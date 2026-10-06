Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Harrison Butker and Ryan Fitzgerald, the latter of which finished Week 4 as a top-10 fantasy booter!
This week’s rankings include some risers in Will Reichard and Spencer Shrader, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of kickers have also seen their value decline, including the Niners' Eddy Pineiro and and Bucs' Chase McLaughlin. The latter had been a high-end option before the loss of Baker Mayfield.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. TB
2
Evan McPherson
CIN
at MIA
3
Will Reichard
MIN
at NO
4
Spencer Shrader
IND
at PIT
5
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at TEN
6
Tyler Loop
BAL
at ATL
7
Jake Bates
DET
at ARI
8
Dominic Zvada
NYG
at WAS
9
Cam Little
JAC
vs. PHI
10
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. DET
11
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. IND
12
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. SF
13
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. DEN
14
Tyler Bass
BUF
at LAR
15
Jason Sanders
NYJ
vs. CLE
16
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. BUF
17
Cairo Santos
CHI
at GB
18
Nick Folk
ATL
vs. BAL
19
Wil Lutz
DEN
at LAC
20
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at NYJ
21
Trey Smack
GB
vs. CHI
22
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at SEA
23
Daniel Carlson
NO
vs. MIN
24
Matt Gay
LV
at NE
25
Drew Stevens
WAS
vs. NYG
26
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at DAL
27
Jake Elliott
PHI
at JAC
28
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. LV
29
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. CIN
30
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. HOU
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano