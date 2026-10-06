Week 5 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without their defenses.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Texans and Cowboys defenses, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of defenses have also seen their value fall, none more than the Bills and Chargers, who both face formidable opponents and are better left on the fantasy sidelines.
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Texans
HOU
at TEN
2
Bengals
CIN
at MIA
3
Steelers
PIT
vs. IND
4
Cowboys
DAL
vs. TB
5
Browns
CLE
at NYJ
6
Patriots
NE
vs. LV
7
Jets
NYJ
vs. CLE
8
Broncos
DEN
at LAC
9
Ravens
BAL
at ATL
10
Saints
NO
vs. MIN
11
Bears
CHI
at GB
12
Jaguars
JAC
vs. PHI
13
Rams
LAR
vs. BUF
14
Raiders
LV
at NE
15
Commanders
WAS
vs. NYG
16
Packers
GB
vs. CHI
17
Vikings
MIN
at NO
18
Seahawks
SEA
vs. SF
19
Lions
DET
at ARI
20
Giants
NYG
at WAS
21
Colts
IND
at PIT
22
49ers
SF
at SEA
23
Falcons
ATL
vs. BAL
24
Eagles
PHI
at JAC
25
Chargers
LAC
vs. DEN
26
Titans
TEN
vs. HOU
27
Bills
BUF
at LAR
28
Dolphins
MIA
vs. CIN
29
Buccaneers
TB
at DAL
30
Cardinals
ARI
vs. DET
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano