Craig Counsell Doubters Should Look At Brewers Turnaround Under His Control

The Chicago Cubs have been under scrutiny since being sent home by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. After dropping the first two games, the Cubs stayed alive against a team believed to be the best in baseball, taking the series to five games.

The Cubs' season ended after dropping game five, but that doesn't mean it was a failure, as the team had one of its best outings in years overall.

First 90+ win record since 2018

First playoff appearance since 2020

First time moving past Wild Card round since 2017

No matter how much improvement the team has made, there are always critics. Some have directed attention toward Cubs' manager Craig Counsell, but they shouldn't. All anyone has to do is look at what he did for the Brewers while he was in charge.

Counsell Before the Cubs

Counsell initially took over as Brewers manager in May of 2015 to replace Ron Roenicke after the team started the year with the worst record in baseball. When he took over, the organization had only reached the postseason twice since 1982: in 2008 and in 2011.

2016 was Counsell's first full year with the team, and he stayed until the end of 2023. In that time, the Brewers only missed the playoffs one time, and he went on to become the winningest manager that the organization has ever had.

It took Counsell two and a half years to get the Brewers back into the playoffs, which was their first time in seven years. In that time, he improved the team in nearly every aspect, including increased RBIs, more home runs, more stolen bases, and a better overall slash line.

It wasn't just the offense that improved; their defense did as well. Their fielding percentage went up, their earned run average went down, and their pitching staff threw more strikeouts. There is not much more one could hope for.

The chart below displays stats from 2015 (the year he took over the team, two months into the season), and 2018 (the Brewers' first playoff appearance since 2011).

'15 Brewers '18 Brewers Wins 68 96 Losses 94 67 Division Placing 4th 1st Postseason NA Lost in NLCS Batting Average .251 .258 On-Base Percentage .307 .329 Slugging Percentage .393 .436 OPS .700 .765 Home Runs 145 218 RBI 624 711 Doubles 274 245 Triples 34 24 Stolen Bases 84 124 DEFENSIVELY ERA 4.28 .373 Total Strikeouts 1260 1428 Home Runs Allowed 176 173 Walks 517 553 Fielding Percentage .981 .982

Chicago poached Counsell with a record contract from their division rivals back in November of 2023. It took Counsell even less time to get the Cubs back into the playoffs — the team's first step toward its ultimate goal: the World Series.

From 2024 to 2025, the Cubs' offense steadily increased. Their batting average as a team went from .242 to .249, and even though their on-base percentage was nearly the same, their OPS increased drastically because their slugging percentage went from .393 to .430. By the end of the year, the team had won nine more games than in 2024.

The Cubs have a lot of talent in the clubhouse right now, and they have the right manager to help them get to the level they need to be. It takes time to build a winning program, but Counsell's past shows he is already having a positive impact on the team.

