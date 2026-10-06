Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Neither was very productive in Week 4, but both have starting value regardless!
This week’s rankings include some risers in T.J. Hockenson and Mike Gesicki, and there are a fair number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of tight ends have also seen their value fall, none more than Kenyon Sadiq (after last week’s goose egg) and Dalton Kincaid, who has had two straight stinkers.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. DET
2
Brock Bowers
LV
at NE
3
George Kittle
SF
at SEA
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
at ARI
5
Tyler Warren
IND
at PIT
6
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. MIN
7
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at NYJ
8
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. CHI
9
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at WAS
10
Colston Loveland
CHI
at GB
11
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at NO
12
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at MIA
13
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
vs. CLE
14
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at LAR
15
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. TB
16
Mark Andrews
BAL
at ATL
17
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. LV
18
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. BUF
19
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at TEN
20
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. BAL
21
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. PHI
22
Michael Mayer
LV
at NE
23
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
vs. DEN
24
Greg Dulcich
MIA
vs. CIN
25
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. IND
26
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. SF
27
Cade Otton
TB
at DAL
28
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. IND
29
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
vs. NYG
30
Evan Engram
DEN
at LAC
31
Gunnar Helm
TEN
vs. HOU
32
Theo Johnson
NYG
at WAS
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano