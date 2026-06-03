Astros Utility Player Loses Important Chance at Playing Time After Injury

Braden Shewmake was supposed to be a cornerstone.

Selected 21st overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, he arrived with the expectations that come with being in the first-round: a polished shortstop from a winning program, a player destined to eventually anchor a big-league infield.

Seven years later, after bouncing through four organizations and spending more time on the waiver wire than in the majors, Shewmake's career has looked nothing like that early promise. Until, briefly and beautifully, it did.

Shewmake made his MLB debut on May 5, 2023 with the Atlanta Braves, recording just four at-bats and was traded later than season to the Chicago White Sox. He got slightly more big league exposure with his new team in the Southside, appearing in 29 games, but floundered, batting just .125/.134/.203 with one home run and five stolen bases over 67 plate appearances.

Chicago designated him for assignment at the start of 2025, and was picked up by the by Kansas City Royals. Then he was DFA'd again, claimed by the New York Yankees, outrighted to Triple-A, and eventually traded to Houston in April 2026 for a minor league arm. Up until then, the Texas native was thrown around like a dilapidated hot potato.

Shewmake's Best Year Thus Far

Shewmake got a third crack at the big leagues after Houston selected his contract on April 20 to replace Nick Allen who went on the IL with back spasms. Once Allen returned, the 28-year-old was thankfully not moved. That's due to Carlos Correa going down with a season-ending injury. The Astros, expecting to send Shewmake down, needed more of his servicies.

Early on, Shewmake took to the challenge. In his first 14 plate appearances alone, he posted a .308/.308/.769 slash line with two home runs and two RBI. For a player who had never managed a career batting average above .125 in the majors entering the season, the early numbers were promising.

After 28 games with Houston, he has come back down to earth, batting .243 with a .650 OPS and a .289 wOBA with 3 home runs, 8 RBI, and a .200 ISO across 74 at-bats.

For a wounded, injury-ravaged Astros team staggering through a difficult first half, Shewmake was one of the few genuinely pleasant surprises of 2026. Along with his offense, he covered second, third, and short with ease.

An Unfortunate Setback

Then the injury bug struck again. In a flurry of roster moves announced by the Astros, Shewmake was placed on the 10-day IL with an adductor strain, with outfielder Zach Cole being called up to replace him. It briefly postpones what had become the best personal stretch of Shewmake's professional career.

Even if his stats aren't All-Star material, it's worth noting the slight improvements. Statistically, this is his best start across a 28-game span. Shewmake finally found the role that fit him: a versatile, glove-first utility man with some pop, on a team that desperately needed that.

The 2019 first-round pick never became a viable contributor the Braves envisioned. But in 28 games with the Houston Astros seven years later, Shewmake displays he can still contribute to a team in need of players replacing their current ones. Now on the IL, he waits, again, for another chance.