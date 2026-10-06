Week 5 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without studs like Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Emanuel Wilson and Michael Wilson, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of players have also seen their value fall, none more than quarterback Justin Herbert, running backs like TreVeyon Henderson and David Montgomery, wideouts like Emeka Egbuka and Josh Downs and tight ends such as Dalton Kincaid and Kenyon Sadiq.
Here are my fantasy flex rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
DET
at ARI
2
Bijan Robinson
RB2
ATL
vs. BAL
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
SEA
vs. SF
4
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
at MIA
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR3
DET
at ARI
6
Puka Nacua
WR4
LAR
vs. BUF
7
Jonathan Taylor
RB3
IND
at PIT
8
Christian McCaffrey
RB4
SF
at SEA
9
Chris Olave
WR5
NO
vs. MIN
10
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
vs. TB
11
Drake London
WR7
ATL
vs. BAL
12
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
vs. DET
13
Derrick Henry
RB5
BAL
at ATL
14
James Cook
RB6
BUF
at LAR
15
Kyren Williams
RB7
LAR
vs. BUF
16
Javonte Williams
RB8
DAL
vs. TB
17
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
at MIA
18
Zay Flowers
WR8
BAL
at ATL
19
Ashton Jeanty
RB10
LV
at NE
20
Justin Jefferson
WR9
MIN
at NO
21
D'Andre Swift
RB11
CHI
at GB
22
Jaylen Warren
RB12
PIT
vs. IND
23
Nico Collins
WR10
HOU
at TEN
24
Michael Wilson
WR11
ARI
vs. DET
25
Garrett Wilson
WR12
NYJ
vs. CLE
26
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
at NE
27
Christian Watson
WR13
GB
vs. CHI
28
Davante Adams
WR14
LAR
vs. BUF
29
Tee Higgins
WR15
CIN
at MIA
30
Emanuel Wilson
RB13
SEA
vs. SF
31
Jeremiyah Love
RB14
ARI
vs. DET
32
Malik Nabers
WR16
NYG
at WAS
33
Parker Washington
WR17
JAC
vs. PHI
34
Jaylen Waddle
WR18
DEN
at LAC
35
George Kittle
TE3
SF
at SEA
36
George Pickens
WR19
DAL
vs. TB
37
Omarion Hampton
RB15
LAC
vs. DEN
38
Quinshon Judkins
RB16
CLE
at NYJ
39
Alvin Kamara
RB17
NO
vs. MIN
40
Carnell Tate
WR20
TEN
vs. HOU
41
Sam LaPorta
TE4
DET
at ARI
42
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB18
MIN
at NO
43
Bucky Irving
RB19
TB
at DAL
44
Bhayshul Tuten
RB20
JAC
vs. PHI
45
Ollie Gordon II
RB21
MIA
vs. CIN
46
Cam Skattebo
RB22
NYG
at WAS
47
Matthew Golden
WR21
GB
vs. CHI
48
Jameson Williams
WR22
DET
at ARI
49
Braelon Allen
RB23
NYJ
vs. CLE
50
DK Metcalf
WR23
PIT
vs. IND
51
Mike Evans
WR24
SF
at SEA
52
Tyler Warren
TE5
IND
at PIT
53
Luther Burden III
WR25
CHI
at GB
54
Stefon Diggs
WR26
WAS
vs. NYG
55
Josh Downs
WR27
IND
at PIT
56
Denzel Boston
WR28
CLE
at NYJ
57
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR29
SF
at SEA
58
Rome Odunze
WR30
CHI
at GB
59
Jordan Addison
WR31
MIN
at NO
60
Juwan Johnson
TE6
NO
vs. MIN
61
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE7
CLE
at NYJ
62
David Montgomery
RB24
HOU
at TEN
63
Tucker Kraft
TE8
GB
vs. CHI
64
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB25
NE
vs. LV
65
Isaiah Likely
TE9
NYG
at WAS
66
Colston Loveland
TE10
CHI
at GB
67
Romeo Doubs
WR32
NE
vs. LV
68
TreVeyon Henderson
RB26
NE
vs. LV
69
RJ Harvey
RB27
DEN
at LAC
70
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB28
WAS
vs. NYG
71
Will Shipley
RB29
PHI
at JAC
72
Tony Pollard
RB30
TEN
vs. HOU
73
T.J. Hockenson
TE11
MIN
at NO
74
Kyle Monangai
RB31
CHI
at GB
75
Keon Coleman
WR33
BUF
at LAR
76
J.K. Dobbins
RB32
DEN
at LAC
77
Devaughn Vele
WR34
NO
vs. MIN
78
KC Concepcion
WR35
CLE
at NYJ
79
Mike Gesicki
TE12
CIN
at MIA
80
Kenyon Sadiq
TE13
NYJ
vs. CLE
81
Jakobi Meyers
WR36
JAC
vs. PHI
82
Dontayvion Wicks
WR37
PHI
at JAC
83
Malik Washington
WR38
MIA
vs. CIN
84
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR39
TEN
vs. HOU
85
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
at LAR
86
Jake Ferguson
TE15
DAL
vs. TB
87
Tyler Allgeier
RB33
ARI
vs. DET
88
Khalil Shakir
WR40
BUF
at LAR
89
Mark Andrews
TE16
BAL
at ATL
90
Hunter Henry
TE17
NE
vs. LV
91
Blake Corum
RB34
LAR
vs. BUF
92
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR41
ARI
vs. DET
93
Tre Tucker
WR42
LV
at NE
94
Emeka Egbuka
WR43
TB
at DAL
95
Quentin Johnston
WR44
LAC
vs. DEN
96
Makai Lemon
WR45
PHI
at JAC
97
Courtland Sutton
WR46
DEN
at LAC
98
Chris Bell
WR47
MIA
vs. CIN
99
Roman Wilson
WR48
PIT
vs. IND
100
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR49
JAC
vs. PHI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano