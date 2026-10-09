Blue Jays Boss Might Find Outfield Solution in Free-Agent Slugger

It is clear going into this offseason that the Toronto Blue Jays desperately need help scoring runs, as the team finished last in 2026 in nearly every major stat, including runs scored, RBI, and home runs. Well, if we know anything about general manager Ross Atkins, it is that he is willing to be aggressive and spend some money.

The Jays' boss was persistent one year ago as he made massive improvements to the pitching staff with the acquisitions of Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, and Spencer Miles while also bringing in Kazuma Okamoto, who was the lone light of Toronto's position players in 2026.

Now, Atkins will have to do the exact same as his team struggled to put squiggles up on the board, and there is a high likelihood that George Springer will be hanging up his cleats for the final time in his career, who was the only other player to break 15 home runs this year.

An emotional George Springer exits to a standing ovation from @BlueJays fans 🫶 pic.twitter.com/qxXhuoFhCD — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

So, there are some holes to fill in the roster, including the outfield, as the revolving door in left was hard to watch. That, combined with the fact that Anthony Santander has been hindered by injury over the last two years means that they need someone with a proven bat who can play the field.

Well, the Seattle Mariners' left fielder Randy Arozarena is set to become an unrestricted free agent the second that the World Series comes to a close, and he should be high on management's list of available players.

Reasons To Go After Arozarena

Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a two-run double against the Angels. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Atkins needs to enter the coming months as if Santander doesn't exist, which might seem harsh, but there is absolutely no reason to believe that he will come back anywhere near what he was, and even if he did, why would one believe that he would stay healthy?

Then, there is Addison Barger, whose season was also completely derailed by the dreaded injured list, and luckily he didn't need to have a full Tommy John surgery, but for a team that is begging for some offensive firepower, it might not be worth the gamble.

Arozarena just capped off his sixth consecutive season hitting 20+ bombs while also driving in a minimum of 60 runs. 2026 was even better than average, as he blasted 26 home runs and 79 RBI, which would have trailed only Okamoto in terms of production.

There are going to be a lot of options available in terms of elite power, and Arozarena is just a piece. So, if not him, Atkins needs to add somebody, but the right-handed bat would sure be a nice fit with the Blue Jays.