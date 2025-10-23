Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Deion Sanders Praises Shohei Ohtani, Pitcher Linked to Trade, LA Heavy Favorites in World Series?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) watches the flight of the ball after hitting his third solo home run of the game during the seventh inning in game five of the NLCS in the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) watches the flight of the ball after hitting his third solo home run of the game during the seventh inning in game five of the NLCS in the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was praised by a fellow two-way (and two-sport) star Deion Sanders. The NFL Hall of Famer not only played offense and defense (and returned punts) on the gridiron, but concurrently had a successful MLB career.

In other news, a breakout pitcher has been named a top trade target for one team as the offseason approaches. A league insider believes that an American League powerhouse could have some real interest in the young right-hander.

Finally, the Dodgers have dropped just one game this postseason, and for those reasons and more, an MLB insider believes that they are heavy favorites. As electric as the Dodgers have been this season, the Toronto Blue Jays are another power-hitting squad looking to win their first World Series title since 1993.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in Awe of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Breakout Pitcher Named Top Trade Target Heading Into Offseason

Dodgers Are 'Heavy Favorites' in World Series Over Blue Jays, Says Insider

Dodgers Look Like Geniuses A Few Months After Quiet Trade Deadline

When Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch in World Series for Dodgers?

Dave Roberts Reveals How Dodgers are Dealing With Layoff Before World Series

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News