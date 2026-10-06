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Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Coming off a five-field goal game, the Vikings' Will Reichard sits at No. 3 in this week's ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Will Reichard, Vikings.
Will Reichard, Vikings. | Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Harrison Butker and Ryan Fitzgerald, the latter of which finished Week 4 as a top-10 fantasy booter!

This week’s rankings include some risers in Will Reichard and Spencer Shrader, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of kickers have also seen their value decline, including the Niners' Eddy Pineiro and and Bucs' Chase McLaughlin. The latter had been a high-end option before the loss of Baker Mayfield.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. TB

2

Evan McPherson

CIN

at MIA

3

Will Reichard

MIN

at NO

4

Spencer Shrader

IND

at PIT

5

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at TEN

6

Tyler Loop

BAL

at ATL

7

Jake Bates

DET

at ARI

8

Dominic Zvada

NYG

at WAS

9

Cam Little

JAC

vs. PHI

10

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. DET

11

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. IND

12

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. SF

13

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. DEN

14

Tyler Bass

BUF

at LAR

15

Jason Sanders

NYJ

vs. CLE

16

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. BUF

17

Cairo Santos

CHI

at GB

18

Nick Folk

ATL

vs. BAL

19

Wil Lutz

DEN

at LAC

20

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at NYJ

21

Trey Smack

GB

vs. CHI

22

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at SEA

23

Daniel Carlson

NO

vs. MIN

24

Matt Gay

LV

at NE

25

Drew Stevens

WAS

vs. NYG

26

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at DAL

27

Jake Elliott

PHI

at JAC

28

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. LV

29

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. CIN

30

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. HOU

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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