Angels Rule Out Another Top Managerial Candidate in Surprise Move
The Los Angeles Angels have informed former All-Star outfielder Torii Hunter that he will not be the team's next manager, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
This comes hours after Albert Pujols was ruled out of the running for the job in what has now become two surprise moves for the Halos in their managerial search.
After the team decided to move forward without Pujols as the manager, Hunter and Kurt Suzuki — both Angels executives — were considered the favorites for the job, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Based on Heyman's reporting, it would appear that Suzuki is the new standalone favorite.
However, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Suzuki also interviewed for the San Francisco Giants' opening, and could be a candidate with the Minnesota Twins, as well. Feinsand reports that Hunter is also a candidate for the Twins' job.
Hunter and Suzuki are both currently special assistants to general manager Perry Minasian. Pujols was also on the Angels' staff in the midst of his 10-year personal services contract.
Suzuki spent the last two seasons of his 16-year playing career with the Angels. Hunter spent five seasons of his 19-year playing career with the Angels.
