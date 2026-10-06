Week 5 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without their defenses.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Texans and Cowboys defenses, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of defenses have also seen their value fall, none more than the Bills and Chargers, who both face formidable opponents and are better left on the fantasy sidelines.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Texans HOU at TEN 2 Bengals CIN at MIA 3 Steelers PIT vs. IND 4 Cowboys DAL vs. TB 5 Browns CLE at NYJ 6 Patriots NE vs. LV 7 Jets NYJ vs. CLE 8 Broncos DEN at LAC 9 Ravens BAL at ATL 10 Saints NO vs. MIN 11 Bears CHI at GB 12 Jaguars JAC vs. PHI 13 Rams LAR vs. BUF 14 Raiders LV at NE 15 Commanders WAS vs. NYG 16 Packers GB vs. CHI 17 Vikings MIN at NO 18 Seahawks SEA vs. SF 19 Lions DET at ARI 20 Giants NYG at WAS 21 Colts IND at PIT 22 49ers SF at SEA 23 Falcons ATL vs. BAL 24 Eagles PHI at JAC 25 Chargers LAC vs. DEN 26 Titans TEN vs. HOU 27 Bills BUF at LAR 28 Dolphins MIA vs. CIN 29 Buccaneers TB at DAL 30 Cardinals ARI vs. DET