Diamondbacks Reveal New Lineup for Critical Game 2 vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks already face a chance to earn, at minimum, a series split with their NL West Rival San Diego Padres.

Monday night's series opener quickly turned into an 8-0 thrashing of a victory for the Diamondbacks. But with a struggling Zac Gallen on the mound, Arizona will likely need a second straight quality offensive showing — a consistency that has evaded this team for much of the 2026 season to this point.

With a right-handed pitcher on the mound for San Diego in German Marquez, let's take a look at the batting order for Tuesday night's showdown, scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for gam 2 vs Padres

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Pavin Smith against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for Tuesday's game:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll DH Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Pavin Smith C James McCann CF Tim Tawa

There are several notable tweaks to this lineup, compared to what the D-backs trotted out in Monday night's opener.

For one, Pavin Smith has returned. Smith has — in no way quietly — been unproductive this season, and has seen his playing time begin to dip, even against right-handed pitching. He's hitting just .155, and it feels as if the leash could be getting shorter as he continues to struggle.

Max Kepler, who was brought in to help remedy that lack of left-handed slug, managed to put forward his first high-impact performance on Monday, and is back in left field over Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who won't lay the field or DH — for a reason.

That reason being the return of James McCann, who will catch Gallen over Gabriel Moreno. The D-backs will still keep Moreno's bat in the cleanup spot as the DH, but McCann, who has been somewhat of a personal catcher for Gallen when healthy, will get his first start behind the plate since his activation from the IL Monday afternoon.

Zac Gallen needs bounce-back

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are hardly any new ways of describing it. Zac Gallen's 2026 season has gone from poor to abysmal, and it does not appear to be leveling off. He's got an MLB-worst 6.36 ERA and is 3-8 on the season.

Gallen has had success against the Padres in Petco — a 3.38 road ERA against San Diego, in fact. More than ever, he needs to tap back into that success.

German Marquez has a mixed bag of results against Arizona, with a 4.15 ERA in 15 appearances.