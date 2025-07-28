Dustin May to the Yankees? New York Emerging as ‘Front-Runners’ for Dodgers Pitcher
The New York Yankees are reportedly front-runners to land Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May ahead of the trade deadline, according to insider Pat Ragazzo.
There had been some murmurs of flipping May earlier this month as the Dodgers are eyeing increased outfield depth this trade deadline, but a trade with the Yankees would turn the baseball world on its head, especially after the outcome of this past World Series.
May has a lot to offer a team like the Yankees, who have the third-most wins in games started by their starting rotation, and are tied for the third-fewest losses by their starting rotation (with the Dodgers) across MLB.
In terms of total ERA, the Yankees sit just under league average with a combined 4.00 ERA from their pitching roster. New York knows more than anyone that October pitching depth is what can win or lose championships, and a pitcher like May, with the ability to throw nasty offerings and a four-seam fastball that has just a .111 batting average against it, can prove to be a perfect addition.
MLB insider Robert Murray noted on his show how good a fit the would-be deal is for the Yankees.
“He makes plenty of sense for the Yankees and plenty of other teams as well," Murray said. "You look at the Yankees, they need pitching in the worst way imaginable. He’s a rental option so you’ve got to temper the expectations as far as return but if he can get the Dodgers maybe an outfielder in return, that would make plenty of sense for LA. But I don’t think it’s a guarantee he’s traded by any means, but a change of scenery could be very good for both sides.”
May is on an expiring contract and will be a free agent this offseason. The would-be trade can truly be a low-risk, high-reward deal for the Yankees, while the Dodgers get assets for a struggling pitcher that isn't on the books for next season, and the outfield depth they have been searching for.
