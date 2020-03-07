InsideTheDodgers
Video: A Little Dodgers Ditty to Clayton Kershaw

Howard Cole

SI's little ditty series continues, this time in celebration of Clayton Kershaw.

More content. Must have more content. If this little ditty interests, here are some others: Willie Davis, Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

