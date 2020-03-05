InsideTheDodgers
Video: A Little Ditty to Ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig

Howard Cole

Why is Yasiel Puig still looking for a job on March 5, a full three weeks after the start of Spring Training? I can't say.

Well, actually, I can. I get it. He can be difficult. More about that here. But the Wild Horse still has a legion of fans in Los Angeles, and they get it too. They get what it is the right-fielder's admirers loved about him during his Dodgers career. The pure joy of playing the game of baseball, for one thing. A child's enthusiasm for a great play -- and there were a lot of them -- for another.

For me especially, it was the right field play, where on more than on one occasion -- and I make no apologies for the comparison -- I found myself saying "Roberto Clemente doesn't make that play."

Please click the video above for our little ditty.

