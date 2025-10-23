Dodgers Notes: Deion Sanders Praises Shohei Ohtani, Pitcher Linked to Trade, LA Heavy Favorites in World Series?
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was praised by a fellow two-way (and two-sport) star Deion Sanders. The NFL Hall of Famer not only played offense and defense (and returned punts) on the gridiron, but concurrently had a successful MLB career.
In other news, a breakout pitcher has been named a top trade target for one team as the offseason approaches. A league insider believes that an American League powerhouse could have some real interest in the young right-hander.
Finally, the Dodgers have dropped just one game this postseason, and for those reasons and more, an MLB insider believes that they are heavy favorites. As electric as the Dodgers have been this season, the Toronto Blue Jays are another power-hitting squad looking to win their first World Series title since 1993.
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in Awe of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers Breakout Pitcher Named Top Trade Target Heading Into Offseason
Dodgers Are 'Heavy Favorites' in World Series Over Blue Jays, Says Insider
Dodgers Look Like Geniuses A Few Months After Quiet Trade Deadline
When Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch in World Series for Dodgers?
Dave Roberts Reveals How Dodgers are Dealing With Layoff Before World Series
