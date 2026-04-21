Dodgers Notes: Edwin Díaz Elbow Surgery, Cubs Manager Calls Out LA, Ryan Ward Trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 12-3, on Monday to improve to 16-6 on the year. LA split the four-game set with the Rockies and will head back to California to take on the rival San Francisco Giants on the road starting Tuesday.

The scoring started early as Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas smacked back-to-back solo shots in the second inning after the Dodgers found themselves down a run in the first.

Dalton Rushing homered in the eighth inning, and then both Muncy and Rushing hit their second home runs in the ninth. Muncy went 4-for-4, while Rojas went 3-for-3.

Justin Wrobleski pitched seven innings, allowing just one run.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the team announced that All-Star closer Edwin Díaz is undergoing surgery to remove the loose bodies from his elbow. The team expects him to return sometime in the second half of the year. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that Díaz is expected to miss "in the neighborhood of three months."

In other news, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke out on MLB giving superstar Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers "special consideration."

"It's a rule to help offense, I think, more than anything, if you ask me," Counsell said of the 13-pitcher rule. "And then there's one team that's allowed to carry basically one of both, and that he gets special consideration. Which is probably the most bizarre rule. ... For one team."

Finally, LA has been buzzing with the recent promotion of outfielder Ryan Ward and his subsequent first MLB hit (and RBI) on Sunday at Coors Field. MLB insider David Schoenfield of ESPN named the 28-year-old as one of the top trade candidates ahead of the deadline given the Dodgers' excess of talent on the roster.

"Look, if the Dodgers need to upgrade, they can always trade one of their outfield prospects, but barring a long list of catastrophic injuries, they don't have to do anything," Schoenfield wrote . "Maybe, out of the kindness of their hearts, they will trade Ward.

"The 28-year-old, who's on their 40-man roster, deserves an opportunity to play. He made his debut for the Dodgers on Sunday with two hits and one RBI. He hit .290/.380/.557 with 36 home runs last year at Triple-A and was hitting even better in the minors this year. Surely some team can use him and give him a shot?"

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz to Undergo Elbow Surgery

Cubs Manager Randomly Calls Out Dodgers for Special Treatment With Shohei Ohtani Rule

Dodgers' 28-Year-Old Outfield Prospect Named Top Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

Dodgers Predicted to Land Angels' Cy Young Contender in Future Move

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Loses Record to Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Dodgers Place Edwin Diaz on Injured List With Elbow Injury

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Out, Dalton Rushing Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers announced Edwin Díaz will have surgery on Wednesday to remove the loose bodies from his elbow.



The Dodgers expect him to return "during the second half of the season." pic.twitter.com/3iuGK32PXd — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 20, 2026

Justin Wrobleski has made three starts for the Dodgers this year against the Blue Jays, Mets and Rockies.



He's completed 20 innings. He's allowed 2 earned runs.



That's a 0.90 ERA. pic.twitter.com/yKUXBj8LeS — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 21, 2026

Max and Miggy go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/ZVKiO7lYsB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 21, 2026

The Dodgers recalled LHP Jake Eder and placed RHP Edwin Díaz on injured list with right elbow loose bodies. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 20, 2026

Last offseason: Dodgers sign Tanner Scott for 4/$72M.



He had a 4.74 ERA over 57 IP and didn't pitch in the postseason.



This offseason: Dodgers sign Edwin Díaz for 3/$69M.



He has a 10.50 ERA in 6 IP and is now undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. pic.twitter.com/Jh1Tib1EaB — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 20, 2026

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