The Nine MLB Watchability Tiers for All 30 Teams

A baseball season is a marathon, you might have heard before. Like a marathon, there’s a lot of hoopla at the starting line. Opening Day is filled with fanfare: every stadium is sold out, there are flyovers and fireworks, and fans make sweeping judgments based on very little information. The excitement level is at a fever pitch.

But then the long, grueling race actually starts. And after a few weeks, the sport settles into my personal favorite frequency, taking its spot as the perfect background accompaniment to our daily spring and summer routines. No matter how reliable or hopeless your favorite team is, baseball is there every day for you to take in (or, if you’re so inclined, tune out).

Which brings us to our annual exercise of ranking all 30 teams based on watchability. What does that mean, precisely? It’s more art than science. If you have MLB TV and struggle with choosing which feed to dial up, or if you live in a city with an MLB team and base your attendance on which opponents are coming to town, let this be a guidepost for helping you determine which clubs are worthy of your attention and which you’d be better off skipping.

It’s a long season, and while the starting gun went off weeks ago, there’s still plenty of race left. Here are the clubs most (and least) deserving of your attention.

Tier 1: Appointment viewing

Los Angeles Dodgers: Not since the Yankees dynasty of the 2000s has a franchise been as universally loathed simply for being great as these Dodgers (their deep pockets also have a little something to do with their low approval ratings). But you won’t find a more star-studded roster than this one, and tracking Los Angeles’s quest to pull off the league’s first three-peat in over a quarter century is something that will provide plenty of intrigue all season long. Oh, and did we mention this is the team Shohei Ohtani plays for ?

Chicago Cubs: Whether it’s highlight-level defense or top-to-bottom lineup production, the Cubs have a lot to offer. They’ve already ripped off two separate 10-game winning streaks, the latter of which included three straight walk-off victories. Pete Crow-Armstrong is among the game’s best defenders, but Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner join him to give Chicago elite up-the-middle glove work. After returning to the postseason in 2025, the Cubs look like they’re firmly in their championship contention window.

Pete Crow-Armstrong provides elite defense for the Cubs in center field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta Braves: The Braves have followed up last year’s disaster by starting hotter than any other team in baseball. They’ve done so with the league’s highest-scoring offense that has plenty of standout performers, headlined by first baseman Matt Olson and breakout star catcher Drake Baldwin, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year who’s been even better in his “sophomore” campaign. When injured stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Schwellenbach get back, this will be among baseball’s most talented rosters.

New York Yankees: Despite what daytime radio callers might have you believe the day after every loss, these Yankees are legit title contenders . Aaron Judge is a generational star in the midst of chartering a career that should place him among the game’s all-time greats, and the team’s pitching staff is stifling opposing lineups even before Gerrit Cole returns to the rotation.

Tier 2: The time is now

San Diego Padres: With a general manager who’s always in win-now mode , the Padres have been perennial contenders throughout the 2020s. The team’s status as the primary intra-division challengers to the Dodgers makes for a compelling dynamic, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that, on any given night, watching San Diego means getting a chance to see the most unhittable pitcher in recent memory . And despite his slow start, smart money is on Fernando Tatis Jr. eventually leaving the yard .

Milwaukee Brewers: Care to take a guess at which starting pitcher has thrown the 60 hardest pitches this year? It’s this guy . Jacob Misiorowski looks like a right-handed Randy Johnson, and so far this year he’s performing like the Big Unit once did. When The Miz is not on the mound, there’s still plenty of reasons to watch the Brew Crew, headlined by star players Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and William Contreras. Though not always a first thought among casual fans as a must-watch team, Milwaukee has amassed the fourth-most wins in baseball over the last decade.

Jacob Misiorowski began the game with 4 fastballs at 102+ MPH ...



Then dropped a 97 MPH slider for strike 3 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nk7TqoDXrj — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2026

Seattle Mariners: The Mariners are firmly in win-now mode after coming achingly close to making the franchise’s first World Series appearance last October. Seattle has gotten off to a slower start than expected, but this remains a star-laden roster, with a rotation full of All-Star-caliber arms and a position player group with household names like Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena.

Pittsburgh Pirates: An above-average Pirates offense? In this economy? Believe it. Entering play Wednesday, Pittsburgh ranks seventh in wRC+ (107). If that holds, it would be just the second time since 1993 that the Pirates had an above-average lineup, joining the 2014 squad. Investments in adding established hitters have so far paid off, as well as the quick promotion of top prospect Konnor Griffin . Oh, also, Paul Skenes and Co. have been among the league’s most productive pitching staffs to date. It’s still early, but these Buccos look to be for real.

Tampa Bay Rays: Does Tampa Bay have the greatest collection of recognizable names? Not really. But year after year, no organization is better at finding money in between the couch cushions. And for as much as the Rays’ gains are on the margins, there’s still star power here. Junior Caminero hits Ruthian bombs, Yandy Diaz is one of baseball’s most underrated stars, Shane McClanahan is finally healthy and pitching like an ace again, and Chandler Simpson is perhaps baseball’s fastest man . With a record that’s tops in the American League, it feels futile to call Tampa Bay’s hot start flukish. Doubt the Rays at your own peril.

Chandler Simpson made it happen with his elite speed ⚡️#BaseballyPlays pic.twitter.com/6B4OmiIsAc — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 12, 2026

Tier 3: Flawed but fun

St. Louis Cardinals: This was supposed to be a reset year for the Cardinals after trading away established veterans Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan. But the young pieces have hit the ground running. JJ Wetherholt looks like a leading Rookie of the Year candidate, Iván Herrera is proving to be a true middle-of-the-order bat and Jordan Walker is finally putting together all of his loud tools and has evolved into one of the league’s most feared hitters. Even with a pitching staff that looks ripe for negative regression (Cardinals arms have posted the league’s lowest strikeout rate at 18.8%), this should be a fun team to keep tabs on all season long.

Washington Nationals: Take the same rationale for the Cardinals but make the pitching staff even worse, and that about sums up the Nats. James Wood is a budding superstar, while CJ Abrams looks to finally be fulfilling his huge potential. The Nationals have allowed the most runs of any National League team, but that just means their games are anything but boring.

Nationals outfielders Daylen Like, Joey Wiemer, and James Wood epitomize Washington's youthful energy. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Athletics: The A’s will soon be heading to Las Vegas, and it looks like they’ll be bringing an exciting roster with them. Big on offense and light on quality pitching (there may be a theme developing in Tier 3), there are already multiple talented regulars locked up to long-term contract extensions, and plenty of thump up and down the lineup. Catcher Shea Langeliers looks to be 2026’s big breakout star, with an AL-best .340 average and a 183 wRC+ that trails only Aaron Judge and Ben Rice.

Chicago White Sox: The White Sox? You mean the team that’s lost 100-plus games three years in a row? That’s exactly right. The South Siders are on the rise, and even if they’re unable to continue hovering around .500 all summer long, they’re immensely more watchable than the dysfunctional teams of the past few years. A young hitting core headlined by Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth looks to be the foundation of the next White Sox playoff team.

Tier 4: More flawed but less fun

Cleveland Guardians: Like the Brewers, the Guardians always seem to overachieve. Cleveland boasts a future Hall of Famer in José Ramírez who’s still very much in his prime, and he might actually have some help throughout the lineup this year with youngsters Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana in tow. They might not always play the most exciting brand of baseball, but after seven playoff appearances in the last decade, the Guardians have earned the benefit of the doubt.

Baltimore Orioles: The Orioles spent big to return to the postseason in 2026, but have yet to get things going. In the up-for-grabs AL, though, that by no stretch means they’re out of the hunt, and this is still a group that has a lot to catch the eye. Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso are established names, while Samuel Basallo looks to be a future star and Adley Rutschman is enjoying a resurgent year. The pitching side is less distinguished, but it bears mentioning that relief pitcher Rico Garcia has allowed just one hit in 20 games.

Houston Astros: If you haven’t caught on yet, scoring lots of runs and allowing lots of runs is a great recipe for watchability. And Houston, we have paydirt: the Astros are second in the AL in runs scored and dead last in runs allowed. Yordan Alvarez is unquestionably the headliner here, and his at-bats alone are well worth your time. If the rest of the roster can get healthy soon, then this team has enough talent to string together wins and get back in the playoff hunt.

Yordan Alvarez is absolutely torching fastballs 🔥



- 374 seen (55.3% of pitches)

- .338 AVG | .662 SLG | .525 xwOBA

- 97.0 mph avg EV



26 hits: 7 doubles, 6 HR ☄️ pic.twitter.com/GmdcK2Rq2A — Barrels&Bytes (@BarrelsandBytes) May 12, 2026

Minnesota Twins: The Twins being this high on the list is a minor miracle given the shameless fire sale that went down at last year’s trade deadline. The 2026 version of the roster might be punching above its weight class so far, but it’s nonetheless been a far more entertaining group than most envisioned. Even in his 12th big-league season, Byron Buxton remains a two-way force, with electric defensive playmaking and 30-plus homer potential. And hey, given how the team sold off assets last July, your favorite team might inquire about trading for Joe Ryan or Bailey Ober in a couple of months, so it’s never too early to start scouting.

Toronto Blue Jays: Last year’s AL champs have been snakebitten by injuries, but reinforcements have started to arrive. Trey Yesavage is back in the rotation and looking as talented as he did last October, while established arms Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman are holding down the fort as reliably as ever. The offense has lacked the thump that powered Toronto’s deep playoff run, but former NPB star Kazuma Okamoto has lived up to the hype following a slow start, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is just one swing away from igniting a hot streak. Now is a good time to buy low on the Blue Jays.

Miami Marlins: The Marlins look friskier than they have in years, in large part thanks to an unassuming yet productive offensive core led by Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez and Liam Hicks. The starting rotation also features lots of upside: Max Meyer, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, is in the midst of a breakout season, while Sandy Alcantara is looking more like his old self. Eury Pérez has been a mixed bag so far, but he has some of the best stuff in the league.

Tier 5: Big budget messes

Philadelphia Phillies: We’ll group the two teams that have already made managerial changes together here. The Phillies have ripped off three-straight 90-win seasons, but their aging roster is starting to show its wear. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are reason enough to tune in, Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler are both pitching like aces, and did you know Brandon Marsh is hitting .350? It’s a top-heavy group, but Philadelphia has enough to keep things interesting even if the team remains stuck in the middle.

Boston Red Sox: A Red Sox season that was doomed from the start has come to pass as a result of yearslong mismanagement by the front office. But who doesn’t love to watch a hot mess, right? It’s why reality TV remains a booming business, after all. Still, the hot mess has to at least be fun, and watching a team that ranks 27th in runs scored is anything but.

Tier 6: The Mets

New York Mets: With their comically high payroll and seemingly daily doses of drama, the Mets are in a league of their own. You won’t find a more impressive list of names that, to date at least, have produced so little as this Mets roster. Juan Soto is a modern day Ted Williams, but he alone can’t save the dysfunctional Mets from themselves. Follow the Mets if only to get a glimpse into the fan base’s psyche amid the long journey down the baseball rabbit hole, but be warned: it’s best not to get too attached.

Tier 7: Nondescript Central teams

Detroit Tigers: With no Tarik Skubal for the foreseeable future, Detroit takes a bit of a hit. But they have an emerging superstar in Kevin McGonigle, who looks like a future batting champion. And hey, when Framber Valdez takes the mound, you never know what you might see (much to the chagrin of Tigers fans).

Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: Awesome. The rest of the Royals’ lineup? Less so, but it’s not without recognizable names that should have more in the tank. As effective as Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic have been, none pitch with the style that tends to attract eyeballs. It’s anyone’s guess who will make it out of the AL Central, so Kansas City certainly has room for improvement—both in the standings and the watchability pecking order.

Cincinnati Reds: A hot start has seen the bottom fall out over the past couple weeks, with Cincinnati losing 10 of its last 12 games. The Reds have young star power up top: Chase Burns is a menace on the mound, while Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart are two of the most dynamic hitters in the game. But beyond that, there isn’t much in the way of selling points for casual viewers.

Chase Burns, 9th K.



And is fired up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EdluTzdb4l — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2026

Tier 8: The 2023 World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks: Fortunes have changed quite dramatically for the two participants in the 2023 Fall Classic. Neither has made the postseason since, and each will need to pick up the pace in a hurry to reverse that trend. For Arizona, Michael Soroka and Ildemaro Vargas have been fun early storylines, and Corbin Carroll is one of baseball’s best young stars, but the rest of the roster looks suboptimal for another deep October run.

Texas Rangers: The Rangers have an aging roster that’s gotten off to a slow start in 2026. And, unlike their former home, Globe Life Field has played as a much more pitcher-friendly environment, which has contributed to the fact that Texas has scored the fewest runs in the AL and allowed the second-fewest. Jacob deGrom is worth tuning in for when he takes the mound, but otherwise this is a team that lacks much pizzazz.

Tier 9: Hope is lost

Colorado Rockies: Perhaps Colorado has earned a promotion from the basement given the team’s big-picture changes this year, particularly when it comes to building a competent pitching staff. Progress has been slow but tangible, with Chase Dollander looking like an actual impact starter. On the offensive side, Hunter Goodman and a breakout year for 2016 No. 1 pick Mickey Moniak are the primary reasons to tune in, and Coors Field is well known for providing a slugfest.

San Francisco Giants: Off to their worst start in franchise history , the Giants have looked overmatched in nearly every way to begin 2026. With the lowest-scoring offense in baseball that features several slumping, high-priced players and a pitching staff that ranks in the bottom half of the league in most categories, you really have to squint to find reasons to tune in (the views from anywhere in Oracle Park certainly count).

Los Angeles Angels: Losers of 18 of their last 23, the Angels look well on their way to their 11th straight sub-.500 season and 12th consecutive year missing the playoffs. Beyond Jo Adell’s home run thievery and that time Jorge Soler tried to fight the Braves , there hasn’t been much to recommend here. But hey, at least Mike Trout is back , right?

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