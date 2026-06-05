LuJames Groover Won't Have to Wait For His Diamondbacks Debut

The Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off a massive series split with the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers, will begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Chase Field. And Friday night's lineup will feature Arizona's newest call-up.

The Diamondbacks, in what was somewhat of a surprising roster move, made the decision to call up No. 10 prospect and infielder LuJames Groover for his major league debut. Rookie infielder Jose Fernandez was sent down to Triple-A, and right-hander Taylor Rashi was designated for assignment.

Though, often, players who receive their major league call-up will not play the first game they're eligible to, that will not be the case Friday night. Groover is batting fifth in Arizona's order, and is starting at first base.

That decision may partially be influenced by Ildemaro Vargas' absence, after Vargas and Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy collided in a scary moment during Thursday's walk-off win over LA. Vargas is alright, thankfully, and is available off the bench Friday night — but he'll get the day off with bruises to his thigh, ribcage and neck.

And so, Groover will get his first chance.

Diamondbacks lineup Friday features LuJames Groover's debut

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's what Arizona's lineup will look like for their game one matchup with the Nationals:

2B Ketel Marte LF Ryan Waldschmidt RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado 1B LuJames Groover SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Tommy Troy C Aramis Garcia CF Jorge Barrosa

"Groover made his way through this, and he forced us. He's been swinging a really good bat, has a really nice approach," manager Torey Lovullo said, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

Arizona's 2023 second-round pick certainly can hit. He's a .302 hitter for his entire minor league career, won the Texas League batting title with a .309 average in Double-A during 2025, and is hitting .322 with an .873 OPS in Reno this season.

Though Groover is a natural third baseman, he's also played a bit of first base, which is where he'll play in the majors — with some time at DH, as well. Though never known as a defensive infielder, he's made significant strides in that area.

"He's a hit-first guy, and he's really come on defensively, so working on both sides of the ball," Lovullo said. "But we just needed some impact at first base, and we want to give this a look. And we feel like he's ready to step into this role and pick up in the areas where we are a little deficient offensively."

Outside of Groover, it's notable that left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt has moved up to the two-hole, while shortstop Geraldo Perdomo remains in the lower half of the order, batting sixth.