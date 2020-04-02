InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Video: A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Chris Taylor

Howard Cole

Because ace SI Inside the Dodgers producer, Tom Wilson, liked my Chris Taylor projections piece so much -- and because he's sport -- he turned it into the above video tribute to CT3.

A stat I neglected to mention in the earlier piece (inexcusable) is included in the vid, and is as follows: Taylor with the bases loaded, lifetime: .405/.489/.757, with a double, four grand slams and 40 -- count em -- 40 RBIs. In 37 at bats. No big whup, just a 1.246 OPS in the big moment. Based on a full season of 600 at bats with em juiced at that pace, Taylor would be good for 64 slams and 649 ribs.

With the COVID-19 shutdown of sports in force, we'll continue with these little ditties to keep you interested. Or horrified, depending on your perspective. Here are the others in the series: Willie Davis, Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig. And yes, the "little ditty" thing is a nod to John Mellancamp.

Want more Dodgers material? Please check our interview series: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Kody Hoese,Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Logan Salow, Jordan Sheffield and Zach Reks.

For more on what seems like L.A.'s endless stream of fine young players, please try our prospect watch series: Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana and Miguel Vargas.

Or try our 2020 Dodgers player projections series: Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, David Price, Will Smith and Justin Turner. Please note that all of the above projections piece were completed prior to the shutdown of Spring Training, and are based on a full-season's worth of games. 

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' New TV Deal Ends 6-Year Blackout

Really. This is NOT an April Fool's joke.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Biggest Trades in Dodgers History, 1972-1979

Los Angeles Dodgers history, that is, and this is part two in a series.

Howard Cole

by

DougM56

Shintaro Fujinami, Japanese Baseball Season Likely Delayed by COVID-19

Three players on the Hanshin Tigers, a Nippon Professional Baseball team in Osaka, Japan, have tested positive for COVID-19, and now the start of the regular season, scheduled for April 24, is on hold.

Jake Reiner

Postseason Games at 'Neutral' Sites? Advantage Dodgers

For the sake of argument, and to give the OC a rare thrill, let’s say the Dodgers play the Angels in the 2020 World Series, around Thanksgiving. Cold-weather solved. Genius! But if it’s the Cubs versus the Yankees in the Fall Classic, problem. Big problem.

Howard Cole

by

AusRedSoxFan

Dodgers Offer Free Activity Worksheets for Kids

I'm reminded of programs from my childhood, which included the "Dodger-Pepsi Fan Club." Or something like that. The idea was to get the kids interested in baseball and the home team early, with a little branding thrown in. Call it indoctrination if you like. What better thing to be indoctrinated with?

Howard Cole

Video: What's my Name? Baseball's World Series Trophy

More photos of the World Series trophy than you've ever seen together in one place. Beautiful baseball pictures of the award that symbolizes triumph; victory over a long 162-game season (usually) followed by 11 postseason wins and a dog pile in the center of the diamond.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Chris Taylor

COVID-19 and a land in lock-down notwithstanding, after an appropriate break in between such pieces, I'd like to continue with our 2020 Dodgers projection series now. If it's all right with you.

Howard Cole

by

Howard_Cole

Video: Ballparks for Your Bucket List

Do you have a bucket list of must-visit ballparks? Here's mine.

Howard Cole

by

BTsunoda

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Logan Salow

Salow split the 2019 season between the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and AA-Tulsa Drillers, posting a 2.31 ERA, a 1.219 WHIP, with a whopping 92 strikeouts in 62 1/3 for a 13.4 strikeouts per nine.

Howard Cole

In Appreciation of Dodgers' Hall of Fame Manager, Walter Alston

Today we pay homage to Walter Alston, arguably the greatest manager in Dodgers history, and unquestionably the most accomplished.

Howard Cole

by

shimers