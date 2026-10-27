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Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The Raiders' Brock Bowers (ranked No. 2) has averaged 6.8 catches in his five games played this season and faces the Jets this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Brock Bowers, Raiders
Brock Bowers, Raiders | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstars George Kittle and Isaiah Likely, along with others like Dalton Schultz and Juwan Johnson. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Colston Loveland and T.J. Hockenson. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other tight ends are dealing with injuries, including Tyler Warren, and others, like Mark Andrews and Tyler Higbee, are falling due to a loss of targets or a recent lack of high-end production. 

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at DAL

2

Brock Bowers

LV

at NYJ

3

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at TB

4

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. CAR

5

Colston Loveland

CHI

at SEA

6

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at WAS

7

Hunter Henry

NE

at MIA

8

Travis Kelce

KC

at DEN

9

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. MIN

10

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at DET

11

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. BAL

12

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. IND

13

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at PIT

14

Colby Parkinson

LAR

vs. LAC

15

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. ARI

16

Mark Andrews

BAL

at BUF

17

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. LAC

18

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

vs. PHI

19

Greg Dulcich

MIA

vs. NE

20

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. LV

21

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. CLE

22

Michael Mayer

LV

at NYJ

23

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. CHI

24

Darren Waller

CAR

at GB

25

Darnell Washington

PIT

vs. CLE

26

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. TEN

27

Cade Otton

TB

vs. ATL

28

Eli Raridon

NE

at MIA

29

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. KC

30

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

at LAR

31

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

vs. LV

32

Davis Allen

LAR

vs. LAC

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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