football after three weeks back, you would have fitted me with a straitjacket and placed me in a padded room. But guess what … it’s true! The same is true of the Cincinnati Bengals' and Carolina Panthers' defense; both are in the top 10 among fantasy defenses this season.

This just proves that drafting a defense too soon, no matter how good it might be projected to be going into a new season, isn’t a good idea. Playing the matchup is the best way to go. That’s why looking at weekly opponents for all 32 NFL defenses is so important to succeed.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Vikings MIN vs. MIA 2 Seahawks SEA vs. LAC 3 Ravens BAL vs. TEN 4 Steelers PIT at CLE 5 Packers GB at TB 6 Cardinals ARI at NYG 7 Chiefs KC at LV 8 Bills BUF vs. NE 9 Bears CHI vs. NYJ 10 Saints NO vs. ATL 11 Texans HOU vs. DAL 12 Rams LAR at PHI 13 Broncos DEN at SF 14 Jets NYJ at CHI 15 49ers SF vs. DEN 16 Jaguars JAC at CIN 17 Browns CLE vs. PIT 18 Cowboys DAL at HOU 19 Colts IND at WAS 20 Patriots NE at BUF 21 Falcons ATL at NO 22 Raiders LV vs. KC 23 Lions DET at CAR 24 Giants NYG vs. ARI 25 Commanders WAS vs. IND 26 Buccaneers TB vs. GB 27 Bengals CIN vs. JAC 28 Eagles PHI vs. LAR 29 Chargers LAC at SEA 30 Titans TEN at BAL 31 Dolphins MIA at MIN 32 Panthers CAR vs. DET