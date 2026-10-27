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Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Coming off a season-high 24.3-point performance (PPR), James Cook is in the top five among RBs in fantasy this week.
Michael Fabiano|
James Cook, Bills.
James Cook, Bills. | David Brytus-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar Christian McCaffrey, along with guys like Cam Skattebo, Woody Marks and Alvin Kamara. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Ollie Gordon II. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, and others, like Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson, are falling due to demotion or falling production. 

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. MIN

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at TB

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at DEN

4

James Cook

BUF

vs. BAL

5

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at JAC

6

Derrick Henry

BAL

at BUF

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. LAC

8

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at GB

9

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. ARI

10

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at NYJ

11

Josh Jacobs

GB

vs. CAR

12

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at SEA

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. LV

14

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. CLE

15

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. ATL

16

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at WAS

17

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. IND

18

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at MIA

19

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. NE

20

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. TEN

21

Jordan Mason

MIN

at DET

22

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at PIT

23

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. LAC

24

Tony Pollard

TEN

at CIN

25

Rachaad White

WAS

vs. PHI

26

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

vs. CHI

27

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at LAR

28

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. KC

29

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

at DAL

30

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. KC

31

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. CHI

32

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at DET

33

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at MIA

34

Rico Dowdle

PIT

vs. CLE

35

Braelon Allen

NYJ

vs. LV

36

Jonah Coleman

DEN

vs. KC

37

Bam Knight

ARI

at DAL

38

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

at TB

39

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at PIT

40

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

vs. IND

41

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. TEN

42

Emmett Johnson

KC

at DEN

43

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

vs. ATL

44

Roshon Johnson

CHI

at SEA

45

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

at LAR

46

Austin Ekeler

WAS

vs. PHI

47

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

at NYJ

48

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at CIN

49

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at LAR

50

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

vs. CAR

51

Justice Hill

BAL

at BUF

52

Dameon Pierce

PHI

at WAS

53

Jaylen Wright

MIA

vs. NE

54

Corey Kiner

NE

at MIA

55

Sean Tucker

TB

vs. ATL

56

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. BAL

57

Seth McGowan

IND

at JAC

58

Jaleel McLaughlin

CLE

at PIT

59

Sione Vaki

DET

vs. MIN

60

Trevor Etienne

CAR

at GB

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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