Dodgers Already Have 9 Pitchers on Injured List to Start 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.
They also listed the players on injured reserve which includes nine pitchers.
Here is a look at who is on the IL and what the specific injury is:
Tony Gonsolin, RHP (15-day IL, back tightness)
Brusdar Graterol, RHP (60-day IL, right shoulder surgery)
Michael Grove, RHP (60-day IL, right shoulder surgery)
Eduardo Henriquez, RHP (15-day IL, left foot fracture)
Kyle Hurt, RHP (15-day IL, right elbow surgery)
Clayton Kershaw, LHP (60-day IL, left toe surgery)
Michael Kopech, RHP (15-day IL, right shoulder impingement)
Evan Phillips, RHP (15-day IL, right rotator cuff strain)
Emmett Sheehan, RHP (15-day IL, right elbow surgery)
Even with nine pitchers sidelined for injuries, the pitching staff on the active roster for the Tokyo Series got off to an almost perfect start.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto started the season-opener and was brilliant pitching five innings for the Dodgers, allowing just one run and striking out four.
The Dodgers bullpen took over in the bottom of the sixth starting with Anthony Banda. He was followed by Ben Casparius, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott who retired all 12 of 13 batters they faced. Treinen allowed one baserunner when he hit Jon Berti with a pitch.
In the second game of the series, Roki Sasaki pitched three innings of one-run ball. He was followed by Luis Garcia, Jack Dreyer, Landon Knack, Kirby Yates, and Alex Vesia, who combined to allow just two runs across six innings.
