Skip to main content
SI

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Jonathan Taylor is sittin' pretty at No. 3 for his matchup in Pittsburgh this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Jonathan Taylor, Colts.
Jonathan Taylor, Colts. | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Kenneth Walker III and the surprisingly productive Chuba Hubbard. After four weeks, he’s a top-10 runner!

This week’s rankings include some risers in Emanuel Wilson and Quinshon Judkins, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of running backs have also seen their value fall, including TreVeyon Henderson, and injuries to Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane have managers scrambling for alternate options. Those could come in the form of Tank Bigsby and Ollie Gordon II.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at ARI

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. BAL

3

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at PIT

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at SEA

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

at ATL

6

James Cook

BUF

at LAR

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. BUF

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. TB

9

Chase Brown

CIN

at MIA

10

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at NE

11

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at GB

12

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. IND

13

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

vs. SF

14

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

vs. DET

15

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. DEN

16

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at NYJ

17

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. MIN

18

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at NO

19

Bucky Irving

TB

at DAL

20

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. PHI

21

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. CIN

22

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at WAS

23

Braelon Allen

NYJ

vs. CLE

24

David Montgomery

HOU

at TEN

25

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. LV

26

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. LV

27

RJ Harvey

DEN

at LAC

28

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. NYG

29

Will Shipley

PHI

at JAC

30

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. HOU

31

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at GB

32

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at LAC

33

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

vs. DET

34

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. BUF

35

Woody Marks

HOU

at TEN

36

Kendre Miller

NO

vs. MIN

37

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

vs. DEN

38

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

vs. CHI

39

Kaleb Johnson

GB

vs. CHI

40

Jaylen Wright

MIA

vs. CIN

41

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

vs. BAL

42

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

at NE

43

Kaelon Black

SF

at SEA

44

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

vs. PHI

45

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

at DAL

46

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. HOU

47

Justice Hill

BAL

at ATL

48

Austin Ekeler

WAS

vs. NYG

49

Najee Harris

NYG

at WAS

50

Raheim Sanders

CLE

at NYJ

51

Samaje Perine

CIN

at MIA

52

George Holani

SEA

vs. SF

53

Tyler Badie

DEN

at LAC

54

Jaleel McLaughlin

CLE

at NYJ

55

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. DEN

56

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

vs. CLE

57

Tyrone Tracy Jr

NYG

at WAS

58

Kaytron Allen

WAS

vs. NYG

59

Seth McGowan

IND

at PIT

60

Ty Johnson

BUF

at LAR

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy