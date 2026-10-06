Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Kenneth Walker III and the surprisingly productive Chuba Hubbard. After four weeks, he’s a top-10 runner!

This week’s rankings include some risers in Emanuel Wilson and Quinshon Judkins, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of running backs have also seen their value fall, including TreVeyon Henderson, and injuries to Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane have managers scrambling for alternate options. Those could come in the form of Tank Bigsby and Ollie Gordon II.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at ARI 2 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. BAL 3 Jonathan Taylor IND at PIT 4 Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA 5 Derrick Henry BAL at ATL 6 James Cook BUF at LAR 7 Kyren Williams LAR vs. BUF 8 Javonte Williams DAL vs. TB 9 Chase Brown CIN at MIA 10 Ashton Jeanty LV at NE 11 D'Andre Swift CHI at GB 12 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. IND 13 Emanuel Wilson SEA vs. SF 14 Jeremiyah Love ARI vs. DET 15 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. DEN 16 Quinshon Judkins CLE at NYJ 17 Alvin Kamara NO vs. MIN 18 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at NO 19 Bucky Irving TB at DAL 20 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. PHI 21 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. CIN 22 Cam Skattebo NYG at WAS 23 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. CLE 24 David Montgomery HOU at TEN 25 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LV 26 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. LV 27 RJ Harvey DEN at LAC 28 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. NYG 29 Will Shipley PHI at JAC 30 Tony Pollard TEN vs. HOU 31 Kyle Monangai CHI at GB 32 J.K. Dobbins DEN at LAC 33 Tyler Allgeier ARI vs. DET 34 Blake Corum LAR vs. BUF 35 Woody Marks HOU at TEN 36 Kendre Miller NO vs. MIN 37 Keaton Mitchell LAC vs. DEN 38 MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. CHI 39 Kaleb Johnson GB vs. CHI 40 Jaylen Wright MIA vs. CIN 41 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL vs. BAL 42 Mike Washington Jr. LV at NE 43 Kaelon Black SF at SEA 44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC vs. PHI 45 Kenneth Gainwell TB at DAL 46 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. HOU 47 Justice Hill BAL at ATL 48 Austin Ekeler WAS vs. NYG 49 Najee Harris NYG at WAS 50 Raheim Sanders CLE at NYJ 51 Samaje Perine CIN at MIA 52 George Holani SEA vs. SF 53 Tyler Badie DEN at LAC 54 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE at NYJ 55 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. DEN 56 Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. CLE 57 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG at WAS 58 Kaytron Allen WAS vs. NYG 59 Seth McGowan IND at PIT 60 Ty Johnson BUF at LAR