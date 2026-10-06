Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Harrison Butker and Ryan Fitzgerald, the latter of which finished Week 4 as a top-10 fantasy booter!

This week’s rankings include some risers in Will Reichard and Spencer Shrader, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of kickers have also seen their value decline, including the Niners' Eddy Pineiro and and Bucs' Chase McLaughlin. The latter had been a high-end option before the loss of Baker Mayfield.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. TB 2 Evan McPherson CIN at MIA 3 Will Reichard MIN at NO 4 Spencer Shrader IND at PIT 5 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at TEN 6 Tyler Loop BAL at ATL 7 Jake Bates DET at ARI 8 Dominic Zvada NYG at WAS 9 Cam Little JAC vs. PHI 10 Chad Ryland ARI vs. DET 11 Chris Boswell PIT vs. IND 12 Jason Myers SEA vs. SF 13 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DEN 14 Tyler Bass BUF at LAR 15 Jason Sanders NYJ vs. CLE 16 Harrison Mevis LAR vs. BUF 17 Cairo Santos CHI at GB 18 Nick Folk ATL vs. BAL 19 Wil Lutz DEN at LAC 20 Andre Szmyt CLE at NYJ 21 Trey Smack GB vs. CHI 22 Eddy Pineiro SF at SEA 23 Daniel Carlson NO vs. MIN 24 Matt Gay LV at NE 25 Drew Stevens WAS vs. NYG 26 Chase McLaughlin TB at DAL 27 Jake Elliott PHI at JAC 28 Andres Borregales NE vs. LV 29 Riley Patterson MIA vs. CIN 30 Joey Slye TEN vs. HOU