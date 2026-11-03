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Week 9 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Coming off a bye week, Giants receiver Malik Nabers leaps into the flex top 10 ahead of his matchup in Philly.
Michael Fabiano|
Malik Nabers, Giants.
Malik Nabers, Giants. | Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without running backs Jaylen Warren and Tony Pollard, both among the top starting options on their fantasy teams. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Bhayshul Tuten and Malik Nabers. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other players are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, while others are falling due to a recent lack of high-end fantasy production, like George Pickens and Mark Andrews. 

Here are my fantasy flex player rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

DET

at MIA

2

Bijan Robinson

RB2

ATL

vs. CIN

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR1

SEA

vs. ARI

4

Puka Nacua

WR2

LAR

at WAS

5

Ja'Marr Chase

WR3

CIN

at ATL

6

Kenneth Walker III

RB3

KC

vs. NYJ

7

Christian McCaffrey

RB4

SF

vs. LV

8

Malik Nabers

WR4

NYG

at PHI

9

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR5

DET

at MIA

10

Chuba Hubbard

RB5

CAR

vs. DEN

11

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

at IND

12

Drake London

WR7

ATL

vs. CIN

13

Chris Olave

WR8

NO

vs. CLE

14

Christian Watson

WR9

GB

at NE

15

Tee Higgins

WR10

CIN

at ATL

16

Brock Bowers

TE1

LV

at SF

17

Javonte Williams

RB6

DAL

at IND

18

James Cook

RB7

BUF

at MIN

19

Trey McBride

TE2

ARI

at SEA

20

Nico Collins

WR11

HOU

at LAC

21

Kyren Williams

RB8

LAR

at WAS

22

Josh Jacobs

RB9

GB

at NE

23

Bhayshul Tuten

RB10

JAC

at BAL

24

Parker Washington

WR12

JAC

at BAL

25

Matthew Golden

WR13

GB

at NE

26

Chase Brown

RB11

CIN

at ATL

27

Jonah Coleman

RB12

DEN

at CAR

28

Justin Jefferson

WR14

MIN

vs. BUF

29

Isaiah Likely

TE3

NYG

at PHI

30

Jonathan Taylor

RB13

IND

vs. DAL

31

Rashee Rice

WR15

KC

vs. NYJ

32

Bucky Irving

RB14

TB

at CHI

33

Mike Evans

WR16

SF

vs. LV

34

George Pickens

WR17

DAL

at IND

35

Garrett Wilson

WR18

NYJ

at KC

36

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB15

NE

vs. GB

37

D'Andre Swift

RB16

CHI

vs. TB

38

Breece Hall

RB17

NYJ

at KC

39

Derrick Henry

RB18

BAL

vs. JAC

40

Tetairoa McMillan

WR19

CAR

vs. DEN

41

Luther Burden III

WR20

CHI

vs. TB

42

Blake Corum

RB19

LAR

at WAS

43

George Kittle

TE4

SF

vs. LV

44

Ashton Jeanty

RB20

LV

at SF

45

Jameson Williams

WR21

DET

at MIA

46

Saquon Barkley

RB21

PHI

vs. NYG

47

Cam Skattebo

RB22

NYG

at PHI

48

Quinshon Judkins

RB23

CLE

at NO

49

Rachaad White

RB24

WAS

vs. LAR

50

Ollie Gordon II

RB25

MIA

vs. DET

51

Sam LaPorta

TE5

DET

at MIA

52

Emeka Egbuka

WR22

TB

at CHI

53

Tucker Kraft

TE6

GB

at NE

54

DJ Moore

WR23

BUF

at MIN

55

Colston Loveland

TE7

CHI

vs. TB

56

Jalen Coker

WR24

CAR

vs. DEN

57

Jaylen Waddle

WR25

DEN

at CAR

58

Michael Wilson

WR26

ARI

at SEA

59

Ladd McConkey

WR27

LAC

vs. HOU

60

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE8

CLE

at NO

61

Stefon Diggs

WR28

WAS

vs. LAR

62

KC Concepcion

WR29

CLE

at NO

63

Alvin Kamara

RB26

NO

vs. CLE

64

Makai Lemon

WR30

PHI

vs. NYG

65

Keenan Allen

WR31

IND

vs. DAL

66

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE9

ATL

vs. CIN

67

Denzel Boston

WR32

CLE

at NO

68

Devaughn Vele

WR33

NO

vs. CLE

69

Mike Washington Jr.

RB27

LV

at SF

70

Woody Marks

RB28

HOU

at LAC

71

Tyler Allgeier

RB29

ARI

at SEA

72

Rome Odunze

WR34

CHI

vs. TB

73

T.J. Hockenson

TE10

MIN

vs. BUF

74

Tre Tucker

WR35

LV

at SF

75

Malik Washington

WR36

MIA

vs. DET

76

DeMario Douglas

WR37

NE

vs. GB

77

Tyler Warren

TE11

IND

vs. DAL

78

Jordan Addison

WR38

MIN

vs. BUF

79

Travis Kelce

TE12

KC

vs. NYJ

80

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB30

MIN

vs. BUF

81

Adonai Mitchell

WR39

NYJ

at KC

82

Zay Flowers

WR40

BAL

vs. JAC

83

Caleb Douglas

WR41

MIA

vs. DET

84

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR42

NYJ

at KC

85

Zach Charbonnet

RB31

SEA

vs. ARI

86

Jordan Mason

RB32

MIN

vs. BUF

87

Jakobi Meyers

WR43

JAC

at BAL

88

Josh Downs

WR44

IND

vs. DAL

89

Antonio Williams

WR45

WAS

vs. LAR

90

Dallas Goedert

TE13

PHI

vs. NYG

91

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

at MIN

92

Kenneth Gainwell

RB33

TB

at CHI

93

Jadarian Price

RB34

SEA

vs. ARI

94

Xavier Worthy

WR46

KC

vs. NYJ

95

Ryan Flournoy

WR47

DAL

at IND

96

Emmett Johnson

RB35

KC

vs. NYJ

97

Devin Singletary

RB36

NYG

at PHI

98

Dylan Sampson

RB37

CLE

at NO

99

Kendre Miller

RB38

NO

vs. CLE

100

Brenton Strange

TE15

JAC

at BAL

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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