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Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Trey McBride and the Cardinals have a favorable matchup vs. the Lions' porous secondary in Week 5.
Michael Fabiano|
Trey McBride, Cardinals.
Trey McBride, Cardinals. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Neither was very productive in Week 4, but both have starting value regardless!

This week’s rankings include some risers in T.J. Hockenson and Mike Gesicki, and there are a fair number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of tight ends have also seen their value fall, none more than Kenyon Sadiq (after last week’s goose egg) and Dalton Kincaid, who has had two straight stinkers.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. DET

2

Brock Bowers

LV

at NE

3

George Kittle

SF

at SEA

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

at ARI

5

Tyler Warren

IND

at PIT

6

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. MIN

7

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at NYJ

8

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. CHI

9

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at WAS

10

Colston Loveland

CHI

at GB

11

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at NO

12

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at MIA

13

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

vs. CLE

14

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at LAR

15

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. TB

16

Mark Andrews

BAL

at ATL

17

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. LV

18

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. BUF

19

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at TEN

20

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. BAL

21

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. PHI

22

Michael Mayer

LV

at NE

23

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

vs. DEN

24

Greg Dulcich

MIA

vs. CIN

25

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. IND

26

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. SF

27

Cade Otton

TB

at DAL

28

Darnell Washington

PIT

vs. IND

29

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

vs. NYG

30

Evan Engram

DEN

at LAC

31

Gunnar Helm

TEN

vs. HOU

32

Theo Johnson

NYG

at WAS

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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