Cubs Star Doesn't Sound Too Intimidated About Facing Dodgers This Year
A homecoming is scheduled for the trio of Japanese-born superstars on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster.
The Dodgers will open the regular season with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Game from March 18-19.
The last time Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki played at the Tokyo Dome, they were teammates representing Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga will also return to the Tokyo Dome as part of the Cubs’ rotation.
More News: Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Has Epic Response to Padres Fan Who Took Random Shot at Him
The Dodgers’ front office have pulled off one of the best offseasons in baseball history. The additions of Sasaki and Blake Snell gives Los Angeles five potential aces in their rotation. Signing relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates further reinforces the Dodgers’ deep bullpen.
Los Angeles also re-signed two-time Silver Slugger Teoscar Hernández and All-Star reliever Blake Treinen, fortifying the Dodgers' star-studded roster.
“It’s a pretty sweet roster they’ve got going on over there,” said Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon on Foul Territory. “I saw when they were recruiting Sasaki who was at their meeting, that’s some serious starpower.”
Ohtani, Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman were all reportedly in the Dodgers’ second meeting with Sasaki.
More News: Dodgers Predicted to Sign $120M All-Star in Shocking Free Agent Move
To some, the Dodgers may seem unbeatable in 2025. But, Taillon believes the Cubs still have a chance to defeat the reigning World Series champions in Japan.
“If you pitch well and play good defense, anyone can get beat on any given day and that’s what makes it a great sport,” Taillon said.
Taillon, who logged a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts across 28 starts in 2024, revealed what his strategy would be against the Dodgers.
“If I’m pitching against them, try to avoid the slug area,” Taillon said. “Make them beat you to the opposite field and hope that my defense behind me with a bunch of Gold Glove winners is ready for it that day.”
More News: Dodgers GM Not Ready to Give Grade on 2024-25 Offseason Yet
Chicago’s defense consists of several Gold Glovers, including right fielder Kyle Tucker, left fielder Ian Happ, shortstop Dansby Swanson, and second baseman Nico Hoerner.
The Cubs will also get another opportunity to face the Dodgers in a two-game series during Spring Training. The games are scheduled for Feb. 20-21 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona and will be the first matchup of the season for both clubs.