Week 9 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without running backs Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard, both among the top starting options on their fantasy teams. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Malik Nabers. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other players are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, while others are falling due to a recent lack of high-end fantasy production, like George Pickens and Mark Andrews.
Here are my fantasy flex player rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
DET
at MIA
2
Bijan Robinson
RB2
ATL
vs. CIN
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
SEA
vs. ARI
4
Puka Nacua
WR2
LAR
at WAS
5
Ja'Marr Chase
WR3
CIN
at ATL
6
Kenneth Walker III
RB3
KC
vs. NYJ
7
Christian McCaffrey
RB4
SF
vs. LV
8
Malik Nabers
WR4
NYG
at PHI
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR5
DET
at MIA
10
Chuba Hubbard
RB5
CAR
vs. DEN
11
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
at IND
12
Drake London
WR7
ATL
vs. CIN
13
Chris Olave
WR8
NO
vs. CLE
14
Christian Watson
WR9
GB
at NE
15
Tee Higgins
WR10
CIN
at ATL
16
Brock Bowers
TE1
LV
at SF
17
Javonte Williams
RB6
DAL
at IND
18
James Cook
RB7
BUF
at MIN
19
Trey McBride
TE2
ARI
at SEA
20
Nico Collins
WR11
HOU
at LAC
21
Kyren Williams
RB8
LAR
at WAS
22
Josh Jacobs
RB9
GB
at NE
23
Bhayshul Tuten
RB10
JAC
at BAL
24
Parker Washington
WR12
JAC
at BAL
25
Matthew Golden
WR13
GB
at NE
26
Chase Brown
RB11
CIN
at ATL
27
Jonah Coleman
RB12
DEN
at CAR
28
Justin Jefferson
WR14
MIN
vs. BUF
29
Isaiah Likely
TE3
NYG
at PHI
30
Jonathan Taylor
RB13
IND
vs. DAL
31
Rashee Rice
WR15
KC
vs. NYJ
32
Bucky Irving
RB14
TB
at CHI
33
Mike Evans
WR16
SF
vs. LV
34
George Pickens
WR17
DAL
at IND
35
Garrett Wilson
WR18
NYJ
at KC
36
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB15
NE
vs. GB
37
D'Andre Swift
RB16
CHI
vs. TB
38
Breece Hall
RB17
NYJ
at KC
39
Derrick Henry
RB18
BAL
vs. JAC
40
Tetairoa McMillan
WR19
CAR
vs. DEN
41
Luther Burden III
WR20
CHI
vs. TB
42
Blake Corum
RB19
LAR
at WAS
43
George Kittle
TE4
SF
vs. LV
44
Ashton Jeanty
RB20
LV
at SF
45
Jameson Williams
WR21
DET
at MIA
46
Saquon Barkley
RB21
PHI
vs. NYG
47
Cam Skattebo
RB22
NYG
at PHI
48
Quinshon Judkins
RB23
CLE
at NO
49
Rachaad White
RB24
WAS
vs. LAR
50
Ollie Gordon II
RB25
MIA
vs. DET
51
Sam LaPorta
TE5
DET
at MIA
52
Emeka Egbuka
WR22
TB
at CHI
53
Tucker Kraft
TE6
GB
at NE
54
DJ Moore
WR23
BUF
at MIN
55
Colston Loveland
TE7
CHI
vs. TB
56
Jalen Coker
WR24
CAR
vs. DEN
57
Jaylen Waddle
WR25
DEN
at CAR
58
Michael Wilson
WR26
ARI
at SEA
59
Ladd McConkey
WR27
LAC
vs. HOU
60
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE8
CLE
at NO
61
Stefon Diggs
WR28
WAS
vs. LAR
62
KC Concepcion
WR29
CLE
at NO
63
Alvin Kamara
RB26
NO
vs. CLE
64
Makai Lemon
WR30
PHI
vs. NYG
65
Keenan Allen
WR31
IND
vs. DAL
66
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE9
ATL
vs. CIN
67
Denzel Boston
WR32
CLE
at NO
68
Devaughn Vele
WR33
NO
vs. CLE
69
Mike Washington Jr.
RB27
LV
at SF
70
Woody Marks
RB28
HOU
at LAC
71
Tyler Allgeier
RB29
ARI
at SEA
72
Rome Odunze
WR34
CHI
vs. TB
73
T.J. Hockenson
TE10
MIN
vs. BUF
74
Tre Tucker
WR35
LV
at SF
75
Malik Washington
WR36
MIA
vs. DET
76
DeMario Douglas
WR37
NE
vs. GB
77
Tyler Warren
TE11
IND
vs. DAL
78
Jordan Addison
WR38
MIN
vs. BUF
79
Travis Kelce
TE12
KC
vs. NYJ
80
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB30
MIN
vs. BUF
81
Adonai Mitchell
WR39
NYJ
at KC
82
Zay Flowers
WR40
BAL
vs. JAC
83
Caleb Douglas
WR41
MIA
vs. DET
84
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR42
NYJ
at KC
85
Zach Charbonnet
RB31
SEA
vs. ARI
86
Jordan Mason
RB32
MIN
vs. BUF
87
Jakobi Meyers
WR43
JAC
at BAL
88
Josh Downs
WR44
IND
vs. DAL
89
Antonio Williams
WR45
WAS
vs. LAR
90
Dallas Goedert
TE13
PHI
vs. NYG
91
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
at MIN
92
Kenneth Gainwell
RB33
TB
at CHI
93
Jadarian Price
RB34
SEA
vs. ARI
94
Xavier Worthy
WR46
KC
vs. NYJ
95
Ryan Flournoy
WR47
DAL
at IND
96
Emmett Johnson
RB35
KC
vs. NYJ
97
Devin Singletary
RB36
NYG
at PHI
98
Dylan Sampson
RB37
CLE
at NO
99
Kendre Miller
RB38
NO
vs. CLE
100
Brenton Strange
TE15
JAC
at BAL
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano