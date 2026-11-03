Week 9 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without running backs Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard, both among the top starting options on their fantasy teams. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Malik Nabers. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other players are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, while others are falling due to a recent lack of high-end fantasy production, like George Pickens and Mark Andrews.

Here are my fantasy flex player rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 DET at MIA 2 Bijan Robinson RB2 ATL vs. CIN 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 SEA vs. ARI 4 Puka Nacua WR2 LAR at WAS 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR3 CIN at ATL 6 Kenneth Walker III RB3 KC vs. NYJ 7 Christian McCaffrey RB4 SF vs. LV 8 Malik Nabers WR4 NYG at PHI 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR5 DET at MIA 10 Chuba Hubbard RB5 CAR vs. DEN 11 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL at IND 12 Drake London WR7 ATL vs. CIN 13 Chris Olave WR8 NO vs. CLE 14 Christian Watson WR9 GB at NE 15 Tee Higgins WR10 CIN at ATL 16 Brock Bowers TE1 LV at SF 17 Javonte Williams RB6 DAL at IND 18 James Cook RB7 BUF at MIN 19 Trey McBride TE2 ARI at SEA 20 Nico Collins WR11 HOU at LAC 21 Kyren Williams RB8 LAR at WAS 22 Josh Jacobs RB9 GB at NE 23 Bhayshul Tuten RB10 JAC at BAL 24 Parker Washington WR12 JAC at BAL 25 Matthew Golden WR13 GB at NE 26 Chase Brown RB11 CIN at ATL 27 Jonah Coleman RB12 DEN at CAR 28 Justin Jefferson WR14 MIN vs. BUF 29 Isaiah Likely TE3 NYG at PHI 30 Jonathan Taylor RB13 IND vs. DAL 31 Rashee Rice WR15 KC vs. NYJ 32 Bucky Irving RB14 TB at CHI 33 Mike Evans WR16 SF vs. LV 34 George Pickens WR17 DAL at IND 35 Garrett Wilson WR18 NYJ at KC 36 Rhamondre Stevenson RB15 NE vs. GB 37 D'Andre Swift RB16 CHI vs. TB 38 Breece Hall RB17 NYJ at KC 39 Derrick Henry RB18 BAL vs. JAC 40 Tetairoa McMillan WR19 CAR vs. DEN 41 Luther Burden III WR20 CHI vs. TB 42 Blake Corum RB19 LAR at WAS 43 George Kittle TE4 SF vs. LV 44 Ashton Jeanty RB20 LV at SF 45 Jameson Williams WR21 DET at MIA 46 Saquon Barkley RB21 PHI vs. NYG 47 Cam Skattebo RB22 NYG at PHI 48 Quinshon Judkins RB23 CLE at NO 49 Rachaad White RB24 WAS vs. LAR 50 Ollie Gordon II RB25 MIA vs. DET 51 Sam LaPorta TE5 DET at MIA 52 Emeka Egbuka WR22 TB at CHI 53 Tucker Kraft TE6 GB at NE 54 DJ Moore WR23 BUF at MIN 55 Colston Loveland TE7 CHI vs. TB 56 Jalen Coker WR24 CAR vs. DEN 57 Jaylen Waddle WR25 DEN at CAR 58 Michael Wilson WR26 ARI at SEA 59 Ladd McConkey WR27 LAC vs. HOU 60 Harold Fannin Jr. TE8 CLE at NO 61 Stefon Diggs WR28 WAS vs. LAR 62 KC Concepcion WR29 CLE at NO 63 Alvin Kamara RB26 NO vs. CLE 64 Makai Lemon WR30 PHI vs. NYG 65 Keenan Allen WR31 IND vs. DAL 66 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE9 ATL vs. CIN 67 Denzel Boston WR32 CLE at NO 68 Devaughn Vele WR33 NO vs. CLE 69 Mike Washington Jr. RB27 LV at SF 70 Woody Marks RB28 HOU at LAC 71 Tyler Allgeier RB29 ARI at SEA 72 Rome Odunze WR34 CHI vs. TB 73 T.J. Hockenson TE10 MIN vs. BUF 74 Tre Tucker WR35 LV at SF 75 Malik Washington WR36 MIA vs. DET 76 DeMario Douglas WR37 NE vs. GB 77 Tyler Warren TE11 IND vs. DAL 78 Jordan Addison WR38 MIN vs. BUF 79 Travis Kelce TE12 KC vs. NYJ 80 Aaron Jones Sr. RB30 MIN vs. BUF 81 Adonai Mitchell WR39 NYJ at KC 82 Zay Flowers WR40 BAL vs. JAC 83 Caleb Douglas WR41 MIA vs. DET 84 Omar Cooper Jr. WR42 NYJ at KC 85 Zach Charbonnet RB31 SEA vs. ARI 86 Jordan Mason RB32 MIN vs. BUF 87 Jakobi Meyers WR43 JAC at BAL 88 Josh Downs WR44 IND vs. DAL 89 Antonio Williams WR45 WAS vs. LAR 90 Dallas Goedert TE13 PHI vs. NYG 91 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF at MIN 92 Kenneth Gainwell RB33 TB at CHI 93 Jadarian Price RB34 SEA vs. ARI 94 Xavier Worthy WR46 KC vs. NYJ 95 Ryan Flournoy WR47 DAL at IND 96 Emmett Johnson RB35 KC vs. NYJ 97 Devin Singletary RB36 NYG at PHI 98 Dylan Sampson RB37 CLE at NO 99 Kendre Miller RB38 NO vs. CLE 100 Brenton Strange TE15 JAC at BAL