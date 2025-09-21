Dodgers Notes: All-Star Has Hand Fracture, Dave Roberts’ Bold Shohei Ohtani Prediction, Magic Number Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the San Francisco Giants, 7-5, on Saturday night and improved to 88-67 on the year.
In other news, All-Star catcher Will Smith has a hairline fracture in his hand. The backstop now has his status for the start of the postseason "up in the air," with any return during the regular season seemingly unlikely.
Additionally, manager Dave Roberts made a bold prediction regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani. The skipper is confident that his two-way star is in line to win his fourth MVP award.
Finally, the Dodgers' magic number to clinch the division is now three, thanks to their win over the rival San Francisco Giants. A few home runs, some clutch defense, and a stone-cold bullpen performance helped the Dodgers complete the early comeback against their true rivals.
