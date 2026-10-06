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Week 5 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Receiver Zay Flowers and the Ravens have a favorable matchup (in Atlanta) this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Zay Flowers, Ravens.
Zay Flowers, Ravens. | Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without studs like Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Emanuel Wilson and Michael Wilson, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of players have also seen their value fall, none more than quarterback Justin Herbert, running backs like TreVeyon Henderson and David Montgomery, wideouts like Emeka Egbuka and Josh Downs and tight ends such as Dalton Kincaid and Kenyon Sadiq.

Here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

DET

at ARI

2

Bijan Robinson

RB2

ATL

vs. BAL

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR1

SEA

vs. SF

4

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

at MIA

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR3

DET

at ARI

6

Puka Nacua

WR4

LAR

vs. BUF

7

Jonathan Taylor

RB3

IND

at PIT

8

Christian McCaffrey

RB4

SF

at SEA

9

Chris Olave

WR5

NO

vs. MIN

10

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

vs. TB

11

Drake London

WR7

ATL

vs. BAL

12

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

vs. DET

13

Derrick Henry

RB5

BAL

at ATL

14

James Cook

RB6

BUF

at LAR

15

Kyren Williams

RB7

LAR

vs. BUF

16

Javonte Williams

RB8

DAL

vs. TB

17

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

at MIA

18

Zay Flowers

WR8

BAL

at ATL

19

Ashton Jeanty

RB10

LV

at NE

20

Justin Jefferson

WR9

MIN

at NO

21

D'Andre Swift

RB11

CHI

at GB

22

Jaylen Warren

RB12

PIT

vs. IND

23

Nico Collins

WR10

HOU

at TEN

24

Michael Wilson

WR11

ARI

vs. DET

25

Garrett Wilson

WR12

NYJ

vs. CLE

26

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

at NE

27

Christian Watson

WR13

GB

vs. CHI

28

Davante Adams

WR14

LAR

vs. BUF

29

Tee Higgins

WR15

CIN

at MIA

30

Emanuel Wilson

RB13

SEA

vs. SF

31

Jeremiyah Love

RB14

ARI

vs. DET

32

Malik Nabers

WR16

NYG

at WAS

33

Parker Washington

WR17

JAC

vs. PHI

34

Jaylen Waddle

WR18

DEN

at LAC

35

George Kittle

TE3

SF

at SEA

36

George Pickens

WR19

DAL

vs. TB

37

Omarion Hampton

RB15

LAC

vs. DEN

38

Quinshon Judkins

RB16

CLE

at NYJ

39

Alvin Kamara

RB17

NO

vs. MIN

40

Carnell Tate

WR20

TEN

vs. HOU

41

Sam LaPorta

TE4

DET

at ARI

42

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB18

MIN

at NO

43

Bucky Irving

RB19

TB

at DAL

44

Bhayshul Tuten

RB20

JAC

vs. PHI

45

Ollie Gordon II

RB21

MIA

vs. CIN

46

Cam Skattebo

RB22

NYG

at WAS

47

Matthew Golden

WR21

GB

vs. CHI

48

Jameson Williams

WR22

DET

at ARI

49

Braelon Allen

RB23

NYJ

vs. CLE

50

DK Metcalf

WR23

PIT

vs. IND

51

Mike Evans

WR24

SF

at SEA

52

Tyler Warren

TE5

IND

at PIT

53

Luther Burden III

WR25

CHI

at GB

54

Stefon Diggs

WR26

WAS

vs. NYG

55

Josh Downs

WR27

IND

at PIT

56

Denzel Boston

WR28

CLE

at NYJ

57

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR29

SF

at SEA

58

Rome Odunze

WR30

CHI

at GB

59

Jordan Addison

WR31

MIN

at NO

60

Juwan Johnson

TE6

NO

vs. MIN

61

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE7

CLE

at NYJ

62

David Montgomery

RB24

HOU

at TEN

63

Tucker Kraft

TE8

GB

vs. CHI

64

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB25

NE

vs. LV

65

Isaiah Likely

TE9

NYG

at WAS

66

Colston Loveland

TE10

CHI

at GB

67

Romeo Doubs

WR32

NE

vs. LV

68

TreVeyon Henderson

RB26

NE

vs. LV

69

RJ Harvey

RB27

DEN

at LAC

70

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB28

WAS

vs. NYG

71

Will Shipley

RB29

PHI

at JAC

72

Tony Pollard

RB30

TEN

vs. HOU

73

T.J. Hockenson

TE11

MIN

at NO

74

Kyle Monangai

RB31

CHI

at GB

75

Keon Coleman

WR33

BUF

at LAR

76

J.K. Dobbins

RB32

DEN

at LAC

77

Devaughn Vele

WR34

NO

vs. MIN

78

KC Concepcion

WR35

CLE

at NYJ

79

Mike Gesicki

TE12

CIN

at MIA

80

Kenyon Sadiq

TE13

NYJ

vs. CLE

81

Jakobi Meyers

WR36

JAC

vs. PHI

82

Dontayvion Wicks

WR37

PHI

at JAC

83

Malik Washington

WR38

MIA

vs. CIN

84

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR39

TEN

vs. HOU

85

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

at LAR

86

Jake Ferguson

TE15

DAL

vs. TB

87

Tyler Allgeier

RB33

ARI

vs. DET

88

Khalil Shakir

WR40

BUF

at LAR

89

Mark Andrews

TE16

BAL

at ATL

90

Hunter Henry

TE17

NE

vs. LV

91

Blake Corum

RB34

LAR

vs. BUF

92

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR41

ARI

vs. DET

93

Tre Tucker

WR42

LV

at NE

94

Emeka Egbuka

WR43

TB

at DAL

95

Quentin Johnston

WR44

LAC

vs. DEN

96

Makai Lemon

WR45

PHI

at JAC

97

Courtland Sutton

WR46

DEN

at LAC

98

Chris Bell

WR47

MIA

vs. CIN

99

Roman Wilson

WR48

PIT

vs. IND

100

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR49

JAC

vs. PHI

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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