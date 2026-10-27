Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar Christian McCaffrey, along with guys like Cam Skattebo, Woody Marks and Alvin Kamara.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Ollie Gordon II. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, and others, like Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson, are falling due to demotion or falling production.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at TB 3 Kenneth Walker III KC at DEN 4 James Cook BUF vs. BAL 5 Jonathan Taylor IND at JAC 6 Derrick Henry BAL at BUF 7 Kyren Williams LAR vs. LAC 8 Chuba Hubbard CAR at GB 9 Javonte Williams DAL vs. ARI 10 Ashton Jeanty LV at NYJ 11 Josh Jacobs GB vs. CAR 12 D'Andre Swift CHI at SEA 13 Breece Hall NYJ vs. LV 14 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE 15 Bucky Irving TB vs. ATL 16 Saquon Barkley PHI at WAS 17 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. IND 18 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIA 19 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. NE 20 Chase Brown CIN vs. TEN 21 Jordan Mason MIN at DET 22 Quinshon Judkins CLE at PIT 23 Blake Corum LAR vs. LAC 24 Tony Pollard TEN at CIN 25 Rachaad White WAS vs. PHI 26 Emanuel Wilson SEA vs. CHI 27 Omarion Hampton LAC at LAR 28 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. KC 29 Tyler Allgeier ARI at DAL 30 RJ Harvey DEN vs. KC 31 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. CHI 32 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at DET 33 TreVeyon Henderson NE at MIA 34 Rico Dowdle PIT vs. CLE 35 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. LV 36 Jonah Coleman DEN vs. KC 37 Bam Knight ARI at DAL 38 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL at TB 39 Dylan Sampson CLE at PIT 40 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC vs. IND 41 Samaje Perine CIN vs. TEN 42 Emmett Johnson KC at DEN 43 Kenneth Gainwell TB vs. ATL 44 Roshon Johnson CHI at SEA 45 Keaton Mitchell LAC at LAR 46 Austin Ekeler WAS vs. PHI 47 Mike Washington Jr. LV at NYJ 48 Tyjae Spears TEN at CIN 49 Kimani Vidal LAC at LAR 50 MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. CAR 51 Justice Hill BAL at BUF 52 Dameon Pierce PHI at WAS 53 Jaylen Wright MIA vs. NE 54 Corey Kiner NE at MIA 55 Sean Tucker TB vs. ATL 56 Ty Johnson BUF vs. BAL 57 Seth McGowan IND at JAC 58 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE at PIT 59 Sione Vaki DET vs. MIN 60 Trevor Etienne CAR at GB