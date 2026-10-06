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Week 5 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Jared Verse and the upstart Browns D elevate into the top five this week vs. the Jets.
Michael Fabiano|
Jared Verse, Browns.
Jared Verse, Browns. | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without their defenses.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Texans and Cowboys defenses, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of defenses have also seen their value fall, none more than the Bills and Chargers, who both face formidable opponents and are better left on the fantasy sidelines.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Texans

HOU

at TEN

2

Bengals

CIN

at MIA

3

Steelers

PIT

vs. IND

4

Cowboys

DAL

vs. TB

5

Browns

CLE

at NYJ

6

Patriots

NE

vs. LV

7

Jets

NYJ

vs. CLE

8

Broncos

DEN

at LAC

9

Ravens

BAL

at ATL

10

Saints

NO

vs. MIN

11

Bears

CHI

at GB

12

Jaguars

JAC

vs. PHI

13

Rams

LAR

vs. BUF

14

Raiders

LV

at NE

15

Commanders

WAS

vs. NYG

16

Packers

GB

vs. CHI

17

Vikings

MIN

at NO

18

Seahawks

SEA

vs. SF

19

Lions

DET

at ARI

20

Giants

NYG

at WAS

21

Colts

IND

at PIT

22

49ers

SF

at SEA

23

Falcons

ATL

vs. BAL

24

Eagles

PHI

at JAC

25

Chargers

LAC

vs. DEN

26

Titans

TEN

vs. HOU

27

Bills

BUF

at LAR

28

Dolphins

MIA

vs. CIN

29

Buccaneers

TB

at DAL

30

Cardinals

ARI

vs. DET

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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