How to watch, stream DeSoto vs. Creekside in Texas high school football opener live (8/31/2024)

National power DeSoto hosts Georgia 5A runner-up Creekside to open 2024 UIL season

Andy Buhler

DeSoto coach Claude Mathis paces the sidelines during the UIL 6A Division II state championship in 2023. | Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive
DeSoto coach Claude Mathis paces the sidelines during the UIL 6A Division II state championship in 2023. | Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive /

The nation's No. 4 ranked team kicks off the 2024 Texas high school football season on Saturday against a Georgia power.

DeSoto hosts Creekside at 6 p.m. Central time. The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

How to watch DeSoto vs. Creekside football live stream

What: DeSoto (Texas) vs. Creekside (Georgia)

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Eagle Stadium, DeSoto

Watch: NFHS Network live stream link

About DeSoto

About Creekside (0-1)

The defending GSHA Class 5A runner-up is a glutton for road tests to open the season. It started the 2024 gauntlet in South Carolina last week with a 30-27 loss to Westside.

