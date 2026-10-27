Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstars George Kittle and Isaiah Likely, along with others like Dalton Schultz and Juwan Johnson.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Colston Loveland and T.J. Hockenson. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other tight ends are dealing with injuries, including Tyler Warren, and others, like Mark Andrews and Tyler Higbee, are falling due to a loss of targets or a recent lack of high-end production.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 8 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at DAL
2
Brock Bowers
LV
at NYJ
3
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at TB
4
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. CAR
5
Colston Loveland
CHI
at SEA
6
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at WAS
7
Hunter Henry
NE
at MIA
8
Travis Kelce
KC
at DEN
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. MIN
10
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at DET
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. BAL
12
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. IND
13
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at PIT
14
Colby Parkinson
LAR
vs. LAC
15
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. ARI
16
Mark Andrews
BAL
at BUF
17
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. LAC
18
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
vs. PHI
19
Greg Dulcich
MIA
vs. NE
20
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. LV
21
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. CLE
22
Michael Mayer
LV
at NYJ
23
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. CHI
24
Darren Waller
CAR
at GB
25
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. CLE
26
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. TEN
27
Cade Otton
TB
vs. ATL
28
Eli Raridon
NE
at MIA
29
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. KC
30
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
at LAR
31
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
vs. LV
32
Davis Allen
LAR
vs. LAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano