Video: A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Chris Taylor

Because ace SI Inside the Dodgers producer, Tom Wilson, liked my Chris Taylor projections piece so much -- and because he's sport -- he turned it into the above video tribute to CT3.

A stat I neglected to mention in the earlier piece (inexcusable) is included in the vid, and is as follows: Taylor with the bases loaded, lifetime: .405/.489/.757, with a double, four grand slams and 40 -- count em -- 40 RBIs. In 37 at bats. No big whup, just a 1.246 OPS in the big moment. Based on a full season of 600 at bats with em juiced at that pace, Taylor would be good for 64 slams and 649 ribs.

With the COVID-19 shutdown of sports in force, we'll continue with these little ditties to keep you interested. Or horrified, depending on your perspective. Here are the others in the series: Willie Davis, Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig. And yes, the "little ditty" thing is a nod to John Mellancamp.

Want more Dodgers material? Please check our interview series: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Kody Hoese,Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Logan Salow, Jordan Sheffield and Zach Reks.

For more on what seems like L.A.'s endless stream of fine young players, please try our prospect watch series: Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana and Miguel Vargas.

Or try our 2020 Dodgers player projections series: Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, David Price, Will Smith and Justin Turner. Please note that all of the above projections piece were completed prior to the shutdown of Spring Training, and are based on a full-season's worth of games.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.