Angels Notes: Taylor Ward Injury Update, Halos Sign Pitcher, All-Star Placed on IL
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros, 3-0, on Sunday and took the series in Texas. The Halos improved to 64-72 on the year.
On the way to the eventual win, there was a scary sight in the outfield when Taylor Ward collided with the corner of the protruding wall in the outfield. Ward received some stitches after sustaining a cut on his eye, as acting manager Ray Montgomery noted after the game that his outfielder seemed to be doing okay.
Additionally, the Halos signed a veteran pitcher ahead of the win, placing an All-Star on the injured list in what was a surprise move. The new Angels pitcher has 13 appearances on the year, posting a 5.00 ERA through 36 innings this season with four different teams.
