Cardinals $81 Million Star Linked To Yankees Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals will almost certainly aim to trade their star closer, Ryan Helsley, before he lands in free agency at the end of the season. Spotrac projects Helsley to sign for $81 million in free agency next winter and the Cardinals will almost certainly let him go at that price.
With that in mind, finding the perfect suitor for Helsley should be at the top of the priority list for the Cardinals.
Kristie Ackert of Athlon Sports recently linked the New York Yankees to Helsley in a potential blockbuster trade this season as the Bronx Bombers scramble for bullpen options.
"The New York Yankees will need more than just hope and duct tape to patch up their bullpen this summer," Ackert wrote. "Manager Aaron Boone told reporters this weekend that reliever Jake Cousins is 'trending toward' Tommy John surgery, which would end his season before it started. It’s another blow to an already thin relief corps that’s been forced to shuffle pieces around since early April.
"With Luke Weaver sidelined, though hopefully not for much longer, GM Brian Cashman is in a familiar position: shopping for bullpen help as we head toward the trade deadline. Last year’s MLB saves leader with 49, (Ryan) Helsley is under an expiring deal and would be one of the most sought-after closers on the market—if St. Louis is willing to move him."
The Yankees have long been one of the top suitors for Helsley. They're bound to be ultra-aggressive at the trade deadline as they look to replicate last season's postseason success.
With Devin Williams struggling to perform like the closer he was with the Milwaukee Brewers and Luke Weaver on the sidelines, adding Helsley could be the perfect insurance option for manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees.
This kind of deal would be perfect for both sides at the Cardinals would likely net a huge prospect haul in return.
More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Linked To Ongoing Trade Rumors