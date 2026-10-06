Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Neither was very productive in Week 4, but both have starting value regardless!

This week’s rankings include some risers in T.J. Hockenson and Mike Gesicki, and there are a fair number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of tight ends have also seen their value fall, none more than Kenyon Sadiq (after last week’s goose egg) and Dalton Kincaid, who has had two straight stinkers.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI vs. DET 2 Brock Bowers LV at NE 3 George Kittle SF at SEA 4 Sam LaPorta DET at ARI 5 Tyler Warren IND at PIT 6 Juwan Johnson NO vs. MIN 7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at NYJ 8 Tucker Kraft GB vs. CHI 9 Isaiah Likely NYG at WAS 10 Colston Loveland CHI at GB 11 T.J. Hockenson MIN at NO 12 Mike Gesicki CIN at MIA 13 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ vs. CLE 14 Dalton Kincaid BUF at LAR 15 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. TB 16 Mark Andrews BAL at ATL 17 Hunter Henry NE vs. LV 18 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. BUF 19 Dalton Schultz HOU at TEN 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. BAL 21 Brenton Strange JAC vs. PHI 22 Michael Mayer LV at NE 23 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. DEN 24 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. CIN 25 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. IND 26 AJ Barner SEA vs. SF 27 Cade Otton TB at DAL 28 Darnell Washington PIT vs. IND 29 Chig Okonkwo WAS vs. NYG 30 Evan Engram DEN at LAC 31 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. HOU 32 Theo Johnson NYG at WAS