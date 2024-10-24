Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Huge Tyler Glasnow Update, LA Stars Could Return for World Series, Aaron Judge Praises Shohei Ohtani

Noah Camras

Jul 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just one more sleep before they kick off the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Dodger Stadium

As the first day of the World Series nears, there's plenty of decisions the Dodgers have to make regarding the roster. While they've already announced their Games 1 and 2 starters, the rest of their roster has tons of question marks.

Who will fill the bullpen? Will Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas be ready to play?

Here's all the latest Dodgers news and headlines ahead of the World Series, including a massive update on the injured Tyler Glasnow.

Tyler Glasnow Provides Major Injury Update on Elbow, Timeline to Return to Dodgers

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Massive Injury Update on Gavin Lux, Miguel Rojas for World Series

Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani: ‘He’s the Best Player in the Game’

Fernando Valenzuela to Be Honored at 2024 World Series Between Dodgers and Yankees

One Player Has Already Won 2024 World Series Between Dodgers and Yankees

Dodgers Make First Big Announcement of 2024 World Series

Dodgers vs Yankees World Series Will Make Unbelievable MLB History

San Diego Among Top TV Markets to Watch Dodgers NLCS Game 6

Dave Roberts on Dodgers vs Yankees World Series: ‘It’s What Everyone Wanted’

Former Dodgers Catcher, Outfielder Among Managerial Candidates for White Sox

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/News