Ex-Cardinals $56 Million Hurler Labeled 'Walking Trade Rumor' By Top MLB Insider
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown star traded before emerging as one of the league's top starting pitchers could soon be on the move again.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has foolishly moved on from several former players before they emerged as stars for another franchise, such as Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day starter Zac Gallen.
Unfortunately, Gallen wasn't the only star pitcher dealt in the disastrous 2017 trade with the Miami Marlins for Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna. The former St. Louis No. 9 top prospect will likely be dealt this summer as one of the most coveted hurlers at the deadline.
"(Sandy) Alcantara, the Miami Marlins’ ace, soon will be a walking trade rumor, a transaction waiting to happen," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Thursday when discussing potential trade deadline scenarios for this summer. "Spring-training results are largely meaningless, but Alcantara looks sufficiently recovered from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October 2023. In 12 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play, he allowed no earned runs, striking out 10, walking three and touching 100 mph."
Alcantara spent most of his tenure with the Cardinals playing in their farm system -- logging just four earned runs on nine hits including two home runs, 10 strikeouts and six walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis in 2017 before being traded in Dec. of that year.
"With salaries of $17.3 million in 2025 and ’26 and a $21 million club option for 2027, he would be available for three pennant races," Rosenthal continued. "And the Marlins, bless their payroll-slashing hearts, are virtually certain to move him, even if it puts them at further risk of a grievance by the Players Association."
Big-market clubs that could benefit from adding an elite starter to their arsenal, such as the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, could make a move for Alcantara, whose five-year, $56 million deal with the Marlins expires in 2026.
One thing's for sure -- the Cardinals won't look to reunite with Alcantara anytime soon. As much as Mozeliak would love to correct his mistake of dealing the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, there's no chance St. Louis would trade for him with the youth movement the franchise is committed to.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Biggest Accomplishment' In 2025 Could Involve Franchise-Altering Fire Sale