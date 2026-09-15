Diamondbacks Option Rookie Outfielder in Favor of Jesus Sanchez

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of their game two matchup with the Miami Marlins at Chase Field.

Arizona is bringing up its newest addition, as outfielder and DH Jesus Sanchez has reported to the team for the first time since he was officially claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Sanchez's addition used up the final available spot on Arizona's 40-man roster, but they did need to make a corresponding move in order to clear a place on their expanded 28-man active roster.

As was initially reported by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, that player will be young outfield/infield hybrid Tommy Troy. Troy has been optioned down to Triple-A Reno.

Diamondbacks send out Tommy Troy

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Troy against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy had been in the midst of a relative logjam in the outfield. The 24-year-old former top-five prospect has taken just eight at-bats since he was activated from the Injured List due to an AC joint sprain on September 4.

Though Troy provided plenty of athleticism and quality outfield defense — plus an ability to play second base, if needed — his bat has not provided a massive impact. He's hitting .217/.289/.349 with four homers for a .638 OPS in his limited major league action this season.

As it stands, Arizona's outfield is comprised of Corbin Carroll — who just hit a walk-off home run Monday night — Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Lawlar and Ryan Waldschmidt.

The latter two are hitting relatively well this year and are likely to split reps against right-handed pitching. And with the addition of Sanchez, Nootbaar will likely be spending more time in the field as opposed to DH'ing against right-handers. That leaves little room for Troy to get regular playing time.

Diamondbacks add Jesus Sanchez to roster

Aug 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Jesus Sanchez (12) in the on-deck circle during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanchez is the Diamondbacks' latest attempt to solve their issues against right-handed pitching. He's hitting .276 with a .781 OPS against righties this year. That is something the D-backs have struggled to get from their left-handed bats all year, with the exception of Nootbaar.

What Sanchez is not — at least for now — is a strong defensive outfielder. He has -9 Fielding Run Value and -8 Outs Above Average in just 71 starts in the outfield.

Manager Torey Lovullo was relatively clear that the D-backs expect Sanchez to be a DH option and not an outfielder for the time being. He's hit to an overall .260/.318/.416 slash and .734 OPS this year.