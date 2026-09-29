Astros Starting Pitchers For Wild Card Series Against White Sox (And What it Means)

The postseason has returned to Daikin Park in 2026. The biggest question for the Houston Astros in this upcoming Wild Card series against the Chicago White Sox is how the starting rotation will shape up.

Not only that, but how do the Astros manage the rotation for the rest of the postseason if they do end up advancing? Given the injuries and instability among starters, the Astros don't have anywhere close to the amount of pitching depth compared to previous playoff teams. The Wild Card round is only a three-game series, and the starters take on enormous responsibility.

The Astros used up their entire staff to get up to this point, and it will be interesting to see how manager Joe Espada puts it all together starting in Game 1. Here's Houston's reported rotation and how it will likely shake out.

Astros Postseason Rotation

Houston Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh reacts after getting out of the seventh inning with the Arizona Diamondbacks leaving a man in scoring position at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 1: RHP AJ Blubaugh (5-3, 3.66 ERA, 94 K)

Espada announced on Monday, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, that Game 1 will be a bullpen game. That's not surprising given there are no true starting options. Right-hander Cristian Javier's late injury proved to be costly. He would've been in line to start on Sunday, and that would've likely given Peter Lambert the start.

However, Lambert had to pitch two innings in Game 162. Blubaugh ends up being the opener in this one, first reported by Rome. He's been one of the better bullpen options this year for the Astros. Blubaugh threw 96 innings in the regular season, which is by far the most innings pitched by a reliever in 2026.

The next closest is Aaron Ashby of the Milwaukee Brewers with 87 innings. The 26-year-old Blubaugh has been used by the Astros in many different situations throughout the year. His workload has featured high-leverage as well as long relief.

Blubaugh has pitched in 64 games this year, but finally got three days of rest leading up to his first start of 2026. The rookie last pitched 2/3 of an inning on Friday. He threw 15 pitches.

Game 2: RHP Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.19 ERA, 124 K)

The ace in Brown will pitch on four days' rest for Game 2, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. He last pitched on Friday and went 5.1 innings. Brown gave up two hits and one earned run, along with four strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches with 60 for strikes. Brown has a 2.33 ERA over the last seven games. He's made 20 starts this year.

Game 3: RHP Hayden Wesneski (6-2, 3.25 ERA, 46 K)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (39) walks back to the dugout. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wesneski will be the final starter if needed, per McTaggart. The 28-year-old just came off Tommy John surgery last season and made his first start of 2026 on July 29. He's pitched quite well given the situation and has honestly become one of the Astros' best pitchers over the past stretch.

This would be on four days of rest, something that Wesneski has done on just two occassions this year. Both did not turn out well. He gave up five earned runs on seven hits in four innings at home against Seattle. Wesneski then gave up three earned runs on six hits in three innings against Tampa Bay.

He'll have a short leash and it wouldn't be surprising to see Lambert in on three days' rest as well. If they both go in Game 3, it's possible another bullpen game could be in store. Maybe Ethan Pecko is an option then. If not, then Lambert could line up for Game 1 of the ALDS. Brown would probably follow in Game 2.

Either way, three starters and a bullpen opener are how the Astros will have to make this work. It's possible three pitchers could get through multiple series depending on how the schedule turns out.