Dodgers Injury Updates: Blake Snell, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen a fair share of injuries take place this season, with multiple key guys going down.

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (back) remains out for the foreseeable future, putting the depth of the rotation in question. Utility man Kiké Hernandez (oblique) is also out, as is outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) for a few weeks.

But the team has other players currently injured as well. Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on a few of them over the weekend before the team started the four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blake Snell

Starter Blake Snell has been out for the majority of the season for multiple reasons. His year was delayed due to shoulder fatigue, but he did return for one start.

Snell then suffered an elbow injury, and he has undergone surgery to remove loose bodies. He is expected to return this season, just not until well after the All-Star break.

Roberts said that he has started his throwing progression, which is a big first step toward recovery.

“Blake is kind of working on his throwing progression, as is Edwin Díaz.” Roberts said.

If the Dodgers can get Snell back for the stretch run of the year, it could be a massive boost to the starting rotation. The veteran left-hander was a key piece to the World Series-winning team last year.

Brock Stewart

Relief pitcher Brock Stewart has been on the injured list due to a bone spur in his left foot. The Dodgers were hoping that Stewart could have returned by now, but his recovery has been taking longer than anticipated.

“Brock is a little bit — I’m not sure with his foot, so I’m not sure where Brock’s status is," Roberts said.

The veteran right-hander has only pitched in two games for the Dodgers this year, throwing two innings and not allowing a run in the limited time. Stewart could be a candidate to become a presence in the bullpen for this team if he can fully heal.

Stewart has seen a troubling run of injuries since coming to the Dodgers at the trade deadline last season. The Dodgers will hope for the best, but until Stewart can prove to them that he's healthy, he remains a mystery.

Brock Stewart's current Dodgers tenure:



7/31: Traded to LA for James Outman

8/3-8/9: Four appearances

8/12: Placed on IL

9/26: Season-ending surgery announced

3/22: Placed on IL to open season

5/6: Activated off IL

5/6-5/8: Two appearances

5/9: Placed on IL



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7ZokA1QURR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

Evan Phillips

Reliever Evan Phillips is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his return seems to be getting close. Roberts said that the veteran is going to throw a live batting practice this week, and then he will be placed on a rehab assignment.

“Evan is going to throw a live in Arizona this coming week, and then he’ll go out on assignment," Roberts said.

Phillips hasn't pitched in a big league game since May 2025, but the Dodgers are encouraged by this prognosis. The veteran was a key piece to the bullpen before his injury, posting an ERA of 2.22 with 45 saves over five seasons with the team.

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