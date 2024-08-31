How to watch, stream DeSoto vs. Creekside in Texas high school football opener live (8/31/2024)
The nation's No. 4 ranked team kicks off the 2024 Texas high school football season on Saturday against a Georgia power.
DeSoto hosts Creekside at 6 p.m. Central time. The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
How to watch DeSoto vs. Creekside football live stream
What: DeSoto (Texas) vs. Creekside (Georgia)
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Eagle Stadium, DeSoto
Watch: NFHS Network live stream link
About DeSoto
About Creekside (0-1)
The defending GSHA Class 5A runner-up is a glutton for road tests to open the season. It started the 2024 gauntlet in South Carolina last week with a 30-27 loss to Westside.
—
