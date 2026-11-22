

When the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers finalized their rosters ahead of Friday’s MLB non-tender deadline, both clubs cut ties with intriguing, controllable position players. St. Louis declined to tender a contract to power-hitting infielder Nolan Gorman, while Detroit made versatile outfielder Matt Vierling a free agent—immediately creating two prime buy-low opportunities for the Los Angeles Angels.

Friday’s Non-Tender Wire Delivered Two Ideal Angels Fits



Earlier this month, we spotlighted Nolan Gorman and Matt Vierling as multi-position non-tender bargains capable of stabilizing Anaheim’s unsettled lineup. Now that both players have officially hit the open market, the Angels have a clear chance to add meaningful upside across the diamond without surrendering a single prospect from their rebuilding farm system.





Why Nolan Gorman and Matt Vierling Make Sense in Anaheim

Jul 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling (8) hits a triple in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a 100 loss season, the Angels desperately need low cost, high upside competition across both their infield and outfield depth charts heading into 2027. This is neither a talented or deep roster and until the farm develops legitimate prospects in the upper minor leagues, the Angels will need to scour the bargain bin to fill out the bottom of the roster.

Nolan Gorman: Still just 26 years old, the Southern California native brings legitimate 25 plus homer left handed power to second and third base. And after years of struggling defensively, Gorman looked really good at the hot corner last year. While swing and miss issues and strikeouts tanked his value in St. Louis, a change of scenery—and a potential offensive bounce-back—makes him an interesting reclamation project alongside young infielders Christian Moore, Denzer Guzman, and newly acquired Jace Jung.

Matt Vierling: Primarily an outfielder who brings plus defensive metrics to the corners while posting +3 Outs Above Average (OAA) across 69 games in center field in 2026—along with the flexibility to cover third base in a pinch—Vierling offers athleticism, contact skills, and strong splits against left handed pitching (.257 AVG vs. LHP in 2026). With Mike Trout shifting off center field and the Angels still sorting out their outfield mix, Vierling would immediately upgrade their defense and platoon options.



Minor League Deals vs. Creating 40-Man Roster Space

Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Josh Lowe (3) hits the ball into play against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an ideal world, interim general manager John Mozeliak would convince Gorman or Vierling to sign minor league contracts with invitations to spring training. Bringing either player into camp on a non-roster deal carries zero risk, preserves roster flexibility, and creates natural competition without forcing premature moves before a permanent general manager takes over.



However, given their track records and age, both players could easily command guaranteed major league contracts—and 40-man roster spots—on the open market. Right now, Anaheim has zero room to maneuver. By tendering contracts to all 11 arbitration eligible players on Friday, the Angels packed their 40 man roster right up against the Dec. 1 CBA expiration.



Even so, that roster crunch is far from permanent. Tendering contracts on Friday does not guarantee anyone a spot through the winter, and the Angels still have obvious candidates they can cut loose to open space—most notably struggling outfielder Josh Lowe and depth catcher/first baseman Logan Porter.

If Gorman or Vierling requires a major league deal to come to Anaheim before a looming lockout freezes transactions, cutting ties with Lowe or Porter is a small price to pay for genuine upside.