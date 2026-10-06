Week 5 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without studs like Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Emanuel Wilson and Michael Wilson, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of players have also seen their value fall, none more than quarterback Justin Herbert, running backs like TreVeyon Henderson and David Montgomery, wideouts like Emeka Egbuka and Josh Downs and tight ends such as Dalton Kincaid and Kenyon Sadiq.

Here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 DET at ARI 2 Bijan Robinson RB2 ATL vs. BAL 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 SEA vs. SF 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN at MIA 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR3 DET at ARI 6 Puka Nacua WR4 LAR vs. BUF 7 Jonathan Taylor RB3 IND at PIT 8 Christian McCaffrey RB4 SF at SEA 9 Chris Olave WR5 NO vs. MIN 10 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL vs. TB 11 Drake London WR7 ATL vs. BAL 12 Trey McBride TE1 ARI vs. DET 13 Derrick Henry RB5 BAL at ATL 14 James Cook RB6 BUF at LAR 15 Kyren Williams RB7 LAR vs. BUF 16 Javonte Williams RB8 DAL vs. TB 17 Chase Brown RB9 CIN at MIA 18 Zay Flowers WR8 BAL at ATL 19 Ashton Jeanty RB10 LV at NE 20 Justin Jefferson WR9 MIN at NO 21 D'Andre Swift RB11 CHI at GB 22 Jaylen Warren RB12 PIT vs. IND 23 Nico Collins WR10 HOU at TEN 24 Michael Wilson WR11 ARI vs. DET 25 Garrett Wilson WR12 NYJ vs. CLE 26 Brock Bowers TE2 LV at NE 27 Christian Watson WR13 GB vs. CHI 28 Davante Adams WR14 LAR vs. BUF 29 Tee Higgins WR15 CIN at MIA 30 Emanuel Wilson RB13 SEA vs. SF 31 Jeremiyah Love RB14 ARI vs. DET 32 Malik Nabers WR16 NYG at WAS 33 Parker Washington WR17 JAC vs. PHI 34 Jaylen Waddle WR18 DEN at LAC 35 George Kittle TE3 SF at SEA 36 George Pickens WR19 DAL vs. TB 37 Omarion Hampton RB15 LAC vs. DEN 38 Quinshon Judkins RB16 CLE at NYJ 39 Alvin Kamara RB17 NO vs. MIN 40 Carnell Tate WR20 TEN vs. HOU 41 Sam LaPorta TE4 DET at ARI 42 Aaron Jones Sr. RB18 MIN at NO 43 Bucky Irving RB19 TB at DAL 44 Bhayshul Tuten RB20 JAC vs. PHI 45 Ollie Gordon II RB21 MIA vs. CIN 46 Cam Skattebo RB22 NYG at WAS 47 Matthew Golden WR21 GB vs. CHI 48 Jameson Williams WR22 DET at ARI 49 Braelon Allen RB23 NYJ vs. CLE 50 DK Metcalf WR23 PIT vs. IND 51 Mike Evans WR24 SF at SEA 52 Tyler Warren TE5 IND at PIT 53 Luther Burden III WR25 CHI at GB 54 Stefon Diggs WR26 WAS vs. NYG 55 Josh Downs WR27 IND at PIT 56 Denzel Boston WR28 CLE at NYJ 57 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR29 SF at SEA 58 Rome Odunze WR30 CHI at GB 59 Jordan Addison WR31 MIN at NO 60 Juwan Johnson TE6 NO vs. MIN 61 Harold Fannin Jr. TE7 CLE at NYJ 62 David Montgomery RB24 HOU at TEN 63 Tucker Kraft TE8 GB vs. CHI 64 Rhamondre Stevenson RB25 NE vs. LV 65 Isaiah Likely TE9 NYG at WAS 66 Colston Loveland TE10 CHI at GB 67 Romeo Doubs WR32 NE vs. LV 68 TreVeyon Henderson RB26 NE vs. LV 69 RJ Harvey RB27 DEN at LAC 70 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB28 WAS vs. NYG 71 Will Shipley RB29 PHI at JAC 72 Tony Pollard RB30 TEN vs. HOU 73 T.J. Hockenson TE11 MIN at NO 74 Kyle Monangai RB31 CHI at GB 75 Keon Coleman WR33 BUF at LAR 76 J.K. Dobbins RB32 DEN at LAC 77 Devaughn Vele WR34 NO vs. MIN 78 KC Concepcion WR35 CLE at NYJ 79 Mike Gesicki TE12 CIN at MIA 80 Kenyon Sadiq TE13 NYJ vs. CLE 81 Jakobi Meyers WR36 JAC vs. PHI 82 Dontayvion Wicks WR37 PHI at JAC 83 Malik Washington WR38 MIA vs. CIN 84 Wan'Dale Robinson WR39 TEN vs. HOU 85 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF at LAR 86 Jake Ferguson TE15 DAL vs. TB 87 Tyler Allgeier RB33 ARI vs. DET 88 Khalil Shakir WR40 BUF at LAR 89 Mark Andrews TE16 BAL at ATL 90 Hunter Henry TE17 NE vs. LV 91 Blake Corum RB34 LAR vs. BUF 92 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR41 ARI vs. DET 93 Tre Tucker WR42 LV at NE 94 Emeka Egbuka WR43 TB at DAL 95 Quentin Johnston WR44 LAC vs. DEN 96 Makai Lemon WR45 PHI at JAC 97 Courtland Sutton WR46 DEN at LAC 98 Chris Bell WR47 MIA vs. CIN 99 Roman Wilson WR48 PIT vs. IND 100 Brian Thomas Jr. WR49 JAC vs. PHI