Angels Notes: Update on Pitcher’s Head Injury, Mike Trout Latest, Insane Comeback vs Padres
The Los Angeles Angels pulled off one of the most thrilling victories of the MLB season, as they scored six runs in the ninth inning — including a clutch Taylor Ward grand slam — to beat the San Diego Padres, 9-5. The Halos improved to 17-23 and took the first game of a three-game series against the Friars.
Additionally, there was a major update on George Klassen, the Double-A Rocket City pitcher who was hit by a line drive on Sunday. Klassen 'is awake and alert' and still undergoing additional testing.
Finally, Mike Trout gave a massive update on how he is doing with his injury. He bruised two bones in his surgically repaired knee on the final day of April and has been on the injured list since May 2 (retroactive to May 1).
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Provide Massive Update on George Klassen After Scary Head Injury
Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence With Major Injury Update
Mike Trout Doesn't Yet Know When He'll Return to Angels
Angels' Jo Adell Has Made 2 Big Changes That Are Paying Off Big Time
Angels' Zach Neto Still Isn't 100 Percent Healthy
Angels' Kenley Jansen Posts Heartwarming Mother's Day Message After Her Death
Angels Manager Gave Pep Talk to Struggling Pitcher That Helped Him Get Back on Track
