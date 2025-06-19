Chicago Cubs Have Means to Shop Top of Market at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have proven to be one of the best teams in baseball with their level of success throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
The Cubs remain one of the best teams in the National League and, with that, carry World Series aspirations.
A major reason for the Cubs being in this position has been the performance of their offense, which ranks near the top of baseball in several categories.
They get the job done in every facet, possessing a nice mix of players who can execute any game plan.
Chicago doesn’t strike out a ton, is willing to work a count to draw a walk, has power, speed and contact hitters throughout the lineup. It is a tough group to navigate, especially when everyone is performing.
On the mound, the Cubs aren’t lacking success either.
Their 3.56 team ERA is ninth in the MLB. The pitching staff does a great job of limiting hard contact and doesn’t cause self-inflicted wounds by issuing a below-average number of walks.
However, if there is one weakness that the staff has, as a whole, it is that they cannot consistently create whiffs.
Chicago has only 566 strikeouts this season, which is the sixth-fewest in baseball.
That is something the team should be looking to address ahead of the deadline, as pitching depth is their No. 1 need.
A starting pitcher, ideally someone who can be featured as a front-line guy alongside Shota Imanaga, should be what they target.
Alas, a lot of that will come down to whether or not ownership is willing to pay the kind of money it would take to bring on someone of that caliber.
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who is beginning to show signs of turning things around, would be the perfect complement to Imanaga atop the rotation.
If ownership is willing to take on the money owed to him, the Cubs would be the perfect trade partner for the Marlins because they have the kind of prospects a rebuilding team would want for their best trade chip.
“To this end, the Cubs came into this year with a top-10 farm system. Plenty of doors should be open to them,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
Even with third baseman Matt Shaw and starting pitcher Cade Horton graduating from the list, Chicago has several unanimous top-50 prospects they can build a strong trade package around to entice Miami to make a deal.
