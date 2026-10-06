Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Kenneth Walker III and the surprisingly productive Chuba Hubbard. After four weeks, he’s a top-10 runner!
This week’s rankings include some risers in Emanuel Wilson and Quinshon Judkins, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of running backs have also seen their value fall, including TreVeyon Henderson, and injuries to Saquon Barkley and De’Von Achane have managers scrambling for alternate options. Those could come in the form of Tank Bigsby and Ollie Gordon II.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at ARI
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. BAL
3
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at PIT
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at SEA
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
at ATL
6
James Cook
BUF
at LAR
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. BUF
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. TB
9
Chase Brown
CIN
at MIA
10
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at NE
11
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at GB
12
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. IND
13
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
vs. SF
14
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
vs. DET
15
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. DEN
16
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at NYJ
17
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. MIN
18
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at NO
19
Bucky Irving
TB
at DAL
20
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. PHI
21
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. CIN
22
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at WAS
23
Braelon Allen
NYJ
vs. CLE
24
David Montgomery
HOU
at TEN
25
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. LV
26
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. LV
27
RJ Harvey
DEN
at LAC
28
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. NYG
29
Will Shipley
PHI
at JAC
30
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. HOU
31
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at GB
32
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at LAC
33
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
vs. DET
34
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. BUF
35
Woody Marks
HOU
at TEN
36
Kendre Miller
NO
vs. MIN
37
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
vs. DEN
38
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
vs. CHI
39
Kaleb Johnson
GB
vs. CHI
40
Jaylen Wright
MIA
vs. CIN
41
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
vs. BAL
42
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at NE
43
Kaelon Black
SF
at SEA
44
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
vs. PHI
45
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
at DAL
46
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. HOU
47
Justice Hill
BAL
at ATL
48
Austin Ekeler
WAS
vs. NYG
49
Najee Harris
NYG
at WAS
50
Raheim Sanders
CLE
at NYJ
51
Samaje Perine
CIN
at MIA
52
George Holani
SEA
vs. SF
53
Tyler Badie
DEN
at LAC
54
Jaleel McLaughlin
CLE
at NYJ
55
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. DEN
56
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
vs. CLE
57
Tyrone Tracy Jr
NYG
at WAS
58
Kaytron Allen
WAS
vs. NYG
59
Seth McGowan
IND
at PIT
60
Ty Johnson
BUF
at LAR
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano