Astros Rotation Could Soon Get Major Lift With Injured Pitchers Returning

Health will play a vital role in how the rest of the Houston Astros' 2026 season progresses. With the team in the thick of the American League playoff race, all hands will need to be on deck if Houston desires to find its way into October.

There are several integral pieces currently sidelined, though there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel for some. Right-handed starter Ronel Blanco, who's been on the injured list since March 25 with a torn UCL in his right elbow, should be returning to the big league club soon. He threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sugar Land last week, paving the way for him to arrive back in Houston soon after the All-Star break.

Blanco is just one of many pitchers who could be coming back soon. Hayden Wesneski, another victim of a torn UCL in his right elbow that's forced him to miss the entire season up to this point, is aiming for a return in late July. He, too, made a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land last week, throwing 4 2/3 innings while allowing just one run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked none.

Getting those two pitchers back in the rotation should do wonders for the Astros' chances of climbing their way back into postseason position. While the starting five has been fairly lackluster all season, the additions of Blanco and Wesneski should hopefully change that for the better.

Astros Anticipate Mass Return from Injured List Post All-Star Break

Houston Astros center fielder Brice Matthews. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six other Astros are on the injured list at the moment. Shortstop Carlos Correa and left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter are on the shelf until 2027, leaving them unable to contribute in any form or fashion in 2026.

That leaves right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng, left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa, outfielder Brice Matthews and right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows as the only other players who could arrive back in the big leagues and aid the Astros in their quest for glory.

As of this moment, all but Burrows appear to be on track to return soon. Matthews is sidelined with a left knee injury after banging it into the wall while attempting to make a catch on July 12 against the Texas Rangers. It's not a serious ailment, but it was enough to sideline him for the time being. A post-All-Star break return seems likely.

The same goes for Sousa and Teng. The former has been on the injured list since May 9 with left elbow inflammation, but a successful rehab outing on July 11 at Triple-A provided him with the runway necessary to march back into Daikin Park and make an impact out of the bullpen.

Teng also made a rehab appearance this past week, pitching July 13 for the FCL Astros. Exactly when he'll come off the injured list is uncertain, but it should be in the near future if he continues to recover.