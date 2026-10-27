Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstars George Kittle and Isaiah Likely, along with others like Dalton Schultz and Juwan Johnson.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Colston Loveland and T.J. Hockenson. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other tight ends are dealing with injuries, including Tyler Warren, and others, like Mark Andrews and Tyler Higbee, are falling due to a loss of targets or a recent lack of high-end production.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI at DAL 2 Brock Bowers LV at NYJ 3 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at TB 4 Tucker Kraft GB vs. CAR 5 Colston Loveland CHI at SEA 6 Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS 7 Hunter Henry NE at MIA 8 Travis Kelce KC at DEN 9 Sam LaPorta DET vs. MIN 10 T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. BAL 12 Brenton Strange JAC vs. IND 13 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at PIT 14 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. LAC 15 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. ARI 16 Mark Andrews BAL at BUF 17 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. LAC 18 Chig Okonkwo WAS vs. PHI 19 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. NE 20 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. LV 21 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE 22 Michael Mayer LV at NYJ 23 AJ Barner SEA vs. CHI 24 Darren Waller CAR at GB 25 Darnell Washington PIT vs. CLE 26 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. TEN 27 Cade Otton TB vs. ATL 28 Eli Raridon NE at MIA 29 Evan Engram DEN vs. KC 30 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at LAR 31 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ vs. LV 32 Davis Allen LAR vs. LAC