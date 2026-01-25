Blue Jays Key Free Agent Pitcher Reportedly in No Rush to Sign with Anyone

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to rebuild their pitching staff, especially in the starting rotation, and they have spent a ton of money on the group to do just that.

After things got started off on a great note with Shane Bieber shocking everyone by taking his player option, Toronto added Dylan Cease on a mega-deal as well as some serious funds spent on Cody Ponce to fortify things there.

Whether or not the Blue Jays could make another move for depth as spring training rapidly approaches remains to be seen, however a key piece from their run to the World Series remains available in veteran future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

According to a report this past week from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), Scherzer is waiting for the right opportunity to officially leave — or return — to Toronto and would happily keep waiting until after the start of the season.

Blue Jays May Not Get Scherzer Free Agent Decision Soon

"In a telephone conversation Thursday, free-agent right-hander Max Scherzer said he is healthy and ready to sign at any moment if certain teams call," Rosenthal wrote. "But if the right opportunity is not available, Scherzer also is content to wait until after Opening Day for an opening to emerge with one of his preferred clubs."

If Scherzer has not received the kind of offer he and his representation deem to be the right one, it may be safe to say that Toronto does not have a whole lot of interest in bringing him back. Though he did show some serious guts in the playoffs, the results in the regular season were not great.

Scherzer struggled with injury issues out of the gate and did not regain his form once he returned to the rotation, but his performance in the playoffs and late in the regular season made it clear he can still get it done.

Are Blue Jays Going to Attempt Scherzer Reunion?

At this point, with what Toronto has already done in the free agent market and the depth they have built in the rotation, it's tough to see Scherzer coming back. Clearly, he feels his market is still developing, and the Blue Jays spending another big — even short-term — deal for a pitcher does not make much sense.

After posting a 5.19 ERA in 17 regular season starts for Toronto, Scherzer likely is going to be on the move if he truly does want to land another gig. Now, if Rosenthal ends up being correct and the legendary right-hander remains available into the start of the year, perhaps an early injury could change things.

It would be worth staying in contact with Scherzer for the Blue Jays, but ultimately, his return to Toronto at this point does not seem to be something that's in the cards. You never know, but either way Blue Jays fans will be following his next stop closely.

