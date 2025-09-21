Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: All-Star Has Hand Fracture, Dave Roberts’ Bold Shohei Ohtani Prediction, Magic Number Update

Gabe Smallson

Aug 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hands the ball to manager Dave Roberts (30, left) during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hands the ball to manager Dave Roberts (30, left) during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the San Francisco Giants, 7-5, on Saturday night and improved to 88-67 on the year.

In other news, All-Star catcher Will Smith has a hairline fracture in his hand. The backstop now has his status for the start of the postseason "up in the air," with any return during the regular season seemingly unlikely.

Additionally, manager Dave Roberts made a bold prediction regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani. The skipper is confident that his two-way star is in line to win his fourth MVP award.

Finally, the Dodgers' magic number to clinch the division is now three, thanks to their win over the rival San Francisco Giants. A few home runs, some clutch defense, and a stone-cold bullpen performance helped the Dodgers complete the early comeback against their true rivals.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers All-Star Suffers Major Injury Setback, Postseason Status ‘Up In The Air’

Dodgers Manager Sends Bold Shohei Ohtani MVP Message

Dodgers’ Magic Number to Clinch NL West Shrinks as LA Dominates Rival Giants Again

Clayton Kershaw Apologized to Dave Roberts Before Leaving Final Dodger Stadium Start

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Reveals One Blemish on Otherwise Perfect Last Home Start

Dodgers Could Have Secret Weapon Come Out of Bullpen in Playoffs

Giants Pitcher in Awe of Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers' $182 Million Star Under Immense Pressure, Says Insider

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News