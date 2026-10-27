Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar Christian McCaffrey, along with guys like Cam Skattebo, Woody Marks and Alvin Kamara.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Ollie Gordon II. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, and others, like Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson, are falling due to demotion or falling production.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 8 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. MIN
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at TB
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at DEN
4
James Cook
BUF
vs. BAL
5
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at JAC
6
Derrick Henry
BAL
at BUF
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. LAC
8
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at GB
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. ARI
10
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at NYJ
11
Josh Jacobs
GB
vs. CAR
12
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at SEA
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. LV
14
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. CLE
15
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. ATL
16
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at WAS
17
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. IND
18
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at MIA
19
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. NE
20
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. TEN
21
Jordan Mason
MIN
at DET
22
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at PIT
23
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. LAC
24
Tony Pollard
TEN
at CIN
25
Rachaad White
WAS
vs. PHI
26
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
vs. CHI
27
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at LAR
28
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. KC
29
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at DAL
30
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. KC
31
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. CHI
32
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at DET
33
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at MIA
34
Rico Dowdle
PIT
vs. CLE
35
Braelon Allen
NYJ
vs. LV
36
Jonah Coleman
DEN
vs. KC
37
Bam Knight
ARI
at DAL
38
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
at TB
39
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at PIT
40
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
vs. IND
41
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. TEN
42
Emmett Johnson
KC
at DEN
43
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
vs. ATL
44
Roshon Johnson
CHI
at SEA
45
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
at LAR
46
Austin Ekeler
WAS
vs. PHI
47
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
at NYJ
48
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at CIN
49
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at LAR
50
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
vs. CAR
51
Justice Hill
BAL
at BUF
52
Dameon Pierce
PHI
at WAS
53
Jaylen Wright
MIA
vs. NE
54
Corey Kiner
NE
at MIA
55
Sean Tucker
TB
vs. ATL
56
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. BAL
57
Seth McGowan
IND
at JAC
58
Jaleel McLaughlin
CLE
at PIT
59
Sione Vaki
DET
vs. MIN
60
Trevor Etienne
CAR
at GB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano