Week 4 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
If I told you in August that the Las Vegas Raiders would be among the best defenses in fantasy football after three weeks back, you would have fitted me with a straitjacket and placed me in a padded room. But guess what … it’s true! The same is true of the Cincinnati Bengals' and Carolina Panthers' defense; both are in the top 10 among fantasy defenses this season.
This just proves that drafting a defense too soon, no matter how good it might be projected to be going into a new season, isn’t a good idea. Playing the matchup is the best way to go. That’s why looking at weekly opponents for all 32 NFL defenses is so important to succeed.
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
vs. MIA
2
Seahawks
SEA
vs. LAC
3
Ravens
BAL
vs. TEN
4
Steelers
PIT
at CLE
5
Packers
GB
at TB
6
Cardinals
ARI
at NYG
7
Chiefs
KC
at LV
8
Bills
BUF
vs. NE
9
Bears
CHI
vs. NYJ
10
Saints
NO
vs. ATL
11
Texans
HOU
vs. DAL
12
Rams
LAR
at PHI
13
Broncos
DEN
at SF
14
Jets
NYJ
at CHI
15
49ers
SF
vs. DEN
16
Jaguars
JAC
at CIN
17
Browns
CLE
vs. PIT
18
Cowboys
DAL
at HOU
19
Colts
IND
at WAS
20
Patriots
NE
at BUF
21
Falcons
ATL
at NO
22
Raiders
LV
vs. KC
23
Lions
DET
at CAR
24
Giants
NYG
vs. ARI
25
Commanders
WAS
vs. IND
26
Buccaneers
TB
vs. GB
27
Bengals
CIN
vs. JAC
28
Eagles
PHI
vs. LAR
29
Chargers
LAC
at SEA
30
Titans
TEN
at BAL
31
Dolphins
MIA
at MIN
32
Panthers
CAR
vs. DET
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano