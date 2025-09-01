Halos Today

Angels Notes: Taylor Ward Injury Update, Halos Sign Pitcher, All-Star Placed on IL

Aug 31, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) calls for the trainer after sustaining an injury while attempting to field a ball hit by Houston Astros second baseman Ramon Urias (29, not shown) during the eighth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros, 3-0, on Sunday and took the series in Texas. The Halos improved to 64-72 on the year.

On the way to the eventual win, there was a scary sight in the outfield when Taylor Ward collided with the corner of the protruding wall in the outfield. Ward received some stitches after sustaining a cut on his eye, as acting manager Ray Montgomery noted after the game that his outfielder seemed to be doing okay.

Additionally, the Halos signed a veteran pitcher ahead of the win, placing an All-Star on the injured list in what was a surprise move. The new Angels pitcher has 13 appearances on the year, posting a 5.00 ERA through 36 innings this season with four different teams.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

