Dodgers Notes: Huge Tyler Glasnow Update, LA Stars Could Return for World Series, Aaron Judge Praises Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers have just one more sleep before they kick off the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Dodger Stadium
As the first day of the World Series nears, there's plenty of decisions the Dodgers have to make regarding the roster. While they've already announced their Games 1 and 2 starters, the rest of their roster has tons of question marks.
Who will fill the bullpen? Will Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas be ready to play?
Here's all the latest Dodgers news and headlines ahead of the World Series, including a massive update on the injured Tyler Glasnow.
